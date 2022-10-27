Home » Investing » How to Turn a $10,000 TFSA or RRSP Into $130,000

How to Turn a $10,000 TFSA or RRSP Into $130,000

Here’s how the power of compounding can help investors build retirement wealth.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.

Source: Getty Images

The market correction is giving Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) investors a chance to buy great TSX dividend stocks at discounted prices. One popular strategy for building retirement wealth involves buying a basket of quality dividend-growth stocks and using the distributions to acquire new shares.

Power of compounding

Using dividends to buy additional shares takes advantage of dips in the stock price while slowly building the size of the portfolio. Each new share acquired subsequently increases the amount of dividends paid in the next distribution. These, in turn, buy even more shares. The compounding effect can turn a relatively small initial investment into a large portfolio over time, especially when the size of the dividend increases at a regular pace.

Let’s take a look at two stocks that have generated strong total returns for patient investors.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a utility company with $60 billion in assets located in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company grows through a combination of strategic acquisitions and internal projects. The current $20 billion capital program is expected to boost the rate base by about a third to more than $41 billion by 2026. The resulting increase in revenue and cash flow is projected to support average annual dividend hikes of 6%.

Fortis recently raised the dividend by 6%, marking the 49th straight year of payout gains. That’s the kind of reliability investors want to see when picking stocks for a retirement fund.

Long-term investors have enjoyed sold returns. A $5,000 investment in Fortis stock 25 years ago would be worth about $70,000 today with the dividends reinvested.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) paid its first dividend in 1829 and has since given investors a slice of the profits every year. The board raised the dividend by 25% near the end of 2021 when the government ended the pandemic bank on dividend hikes by banks. Bank of Montreal then increased the payout by another 4.5% this year when the company announced the fiscal second-quarter (Q2) 2022 results.

Bank of Montreal is in the process of buying Bank of the West for US$16.3 billion. The deal will expand Bank of Montreal’s large U.S. operations into the California market. Bank of the West gets 70% of its deposits from clients in the state.

BMO stock is down 10% in 2022. The pullback is due to rising recession fears, but the drop now appears overdone. Bank of Montreal has a solid capital position to ride out a downturn and the long-term growth potential for the business in the United States is attractive.

Bank of Montreal provides a 4.4% dividend yield at the time of writing. A $5,000 investment in BMO stock 25 years ago would be worth about $60,000 today with the dividends reinvested.

The bottom line on top stocks to build retirement wealth

Fortis and Bank of Montreal are just two examples of stocks that have helped investors create retirement wealth and should still be attractive picks for a balanced fund. The strategy of buying a diversified portfolio of leading dividend stocks and using the distributions to acquire new shares is a proven one for building a self-directed pension.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Fortis.

More on Dividend Stocks

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

| Jitendra Parashar

These two of the safest TSX stocks have strong enough fundamentals to continue rewarding investors with dividends, even in difficult…

Read more »

man slides
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Before November

| Robin Brown

Time to load up on these high-yielding Canadian dividend stocks before the next stock market rally.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian dividend stocks you can buy now to receive monthly passive income for decades.

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Stocks: 3 Insane Discounts Too Good to Pass Up

| Daniel Da Costa

Many Canadian stocks are undervalued, but these three are unbelievably cheap and offer massive upside potential as the market recovers.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How to Earn $427 per Month

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are on sale for TFSA investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

2 Rising Stars to Buy Today for Massive Growth Potential

| Adam Othman

These two small-cap TSX stocks have the potential to deliver stellar long-term returns in the coming decade.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Before October Ends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks are on sale, including these three ultra-high yielders that are ripe for the picking!

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Canadian REITs: 3 Investments to Boost Your Monthly Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian REITs offer investors attractive discounts and are perfect investments if you're looking to boost your passive income.

Read more »