Home » Investing » 3 Inflation-Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now

3 Inflation-Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now

These stocks have the potential to outperform in an inflationary environment.

Latest posts by Tony Dong (see all)
Published
| More on:
protect, safe, trust

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Inflation hit a high of 8.1% year over year for June following a 7.7% gain for May. For Canadians, this has translated to higher prices at the pump and in their grocery budgets. For markets, this led to a rout in previously high-flying growth stocks from the technology sector in particular.

Canadian investors looking to tilt their portfolios to the current macro-economic condition should consider food producers in the consumer defensive and basic materials sectors or energy stocks.

The former are providers of essential products and services that can raise their prices and pass costs along, allowing them to stay profitable. The latter derive higher revenues and stronger margins when commodity prices, especially oil, rise.

Nutrien

Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) is one of Canada’s largest agricultural producers, providing an assortment of crop inputs and services such as potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate nutrients, seeds, and financing to the farming industry. Year to date, the stock is up 10.09% compared to the -7.59% loss suffered by the S&P/TSX 60 Index, showcasing its resiliency under inflationary conditions.

For the second quarter (Q2) 2022, Nutrien’s profits soared to a record $3.6 billion compared to $1.1 billion in the same quarter last year. The company’s earnings also increased to $4.99 billion versus $1.25 billion last year. Nutrien also grew free cash flow strongly from $1.66 billion to $3.4 billion year over year and will be implementing a share buyback of 10% of its stock, which benefits shareholders by increasing earnings per share.

Saputo

Saputo (TSX:SAP) specializes in packaged food products, as Canada’s largest producer and distributor of dairy products domestically and internationally, with more than two-dozen brands under management. Currently, SAP is up an incredible 17.29% year to date, outperforming the S&P/TSX 60 and even Nutrien. It’s share price run-up rivals even energy stocks so far.

For its first quarter of fiscal year 2023, Saputo’s net earnings were $139 million, up strongly from $53 million for the same quarter last year. The company stayed ahead of inflation by raising prices, boosting productivity, and cutting costs, which allowed them to improve their margins. Overall revenues grew strongly too at $4.3 billion, up from $3.5 billion in the same quarter last year.

Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO)(NYSE:IMO) engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada through three segments: upstream, downstream, and chemical. Imperial Oil produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen, with 386 barrels of proven reserves that remain undeveloped as of now and more under exploration.

Year to date, Imperial Oil is up strongly by 16.21% thanks to increases in commodity prices. The company recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share on July 29, with an ex-dividend date of September 2, payable by October 1. This recent dividend payment continues Imperial Oil’s 27 consecutive years of annual dividend increases, along with a century of unbroken dividend payments.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien Ltd.

More on Investing

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Users: Earn $100 Every Month From 2 Income Plays

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA investors can earn $100 or more in extra tax-free income every month from two high-yield stocks that pay monthly…

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Stocks for Beginners

2 Big Bank Stocks to Own for Lifelong Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These two Big Bank stocks are ideal staple holdings for newbie investors seeking a lifetime of passive income.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Want Easy Passive Income? These 3 Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Deliver

| Andrew Walker

Investors seeking passive income can now buy top Canadian dividend stocks at cheap prices.

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP): Much Better Than Feared

| Andrew Button

Recently Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock rallied after earnings beat expectations.

Read more »

TELECOM TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

3 Big Canadian Telecom Stocks: Which Offers the Best Value?

| Kay Ng

Big Canadian telecom stocks are good sources of dividend income. One offers a high yield. Another provides higher growth. Which…

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Investing

Buy the Dip: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

| Daniel Da Costa

There's no telling when the market could recover, so while many TSX stocks are still cheap, here are three of…

Read more »

grow dividends
Metals and Mining Stocks

Barrick Gold Stock Looks Primed for Takeoff

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) stands out to me as a glimmer of value in this choppy market environment.

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

Down by 25%: Is Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) a Good Value Buy Today?

| Adam Othman

Rogers Communication (TSX:RCI.B)(NYSE:RCI) has been shaky in recent weeks and trading for a discount, but is it an undervalued stock?

Read more »