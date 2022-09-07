Home » Investing » Got $1,000? 3 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

Got $1,000? 3 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

TSX stocks such as Bank of Montreal and Suncor Energy provide significant upside potential to investors given their cheap valuations.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The ongoing stock market volatility has provided investors a chance to invest in quality stocks trading at a discount. Yes, there is a chance for indices to move lower due to a challenging macro environment. But as it’s impossible to time the market bottom, every major dip should be viewed as a buying opportunity.

So, if you have $1,000 right now, you can consider buying these three beaten-down TSX stocks in September.

Bank of Montreal

One of the largest banks in Canada, Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) is valued at a market cap of $82 billion. BMO stock is currently down 19% from all-time highs, increasing its forward yield to a tasty 4.6%.

Canadian bank stocks are quite conservative compared to their counterparts south of the border. But this has allowed BMO and peers to maintain their dividend payouts across economic cycles. In fact, BMO has paid investors a dividend for close to 200 years now. The company managed to pay investors a dividend during the financial crash of 2008 and even amid the ongoing pandemic.

BMO has the highest tier-one capital ratio among North American banks, indicating its strong risk profile. This ratio measures a bank’s ability to withstand economic adversity, as lending is an extremely cyclical industry.

Valued at nine times forward earnings, BMO stock is cheap. It’s also trading at a discount of 25% compared to Wall Street consensus price targets.

Barrick Gold

During periods of economic turmoil, investors increase exposure to safe-haven assets such as gold. So, it makes sense to allocate a small portion of your portfolio towards mining companies such as Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD).

Gold prices have been trending downwards in the last two years, dragging shares of Barrick Gold lower by almost 50% since mid-2020. There is a strong correlation between gold prices and the companies that mine this commodity.

Further, due to rising costs and inflation, analysts expect Barrick Gold’s adjusted earnings to fall to $1.31 per share in 2022 from $1.46 per share in 2021. But the stock is extremely cheap given its price-to-forward-earnings multiple of 15.

Barrick Gold stock is also trading at a discount of 50% compared to average price target estimates.

Suncor Energy

Rising oil prices have driven Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock higher by 86% in the last year. But due to recession fears and lockdowns in China, Suncor stock is also down 20% from 52-week highs. Despite the recent pullback, Suncor offers investors a dividend yield of 4.6% right now.

One of the cheapest stocks on the TSX, Suncor is valued at 4.5 times forward sales, which is lower than its historical average, Further, its long-life, low-decline asset base allows Suncor to easily cover operating expenses, capital expenditures, and dividends due to elevated oil prices.

In the second quarter of 2022, Suncor reported net earnings of $4 billion compared to $868 million in the year-ago period. In the first six months of 2022, its earnings stood at almost $7 billion compared to $1.69 billion in the same period last year.

Suncor will break if WTI oil trades over US$35/barrel. So, even if the economy enters a recession, the energy heavyweight will be able to sustain dividend payouts in the near term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks I Own and Will Buy More of if They Fall

| Kay Ng

Here are stocks on different ends of the risk spectrum. The bank and utility stocks are lower risk, but they…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in buying dividend stocks? Here are two picks that yield more than 3%!

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Start a Retirement Fund

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors can now buy top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices for a portfolio focused on total returns.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

Millennials: Turn a $20,000 TFSA or RRSP Into $160,000 in 10 Years

| Robin Brown

For millennials looking to build a fortune, here's how a TFSA or RRSP portfolio could turn $20,000 into $160,000 (or…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income the Easy Way With Dividend Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Dividend investing is one of the easiest ways to earn passive income, especially during inflationary periods.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Seekers: 2 Attractively Priced Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

These two high-yielding dividend stocks are attractively priced and could be ideal for passive-income-seeking investors.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Young Investors: Invest $3,000 Each Year for $4,204 in Monthly Retirement Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If young investors can put just $250 aside per month, they could be millionaires by the time they reach retirement!

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks You Can Hold for the Next 3 Decades

| Chris MacDonald

These three top TSX stocks are all high-quality, blue-chip names long-term investors gearing up for retirement may want to consider.

Read more »