Home » Investing » The Best TSX Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

The Best TSX Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

These two TSX stocks are ideal options for safely investing $1,000 in this unpredictable market.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

TSX stocks remain down by 10.15% year-to-date as of this writing. After a small surge in prices, stocks fell once again well into correction territory. It can be a scary time to consider investing, but I sincerely urge you to do so if you’re able.

However, I’m not saying you should put everything you have into stock investing right now. There are a few reasons for that, so let me get into them.

Don’t drop it all at once

The first reason I wouldn’t recommend putting all of your investing money into the market at once is safety. You want some cash on hand in case inflation continues to rise. In fact, you should keep an emergency account. This is an account that has about three-months’ worth of wages in it, just in case you lose your job, you end up in the hospital, or encounter another emergency situation.

But another less scary reason for not investing all at once is that you miss out on future opportunities! Practically no one can predict the market bottom. Because of this, it’s far better to get in on the dips, and then get in again when TSX stocks dip even more. By drip-feeding into the market, you stand a far better chance of coming out the other end well into the black.

A good starting point

Let’s say you have $6,000 that you want to invest throughout the year. Right now, I’d recommend starting with no more than $1,000 of that. That way, you still have $5,000 to use through the rest of this downturn to drip-feed the market. So where on earth should you put that cash today?

If you want stability and a likely rebound during this downturn, I’d look for TSX stocks in the infrastructure sector. Services offered by companies in this sector are necessary no matter what happens, and cash will continue to flow in. That’s thanks in part to long-term contracts that keep these companies afloat.

Which infrastructure related TSX stocks should you consider? That depends on how much risk you want to take on. If you want to get specific, Waste Connections (TSX:WCN)(NYSE:WCN) is a strong choice because it provides essential services that we will always need plus it has a continental portfolio.

WCN is a leader in delivering non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the U.S. and Canada. It’s considered a wide-moat stock which will help it maintain a competitive advantage for years to come. Believe it or not, disposing of waste is a complex business with serious barriers to entry, limiting competition in the market. Shares of WCN are currently up by 6.2% year-to-date. But keep in mind that it’s not a foolproof bet as it’s still subject to contract negotiations, strikes, and other issues.

Another option is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSX:BIP.UN)(NYSE:BIP), which owns infrastructure assets worldwide. It’s a long-term growth stock that’s incredibly defensive. This is a more conservative and diversified option, stemming from a focus on energy and utilities, something the world needs no matter what the market is doing. In addition to owning a tonne of utility assets, the company is heavily invested in transportation, midstream energy, and data infrastructure, all of which supply essential services.

Diversification is further reinforced by the fact that BIP owns high-quality infrastructure assets all over the globe. The company is constantly looking to buy assets that it believes are undervalued or underutilized. Over time, as BIP improves the cash flow that these assets generate, it can sell them and recycle the capital into new opportunities.

Plus, the dividend yield of 3.93% is ultra-high right now. The only downside is there’s been a recent drop and shares are down by 2% year-to-date.

Bottom line

Even with recent drops, these two TSX stocks are the perfect choice for long-term investors looking for drip-feeding opportunities. So, if you have just $1,000 that you’d like to safely invest today, Brookfield and Waste Connections are the two stocks I’d consider.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Illustration of bull and bear
Energy Stocks

2 Top TSX Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Robin Brown

A rebound in oil prices would be favourable for TSX energy stocks. Here are two top picks to buy right…

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Heavyweights With Bountiful Dividend Yields

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock seems too cheap to ignore after slipping into a correction.

Read more »

Clean energy
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: Renewable Energy or Uranium Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The world is shifting towards clean energy sources, creating investment opportunities in the renewables sector. What's a better bet: environmental…

Read more »

retirees and finances
Energy Stocks

These 3 Stocks Can Help Make You Richer by Retirement

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Future retirees can be rich in their sunset years with the help of three distinguished dividend-payers on the TSX.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

1 TSX Sector I’m Bullish on in October 2022

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Renewable energy is exactly where investors should sit on their cash, so this is the top stock I'd recommend to…

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Why Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE) Stock Tumbled 17% in September

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy BTE stock?

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

1 Energy Stock I Bought This Year — and 1 I Sold

| Andrew Button

I bought and sold Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock this year. There is one other energy stock I bought and held.

Read more »

Solar panels and windmills
Energy Stocks

This Stock Has Delivered a Gain of 85.3% Over 3 Years – Should You Buy It?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A dividend aristocrat that delivered massive gains in the last 3 years is a strong buy for its exceptional financial…

Read more »