Home » Investing » Retire Young: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Retire Young: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Canadians that are saving for retirement should have these three TSX stocks at the top of their watch lists right now.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset

Image source: Getty Images.

It may seem like a daunting task to begin planning for retirement. There’s a lot to consider, making it difficult to even know where to begin. I’d suggest starting with setting a rough range of the amount of savings you’ll need for your golden years. From there, you can work backwards to determine how much money you should be saving today.

The next step would involve determining how that money is being saved — more specifically, how it’s been invested. 

The stock market is one of the greatest tools for generating wealth. If you’re looking to retire young, you’ll absolutely want to make sure you’re taking advantage of the stock market’s returns.

Investing in TSX stocks

To help get investors started, I’ve reviewed three top TSX stocks that are perfect for a long-term investment portfolio. Together, the three companies can provide investors with growth, passive income, and diversification. 

In addition to that, all three stocks are trading at a discount right now. So, if you’re looking to get a jump start on your retirement savings, now would be a wise time to start a position in any one of these three companies.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

There’s a lot to like about Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP), which is why I’m a satisfied shareholder. And with shares still trading below all-time highs from 2021, I’ve added to my position several times this year already. 

At a market cap of $30 billion, Brookfield Renewable Partners is a global leader in the renewable energy space. 

The renewable energy industry is one that I’d suggest all long-term investors have exposure to. We’ve already begun to see the industry’s tailwinds result in market-beating growth for investors, and I’m not expecting that to change anytime soon.

Shares are up 130% over the past five years. And that’s not even including the stock’s impressive 3% dividend yield, either.

Shopify

It wasn’t long ago that Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) was the largest stock on the TSX. But with the growth stock down 70% on the year, it’s no surprise that the tech company has long given up the number one position on that list.

Despite the massive selloff, this is still a company with serious long-term growth potential. Management has reminded investors several times this year that it remains as focused as ever on long-term growth for the business.

This still isn’t exactly a value stock, even with a 70% discount. But if you’re comfortable with volatility in the short term, now could be an extremely opportunistic time to start a position in a top Canadian growth stock.

Fortis

The last pick in this basket helps balance out the first two growth-oriented companies I reviewed. 

As a dependable utility company, Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) can provide a portfolio with both passive income and defensiveness. And if you’re going to own high-growth companies like Shopify, you’d be wise to own a few defensive companies like Fortis to help minimize volatility.

In terms of passive income, Fortis’s annual dividend of $2.14 per share yields close to 4%.

Fortis is far from the most exciting TSX stock to own — no argument there. However, boring is not a bad thing when it comes to investing. Long-term investors will be able to count on this top utility company for decades to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Man data analyze
Stocks for Beginners

Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Smart TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Robin Brown

If you've got $2,000 to invest right now, here are two very smart TSX stocks to consider loading up on…

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Stocks for Beginners

Building a Stock Portfolio? Start With These 3 Stocks

| Jed Lloren

Are you trying to build your first stock portfolio and are unsure of which stocks to add? Here are three…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Beasts with Over 7% Yields

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian investors can earn generous passive income every month from three dividend beasts whose yields are over 7%.

Read more »

TSX Today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 14

| Jitendra Parashar

Recently released hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation numbers could keep TSX stocks volatile today.

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Stocks for Beginners

My 3 Favourite U.S. Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Kay Ng

Canadian investors should diversify in great U.S. stocks of wonderful businesses. Here are a few examples starting with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top TSX Stocks That Seem Ready to Break Out

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three TSX stocks that have outperformed broader markets.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks I Will “Never” Sell

| Kay Ng

Simplify your investing process and buy quality stocks, like TELUS (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU), that pay good dividends on dips and never sell!

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: Got $6,000? Here’s How to Power Up Your Portfolio

| Robin Brown

Got $6,000 to invest in your TFSA? Here's three TSX stocks that could power your portfolio (literally) for years to…

Read more »