Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Warren Buffett Turns 92: Top Lessons Beginners Can Learn from the Legendary Billionaire Investor

Warren Buffett Turns 92: Top Lessons Beginners Can Learn from the Legendary Billionaire Investor

Here are some top tips from the man himself, Warren Buffett, to help beginners make wise investment decisions that pay off big time.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

One of the world’s greatest investors, Warren Buffett, turned 92-years-old on August 30, 2022. While most of us dream of an early retirement, Buffett continues to serve as Berkshire Hathaway’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Apart from his philanthropic work and simple lifestyle, the legendary billionaire investor is mostly known for his uncanny ability to recognize great opportunities. His invaluable advice can guide beginners in making wise investment decisions that pay off big time. Here are some top lessons that new investors can learn from Buffett.

Don’t borrow money to invest in stocks

Many new investors make the mistake of trading in stocks with borrowed money. However, Buffett is strictly against this idea. In his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway’s shareholders, he noted, “I can muster against ever using borrowed money to own stocks.” Buffett highlighted that if you own stocks on borrowed money and the stocks start falling in the short-term, you may not be able to make clear-headed decisions. “There is simply no telling how far stocks can fall in a short period,” he added.

This is one of the key reasons why stock market beginners should always focus on investing their savings in solid stocks and holding them long-term instead of trying to make a quick buck by trading in stocks on borrowed money for the short-term.

Invest in businesses that you can understand

As I mentioned above, Warren Buffett prefers to maintain a very simple lifestyle even in today’s era of incredible technological innovation. As an example, while most of us prefer to own the most advanced smartphone available on the market today, I remember how Buffett showed off his Samsung flip phone worth around $20 during a CNBC interview in March 2019.

Just like his lifestyle, the Oracle of Omaha (Buffett’s affectionate nickname) subscribes to a simple stock investing philosophy. He often emphasizes the importance of investing in businesses that are easy to understand and aren’t too complicated. In his own words, “You should invest in companies that you both understand and believe will offer long-term value. No matter how much or how little you’re buying, you should be able to get your reasoning down on paper without relying on outside resources.” He adds that investors should keep in mind that they’re not just buying a stock, they’re buying a business.

One top Canadian stock pick to invest like Buffett

Buffett prefers to invest in businesses that pay reliable dividends to their investors, and his love for the energy sector has intensified in recent years. Considering these factors, the Canadian energy company Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) could be a great long-term investment option for new investors. It pays healthy and reliable dividends each quarter, and the company’s business model is straightforward.

Enbridge is a Calgary-based energy transportation and distribution company with a market cap of nearly $113.8 billion. It’s responsible for transmitting 20% of total natural gas consumed in the U.S. market and 30% of North America’s oil transports and exports. With the help of its predictable cash flows and strong balance sheet, Enbridge has been increasing its dividends for the last 27 consecutive years.

As a result of the underlying strength of its financials, Enbridge has been achieving its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) guidance for the last 16 years in a row. At the current market price of $55.86 per share, this amazing Canadian energy stock has a handsome dividend yield of 6.2%. Definitely a Buffett worthy investment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

risk/reward
Stocks for Beginners

3 Low-Risk Stocks With Unbelievable Dividends

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian investors, including beginners, can take positions in three relatively low-risk stocks with unbelievable dividend yields.

Read more »

gas station, convenience store, gas pumps
Stocks for Beginners

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD): 3 Reasons to Buy Now

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Alimentation Couche-Tard is an underrated growth stock that could be in for a big rebound when markets recover.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks with Unbelievable Staying Power

| Jitendra Parashar

TFSA investors can keep growing their hard-earned savings irrespective of market conditions by investing in these two safe TSX stocks.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Stocks for Beginners

Real Estate Investing in Stocks: Do You Seek Income or Growth?

| Kay Ng

Know what you want from your real estate stocks. You can aim for income, price gains, or a mix of…

Read more »

diamonds, hidden gems
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: Start September With 3 Dividend Gems

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some stellar investments to start September with? Here are three great options to consider now.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

4 Steps to Financial Independence: Earn, Save, Invest, and Repeat 

| Puja Tayal

Many people dream of being financially independent but lack in saving and investing. Here are four steps to get closer…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

3 No-Brainer U.S. Stocks for Canadian Investors

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in holding U.S. stocks in your portfolio? Here are three no-brainer picks for Canadian investors!

Read more »

value for money
Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Value Investors: 2 Ridiculously Cheap Stocks

| Robin Brown

Canadian value investors, bear markets are time to load up for the long term. Here are two TSX stocks that…

Read more »