Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » How to 10X Your Retirement Savings While Barely Lifting a Finger

How to 10X Your Retirement Savings While Barely Lifting a Finger

Passive investing is a great way to grow your portfolio without doing any work.

Latest posts by Tony Dong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Upwards momentum

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to the stock market, many investors are active. They spend hours poring over financial filings, listening to earnings reports, and keeping up to date with the latest news on their stock portfolio.

That being said, “laziness is a virtue,” or so I’m told. Other investors are passive — they buy and hold a portfolio of exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, re-balancing periodically as needed.

If you’re the lazy kind of investor (like me), the second approach might be a better idea. By using ETFs, investors can grow their portfolios without doing any research. Let’s see how this works.

Why an ETF?

If you wanted to invest lazily, you can’t really afford to keep up with a concentrated portfolio of stocks. For maximum safety, you’ll need to buy hundreds, if not thousands of stocks, covering all 11 stock market sectors, small-, mid-, and large-cap stocks, and stocks from U.S., Canadian, and international markets.

This is really hard and time consuming. The amount of trading required alone is enough to drive away most investors. You’ll also have to collect and reinvest all the dividends, convert currencies, and re-balance the portfolio periodically. It’s basically a full-time job at that point.

By buying a broad-market index ETF, you gain instant access to a basket of hundreds, if not thousands of stocks based on preset rules. The cost? A management expense ratio (MER), which is a percentage deducted from your investment annually. The good news is, fees are getting lower and lower every day.

The laziest ETF of them all

As a lazy investor, my choice of ETF is iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX:XEQT). XEQT costs around $24 per share but holds over 9,359 stocks from U.S., Canadian, and international markets. The ETF costs a low MER of 0.20%, or $20 in annual fees for a $10,000 investment.

XEQT is basically an all-in-one stock portfolio that trades under its own ticker. When you buy XEQT, the fund manager takes your money and invests it in a variety of underlying index ETFs. It’s as lazy and complete as investing gets. An investor who buys XEQT only needs to

  1. Buy more XEQT periodically; and
  2. Reinvest the quarterly dividends.

That’s it. There’s no need to worry about which stocks will do better, when to buy or sell a stock, or do any sort of fundamental research. The extreme diversification offered by the ETF lets investors stay hands off. After all, you’re basically investing in the entire world’s stock market. This is as safe as it gets.

A great way to use XEQT as the core of your portfolio (as its name suggests), while adding some Canadian stocks to scratch that stock-picking itch (and The Fool has some great recommendations for those)!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Stocks for Beginners

3 “Forever” Stocks That I Don’t Worry About Owning, No Matter What the Market Does

| Kay Ng

You can build durable wealth and receive decent dividend income while owning these "forever" stocks. Your downside is well looked…

Read more »

stock analysis
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks are the perfect buys if you want companies that not only do well now, but offer a…

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

Why Fortis is a Buy, Even When the Market Dips

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a great stock to buy when the market dips? Here’s why Fortis can add stability to any well-diversified…

Read more »

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top TSX Stocks Experts Recommend Ahead of a Recession

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks can provide protection should Canadians enter a recession in 2023, and the reasons are clear.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

With Interest Rates Rising, This Asset Management Stock Is a Smart Buy

| Kay Ng

Brookfield Asset Management stock is a smart buy in this correction for long-term investors who seek dependable price appreciation.

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

How I’d Invest $20,000 Today if I had to Start From Scratch

| Tony Dong

If I could go back in time, I would stick to this all-in-one ETF.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Stocks for Beginners

Down 40% This Year, Is goeasy Stock a Buy?

| Vineet Kulkarni

$10,000 invested in GSY stock a decade back would be around $220,277 today.

Read more »

stock data
Stocks for Beginners

3 Blue-Chip Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Today

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks you can confidently add to your portfolio today? Here are three top picks!

Read more »