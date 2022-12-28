Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 TSX Dividend Stocks Offering Big Income in an Uncertain Market

3 TSX Dividend Stocks Offering Big Income in an Uncertain Market

A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush. Here are three dividend stocks that can boost your income with juicy yields.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
top TSX stocks to buy

Source: Getty Images

Stock portfolios that were heavy in growth stocks were hit hard this year. Diversify into solid dividend stocks that offer big income in an uncertain market.

First up is Emera (TSX:EMA).

Emera stock

The regulated utility is a defensive dividend stock that provides some certainty in an uncertain market. It offers a juicy dividend yield of about 5.3% that provides a foundation for your long-term total returns. Because of the predictable nature of its business, investors can expect long-term stable earnings growth.

For the record, it has increased its dividend for about 15 years with a five-year dividend-growth rate of 5.2%. Emera earns about 63% of its earnings in U.S. dollars, and it continues to have 75% of its capital plan focused in Florida. So, the United States will remain a significant source of its earnings. Management anticipates its $8-9 billion capital plan to support an above-average rate base growth of 7-8% through 2025.

The utility expects to increase its dividend by 4-5% per year through 2025, which can allow it to reduce its payout ratio to healthier levels. Its trailing 12-month (TTM) payout ratio is 67% of net income available to common shareholders.

Second, we have TELUS (TSX:T).

TELUS stock

TELUS stock also offers a dividend yield of over 5%. Specifically, at $26.74 per share at writing, it offers a yield of 5.2%. Like Emera, it’s a defensive dividend stock that pays out eligible Canadian dividends that are favourably taxed for Canadian investors holding shares in non-registered accounts.

TELUS’s three-year revenue-growth rate is about 7%, outperforming its big Canadian telecom peers. Its TTM payout ratio is 57% of its earnings. In other words, it offers good mix of income and growth.

The Canadian telecom has increased its dividend for about 18 years with a five-year dividend-growth rate of 6.7%. It tends to increase its dividend semi annually. Management expects that to continue with annualized dividend increases of 7-10% through 2025.

Finally, TC Energy (TSX:TRP) offers the fattest dividend among the three TSX stocks.

TC Energy stock

Like Emera and TELUS, TC Energy stock is a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat. Specifically, the large-cap energy infrastructure stock has increased its dividend for about two decades! Its 15-year dividend-growth rate is 6.9%.

It’s also a defensive stock given the stability of its earnings and cash flows, which don’t change much from energy price volatility. TRP’s TTM payout ratio was 58% of its operating cash flow. Its asset base includes natural gas and liquids pipelines as well as power and storage facilities.

TC Energy enjoys an investment-grade S&P credit rating of BBB+. At $55.35 per share at writing, analysts think the stock is undervalued by about 15%. Additionally, it offers a high yield of 6.5%.

The Foolish investor takeaway

A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush. Forget about growth stocks and focus on getting safe dividend income in today’s uncertain market. If you invest the same amount in the three stocks, you would get an average yield of just under 5.7%. Furthermore, you can expect a dividend-growth rate of at least 5%, which would beat the normal inflation rate of about 2%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in TELUS. The Motley Fool recommends Emera and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Top Consumer Stocks to Buy With $100

| Sneha Nahata

Do you want to beat the broader market? Consider buying these three consumer discretionary stocks trading under $100.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks I’d Double Up on Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

As capital gains are hard to achieve amid economic uncertainty, earn high yields from these dividend stocks.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

It’s Not Too Late to Buy These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

| Daniel Da Costa

After the major sell-off in 2022, many dividend stocks now trade ultra-cheap and offer attractive dividend yields worth locking in…

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Yields Investors Should Lock up Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shares of these stocks trade well within value territory. There's only so long before others catch on to these ultra-high…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Investing in 2 Regional Banks Just Got a Lot More Lucrative

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two regional banks became more enticing investments for 2023, like the Big Banks, for their juicy and higher dividends.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Should Investors Get Back Into Utility Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Utility stocks may be down, but I wouldn't count them out yet -- especially if you're thinking long term.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Next TSX Stock I’m Going to Buy

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of discounted stocks on the market right now. Here’s a look at the next TSX stock that…

Read more »