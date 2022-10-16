Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Get Passive Income of $170/Month With This TSX Stock

Get Passive Income of $170/Month With This TSX Stock

Investors can make a passive income of $170/month with this top dividend-paying stock.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

2022 brought misfortune to equity investors. Most retail investors are probably staring at losses, given the massive selloff in top TSX stocks. Looking ahead, the uncertain economic environment and fear of recession could keep the stock market volatile in the coming quarters. However, you shouldn’t worry much if you are an income investor, as several Canadian corporations could continue to pay and increase their dividends, even amid challenging times like these. 

Take the case of Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock. An investment of $30K in it at the current yield of 6.8% would help you earn a passive income of $170/month. Further, Enbridge is known for increasing its dividend payments with each passing year, implying one can start a growing passive-income stream with this stock, regardless of the volatility in the market.

But before you take an investment call, let’s examine the facts that support my bull case for Enbridge stock.

Resilient payouts

Enbridge is among the top dividend-paying companies listed on the TSX. Its solid track record of uninterrupted dividend payments (67 years) and robust dividend growth (it’s increased its dividend at a CAGR, or compound annual growth rate, of 10% since 1995) support my positive stance. 

Enbridge’s solid payout history reveals that its dividend payments are well safeguarded. For instance, the company has paid and increased its dividend, even amid the pandemic, when demand nosedived, and several energy companies announced a dividend cut. Enbridge announced a 3% hike during the pandemic. 

This highlights the strength of Enbridge’s solid business model and the resiliency of payouts. 

Future dividend-growth drivers

Enbridge’s dual-pronged strategy of expansion of existing conventional pipelines and investments in green energy assets positions it well to capitalize on growing energy demand. The strong price realizations and investments in new capacity will continue to drive demand for Enbridge’s assets. 

Besides the high utilization rate, Enbridge will likely benefit from its multi-billion secured capital projects. Notably, Enbridge will bring about $10 billion diversified capital program into service in the coming years, which will expand its earnings base and support higher payouts. 

Enbridge is also modernizing its assets, connecting to LNG facilities, strengthening its export strategy, and growing its renewable power-generation capabilities. All these initiatives will support its organic growth. Further, its strategic acquisitions bode well for growth.

Bottom line 

Enbridge has over 40 diverse cash streams that reduce risk and cover its payouts. Further, nearly 80% of Enbridge’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) has protection from inflation, which bodes well for dividend growth. 

Looking ahead, favourable sector trends, its resilient business, strong secured capital program, and productivity savings will support Enbridge’s payouts. Enbridge is optimistic and expects its distributable cash flow per share (DFC/share) to grow by 5-7% through 2024. Meanwhile, the strength in its core business will further drive it beyond 2024. 

Investors should note that Enbridge’s future dividend could mirror its DCF/share growth. Further, its payouts ratio of 60-70% of DCF is sustainable in the long run.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best high-yield dividend stocks Canadian investors can buy right now to get outstanding returns on…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

These TSX Dividend Stocks Could Double Your Money in Less Than 5 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We may be in a downturn, but now is the time to invest in these dividend stocks that could double…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Is it Time to Buy the TSX’s Worst-Performing Stocks?

| Kay Ng

Get big dividends while you patiently wait for stock prices to recover. Among the stocks for dividends are BNS stock…

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale for investors looking to build a retirement fund.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

2 Growth Stocks That Are Beating Amazon Without Breaking a Sweat

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in these two growth stocks if you’re looking for stocks outperforming the likes of Amazon (NYSE:AMZN) by a…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks That Could Boost Your Passive Income

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for TSX stocks that could generate passive income? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

3 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Retirement Portfolio

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now look oversold.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Some TSX stocks, including Pembina Pipeline and Savaria, pay monthly dividends, allowing investors to create a passive income stream.

Read more »