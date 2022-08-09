Home » Investing » 2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

While these high-quality dividend stocks are oversold, they are some of the best stocks to buy for passive-income seekers.

Latest posts by Daniel Da Costa (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Over the past few months, there have been ample opportunities for investors to find some of the best TSX stocks trading cheaply. But while there are tonnes of stocks to choose from, there’s no question that some of the best TSX stocks to buy now are dividend stocks that offer attractive passive income.

When dividend stocks sell off, not only can you buy them at a discount, but the dividend yields they offer are also higher than when the stock was trading at fair value.

So, while many TSX dividend stocks trade cheaply, if you’re a passive-income seeker, now is one of the best opportunities to buy.

One of the best energy stocks to buy for passive income

Plenty of energy companies return passive income to investors and make for excellent dividend stocks. However, one of the very best energy stocks to buy for dividend investors is Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU), especially after its recent selloff.

What makes Freehold such an attractive stock for dividends is that it’s constantly bringing in tonnes of cash flow. Freehold doesn’t actually produce energy itself. Instead, it owns land that other companies use to produce energy. So, Freehold is constantly receiving royalty payments, giving it tonnes of cash flow. In addition, another reason it’s such an excellent dividend stock is that it has almost no debt.

So, with Freehold having sold off by about 20% from its high over the last few months, it now offers investors an incredible opportunity.

Its dividend yield has climbed to 7%, and that’s at a payout ratio which is expected to be below 60% for the full year. Furthermore, Freehold continues to acquire more land, particularly south of the border, which only adds to its future growth potential.

Therefore, with the stock now trading ultra-cheap and returning tonnes of passive income to investors, there’s no question it’s one of the best dividend stocks to buy on the TSX.

One of the cheapest TSX dividend stocks to buy now

In addition to Freehold, another one of the best dividend stocks to buy on the TSX today is Corus Entertainment (TSX:CJR.B), a Canadian media company.

Corus is another one of the top Canadian stocks that generate significant cash flow and is, therefore, an ideal stock to buy for passive income. And because it’s been oversold and trades unbelievably cheap, it’s one of the top investments to make today.

In fact, just this morning, Corus issued a statement that it’s been approved to double the potential shares it could buy back this year. In total, Corus has the ability to repurchase 10% of the shares outstanding as of January.

So, the fact that management continues to use capital to buy back shares not only shows that the stock is likely undervalued, but it also shows that management has the confidence that Corus can continue earning strong cash flow, despite an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

In recent years, Corus has used its free cash flow to massively reduce its debt load, fund the ultra-safe dividend, as well as buy back shares. And when you consider just how much free cash flow it’s generating, it’s clear just how cheap the stock is and why it’s one of the best investments for passive-income seekers.

Since September of 2018, the company has spent $944 million of its free cash flow on either debt repayments, share buybacks, or dividend payments. But why is that number so important? Because as of Monday’s close, Corus had a market cap of just $762 million.

The stock is exceptionally cheap, and while it may be slightly impacted by macroeconomic headwinds, it can still remain profitable and generate tonnes of cash flow.

Therefore, while the stock is ultra-cheap, trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 4.7 times and offering a dividend yield of 6.4%, it has to be one of the best dividend stocks on the TSX that you can buy for passive income today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC., CL.B, NV and FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD. The Motley Fool recommends FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

An 8%-Yielding REIT That Pays Cash Every Month 

| Puja Tayal

Dividend stocks have caught investors’ attention amid rising inflation. Here is a REIT that gives an 8% yield in 12…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks look cheap to buy today and offer attractive yields for TFSA investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Are Passive-Income Warriors

| Adam Othman

Take a closer look at these two stocks if you want to invest in resilient dividend stocks with excellent dividend-paying…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

CT REIT: 1 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy While Uncertainty Persists

| Daniel Da Costa

Although there is still a tonne of uncertainty in today's markets, CT REIT is easily one of the best dividend…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend-Growth Stocks I’d Never Sell

| Joey Frenette

I'd not be willing to sell CN Rail (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) and another dividend-growth stock, even if a market crash strikes soon.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

These two Canadian Dividend Aristocrats could be excellent investments for income-seeking stock market investors right now.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Growth Stocks That Provide Healthy 4.5% Dividends

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three dividend-growth stocks are excellent choices for Canadian investors looking for consistent, healthy, and growing passive-income streams.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

Housing Market: 2 or More Rate Hikes Could Lead to a Severe Correction

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s largest banks see property values easing in the near term as the housing market adjusts to higher interest rates.

Read more »