Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » How New Investors Can Turn a $20,000 TFSA Portfolio Into $540,000

How New Investors Can Turn a $20,000 TFSA Portfolio Into $540,000

If you are a new investor and you want to create life-changing wealth, the TFSA is a tool you need to use.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
TFSA and coins

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

If you are a beginner investor and you want to create life-changing wealth, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a tool you need to use.

If you invest in a non-registered account, the Canada Revenue Agency takes a greedy portion of any investment profit or income you earn. Over a long period of time, it can drastically reduce your long-term returns.

The TFSA is a wealth-compounding machine

That is why the TFSA is an absolute gift to Canadians. If you were 18 years or older in 2009, you can contribute as much as $81,500 today.

By keeping all your earnings, you can re-invest even faster and drastically accelerate the snowballing effects of compounding. Likewise, by regularly contributing to your TFSA, you can quickly expand the base from which your wealth can compound. All in all, it is a recipe for long-term wealth creation.

Even if you don’t have $81,500 today, you can turn $20,000 into generational wealth. Here are two well-known Canadian stocks that could help you get there.

TD Bank

While Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is not perhaps the flashiest TSX stock for a TFSA. However, it has delivered market-beating returns for years. Since 2012, shareholders have earned an average annual return of 10.76% (versus 5.3% for the TSX). If you re-invested your dividends into TD stock, your annual return would increase to 12.19%.

TD stock continues to be a solid investment going forward. It has a strong retail platform across Canada and the United States. It has recently made further inroads into the U.S. market through two substantial multi-billion-dollar acquisitions.

Given its size, scale, and quality, TD stock is a safe bet for most Canadian investors. Chances are good that it will outperform the market and earn an attractive, growing +4% dividend yield going forward.

TFSA wealth creators

Brookfield Asset Management

If you are interested in a very solid company with a little more torque for growth, Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM) is a good TFSA staple. It manages a diverse array of alternative assets including real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity, distressed debt, and insurance. Owning this stock is like owning a diversified portfolio in and of itself.

Brookfield stock has averaged 16.3% annual returns over the past 10 years. If you re-invested its modest dividends into its stock, you would have earned 17.06% compounded annual return. That does not factor several spin-off companies that Brookfield has also gifted to shareholders in that time.

Overall, Brookfield is a very well-managed business with a huge long-term opportunity to keep growing its asset base and earnings. The stock has pulled back in 2022, and it looks like an attractive bargain for long-term TFSA shareholders.

How a $20,000 TFSA becomes $540,000

Let’s say you put $10,000 into TD stock and $10,000 into BAM stock. Since they are in a TFSA, any dividend or potential spin-out is safe from tax. That means you can re-invest all income back into each stock.

If we assume a combined average annual rate of return of 14.63%, a $20,000 initial investment could be worth $300,000 in 20 years!

However, if you wanted to accelerate the compounding process, you could commit to contribute $200 every month to your TFSA. If you regularly buy these two stocks with the contributions, your investment value could skyrocket to $540,000 in 20 years!

The bottom line

This is merely one simple example of how the combination of regular saving, smart stock picking, tax-free returns, and long-term investing can massively multiply your TFSA capital into life-changing wealth. You just need to start. The sooner you begin, the better.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV.

More on Stocks for Beginners

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks I’m Buying in This Volatile Market

| Puja Tayal

The Canadian stock market remains volatile as it braces for more interest rate hikes. This creates an opportunity to buy…

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks That Are Great Long-Term Picks

| Robin Brown

If you want to make big gains from TSX stocks, you'll have to take a long-term approach. Here are three…

Read more »

Economic Turbulence
Stocks for Beginners

Cineplex’s Fate Hangs by a Thread as Cineworld Considers Bankruptcy

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy CGX stock?

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Stocks for Beginners

Got $1,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

| Kay Ng

Are you eyeing for a comfortable retirement decades later? These top Canadian stocks could play a key role.

Read more »

stock market
Stocks for Beginners

3 Safe TSX Dividend Stocks for Beginners to Own in a Bear Market

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for safe stocks to hold through this bear market? Here are three top TSX dividend stocks to…

Read more »

Bank Stocks

3 Recession Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some recession resistant stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are three options to buy right now.

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Stocks for Beginners

Warren Buffett Turns 92: Top Lessons Beginners Can Learn from the Legendary Billionaire Investor

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some top tips from the man himself, Warren Buffett, to help beginners make wise investment decisions that pay…

Read more »

risk/reward
Stocks for Beginners

3 Low-Risk Stocks With Unbelievable Dividends

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian investors, including beginners, can take positions in three relatively low-risk stocks with unbelievable dividend yields.

Read more »