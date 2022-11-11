Home » Investing » New Investors: Here’s an Absolutely Brilliant Way to Earn Passive Income

New Investors: Here’s an Absolutely Brilliant Way to Earn Passive Income

These three ETFs offer yields above 4% with very low risk for passive income investments.

Latest posts by Tony Dong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank

Image source: Getty Images

There are not many free lunches in investing outside of diversification. If you’re earning any sort of return, you likely face some risk attached to it. Enjoying the income from dividend stocks? You’re exposed to market risk. Liking the yield of corporate bonds? You’re affected by rising interest rates.

That being said, sometimes investors can catch a break. Thanks to the Bank of Canada’s latest interest rate hike of 50 basis points, or 0.5%, high-interest savings accounts (HISAs) are now paying competitive yields. Notably, with the overnight rate set at 3.75%, many HISAs are paying over 4% annually.

A great way to gain the benefits of a HISA in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) is via an exchange-traded fund, or ETF that invests your money into HISAs held with Canadian banks. Let’s look at how this works.

What is a HISA ETF?

Most investors are familiar with ETFs that hold underlying “baskets” of stocks and bonds. However, ETFs can hold other assets, such as commodities, precious metals, derivatives, or even cash. For cash, this can include deposits in HISAs.

ETFs that invest in HISAs have virtually no market risk. When the market undergoes a correction, bear market, or otherwise crashes, these ETFs don’t drop, making them a safe haven. Without a doubt, keeping cash in a Schedule 1 Canadian bank is as safe as it gets these days.

When you invest in a HISA ETF, your cash is held in an account with these banks, which loan it out to third parties. In return, you earn passive interest income. The banks lend out the money at a rate linked to the Bank of Canada’s overnight rate, which is influenced by any changes in the interest rate.

With interest rates increasing steadily since the start of 2022 (and forecasted to continue), the yields on these HISA ETFs will only get higher and higher. At over 4%, many of these HISA ETFs are now paying yields competitive with Canadian dividend stocks!

How to invest in HISA ETFs

When investing in HISA ETFs, keeping an eye on fees is critical. Like all ETFs, they charge a management expense ratio (MER). This is the percentage in fees you pay on an annual basis. For example, a HISA ETF with a MER of 0.10% would cost you around $10 in annual fees for a $10,000 investment.

Subtracting the MER from the gross yield of the ETF gives you the net yield, which is what you actually receive. For example, if a HISA ETF pays a gross yield of 4.20% with a MER of 0.10%, the net yield would be reduced down to 4.10%. This is why keeping the MER low is essential.

Canadian investors looking for a passive income can consider the following HISA ETFs:

  • Horizons High Interest Savings ETF (TSX:CASH): 4.29% gross yield, 0.13% MER.
  • CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF (TSX:CSAV): 4.22% gross yield, 0.16% MER.
  • Purpose High Interest Savings ETF (TSX:PSA): 4.26% gross yield, 0.17% MER.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Upwards momentum
Stocks for Beginners

How to 10X Your Retirement Savings While Barely Lifting a Finger

| Tony Dong

Passive investing is a great way to grow your portfolio without doing any work.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Stocks for Beginners

3 “Forever” Stocks That I Don’t Worry About Owning, No Matter What the Market Does

| Kay Ng

You can build durable wealth and receive decent dividend income while owning these "forever" stocks. Your downside is well looked…

Read more »

stock analysis
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks are the perfect buys if you want companies that not only do well now, but offer a…

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

Why Fortis is a Buy, Even When the Market Dips

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a great stock to buy when the market dips? Here’s why Fortis can add stability to any well-diversified…

Read more »

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top TSX Stocks Experts Recommend Ahead of a Recession

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks can provide protection should Canadians enter a recession in 2023, and the reasons are clear.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

With Interest Rates Rising, This Asset Management Stock Is a Smart Buy

| Kay Ng

Brookfield Asset Management stock is a smart buy in this correction for long-term investors who seek dependable price appreciation.

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

How I’d Invest $20,000 Today if I had to Start From Scratch

| Tony Dong

If I could go back in time, I would stick to this all-in-one ETF.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Stocks for Beginners

Down 40% This Year, Is goeasy Stock a Buy?

| Vineet Kulkarni

$10,000 invested in GSY stock a decade back would be around $220,277 today.

Read more »