Home » Investing » 3 Doses of Warren Buffett Wisdom That All TSX Investors Need Right Now

3 Doses of Warren Buffett Wisdom That All TSX Investors Need Right Now

Warren Buffett has invested in stocks like Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU). Should you?

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
green power renewable energy

Image source: Getty Images

The stock market is pretty jittery in 2022. Between central banks raising interest rates, Russia invading Ukraine, and the U.S. launching a chip war against China, there’s been much to worry about. But through it all, one investor has been buying heavily:

Warren Buffett.

This year, Warren Buffett has been buying up energy stocks, building a position in Occidental Petroleum that is among the largest in his portfolio. Some think that Buffett will eventually buy the entire company! It remains to be seen whether that will happen, but Berkshire Hathaway’s buying makes one thing certain: Buffett isn’t afraid of the market pullback. In this article, I will explore three pieces of Warren Buffett wisdom that investors could benefit from today.

“Be greedy when others are fearful”

“Be greedy when others are fearful” is a Warren Buffett quote that basically means to buy when others are panic selling. When people become afraid, they tend to sell things. “Panic selling” behaviour can be observed not only in stocks, but in many other asset classes as well. Not all selling is panic selling, though. Sometimes stocks go down for good reasons. This is why Buffett says, “Be greedy when others are fearful,” not “buy when others are selling”: it’s irrational sellers you want to buy from, not sellers in general.

“Take the long-term view”

Another classic piece of Warren Buffett advice is to take the long-term view. Studies show that 97% of day traders lose money, but 100% of S&P 500 index investors have made money if they held for 30+ years. Now, individual stocks are more complicated than index funds: sometimes if you pick badly, an individual stock can go down long term. But with a diversified portfolio, taking the long-term view pays.

This can be demonstrated by Warren Buffett’s Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) trade. Warren Buffett started buying Suncor Energy stock in 2018 when it was above $40. The stock went up a little bit after Buffett bought, but it collapsed as low as $20 in 2020. It was a pretty steep decline. But did Buffett panic sell? Heck, no! He actually bought more Suncor Energy stock at the lows! As a result, he was able to exit SU at only a small loss on the total position in 2021.

“Always be reading”

A final piece of Warren Buffett advice for investors to keep in mind is to always be reading. Investing is often thought of as a “smart person’s” game, a field where the biggest brain wins out over time. Buffett actually thinks that natural intelligence is overrated in investing, but he’s a big believer in the power of knowledge. Buffett reads pretty much all day every day. He attributes his success to this habit. Many of the biggest influences on Buffett’s investing style have been authors: Ben Graham, Phil Fisher, John Maynard Keynes, and others. It stands to reason that if you read a lot, you’ll pick things up over time, and become a better decision-maker – assuming you’re reading practical books. So, always be reading. It’s a Warren Buffett approved success principle, for investing as well as life.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no positions in Occidental Petroleum and Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Question marks in a pile
Energy Stocks

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock Fell 6% in September: Should You Buy?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Enbridge’s earnings and dividend stability are particularly attractive in uncertain markets.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Enbridge Stock or Pembina Pipeline Stock for Passive Income?

| Andrew Walker

Energy infrastructure stocks now trade at discounted prices and offer high yields for passive income.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Why MEG Energy (TSX:MEG) Stock Lost 16% in September

| Vineet Kulkarni

Energy prices are starting to rebound. Should you buy MEG stock after its steep correction?

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Energy Stocks

3 No-Brainer Oil Stocks to Buy in October

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Amid rising oil prices, here are three top oil stocks to buy right now.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 1 TSX Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A TSX dividend stock with strong growth and excellent dividends in 2022 is a must-buy to create TFSA passive income…

Read more »

green energy
Dividend Stocks

Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Fell 15% in September

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its healthy growth prospects, cheaper valuation, and high dividend yield, I'm bullish on AQN despite rising interest rates.

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

Why Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) Stock Fell as Much as 14% in September 

| Puja Tayal

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock fell 14% in September. Is it the cooling of the global energy crisis or silence before…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock Just Keeps on Giving With a 6.55% Yield

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Enbridge, a consistent income stock, continues to impress with its dividend, despite the heightened market volatility in 2022.

Read more »