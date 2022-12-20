Home » Investing » The 2022 Tax-Loss Harvesting Deadline Is Looming: What to Buy With Your Proceeds

The 2022 Tax-Loss Harvesting Deadline Is Looming: What to Buy With Your Proceeds

By matching your investments with your financial goals, you may be able to make better risk-adjusted returns.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow

Source: Getty Images

Mark the calendar for December 28. That’s the last day to sell stocks at a loss for for tax-loss harvesting this year. The last day to trade for a loss is not December 31, because it’s the settlement date that counts. The idea is to use capital losses in loser stocks to offset booked capital gains so as to reduce the income taxes you’d be paying for your investments for the tax year.

Not all losing stocks should be sold. If you think a stock could make a comeback and you have the investment horizon, it may be better to hold it.

Let’s say you did book some losses and now you have excess cash. What should you buy with your proceeds?

Protect your principal and get some income

Maybe you took a loss because you took too much risk. If so, you may be inclined to put some of your proceeds into something really secure, such as Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs), since interest rates have gone up.

GICs are risk-free investments that protect your principal. Currently, the best one-year GIC rate is 5.3% with a minimum investment of $1,000. So, by buying this GIC, you’ll get your money back in one year and earn 5.3% in interest income on the amount.

However, you could argue that the recent inflation was about 6.9%. Assuming inflation stays at this rate for the next year, money in the GIC would lose 1.6% of its purchasing value over the period.

If you need to use this money in a year, this GIC is a decent investment. However, if you have a longer investment horizon, you can potentially get better returns by investing in quality stocks with good financial positions and steady growth potential.

Investing in quality stocks

Are you tempted by the higher rates offered by GICs? Then you might like Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s (TSX:CM) juicier dividend even more. As one of the Big Six Canadian banks, CIBC is regulated and required to hold adequate capital in the changing macro environment. The regulation essentially improves the soundness of our financial system and, indirectly, the safety of bank stock investments.

If you trust buying GICs from CIBC, you might trust to buy its dividend stock for juicier income. At $55.44 per share at writing, the bank offers a dividend yield of about 6.1%. If we consider its history, the bank stock will likely increase its dividend over time. The value stock is trading at about 7.9 times earnings. Particularly, if you have an investment horizon for at least five years, you should see some solid price appreciation as well.

The Foolish investor takeaway

No matter when investing your tax-loss harvesting proceeds or new cash, it’s best for investors to match their investments with their financial goals. Are you going for a vacation in a year? Lock that money in a GIC. Are you planning on buying a home in five to 10 years? Saving and investing in a diversified mix of funds in quality bonds, preferred shares, and common stocks may be a good idea. You can even add handpicked, quality stocks like CIBC.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Stocks for Beginners

If I Could Only Buy 1 TSX Stock Right Now, This Would Be it

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a seemingly undervalued TSX growth stock you can buy now for 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

Wireless technology
Dividend Stocks

Is TELUS Stock a Buy in December 2022?

| Kay Ng

Conservative stock investors should consider buying some TELUS shares, currently trading at the low end of their 52-week trading range.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Stocks for Beginners

2 Market-Beating Stocks Trading for Less Than $3

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Newbies or Canadian investors with limited capital have profitable options this year-end in two price-friendly but market-beating stocks.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Stocks for Beginners

A Bull Market Is Eventually Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian growth stocks you can buy now to hold forever.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Stocks for Beginners

1 TSX Stock That Could Crush the Market in the Long Run

| Jitendra Parashar

This beaten-down TSX stock could deliver outstanding returns on your investments in the long run if you act now.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

How to Hit $1 Million Fast – Blue-Chip or Growth Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Let's end the debate right now. If you sold at all-time highs, would a growth stock make you $1 million?…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for growth stocks you can invest in with $1,000? Here are some of the ultimate growth stocks to consider…

Read more »

gas station, car, and 24-hour store
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Stocks With Market-Beating Potential

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks have jumped in the double digits this last month, so what's going on and should you buy…

Read more »