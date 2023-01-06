Home » Investing » Is Nutrien Stock a Buy in January 2023?

Is Nutrien Stock a Buy in January 2023?

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock continues to post record earnings and trade in value territory, but after a volatile year, should you invest?

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
A tractor harvests lentils.

Source: Getty Images

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) had a wild ride in 2022. The crop nutrient company hasn’t been on the market all that long, only coming around in 2017. However, it’s shot up in share price since then — especially in the last year, when sanctions on Russian crop nutrients led to soaring shares.

However, those soaring shares came back down to earth and now trade under three digits. Yet many of us still have the scars from past growth stocks visible in our portfolios. So, when it comes to Nutrien stock, is it the same, old story? Or is this stock perhaps a buy in January 2023?

Leave the past in the past

It’s of course important to look back and see how management has proven its worth in the past. And in terms of Nutrien stock, we can see that management has done this. The company continues to merger a fractured industry, acquiring crop nutrient companies to become the world’s largest crop nutrient producer.

This continued during the pandemic, when the agriculture stock expanded its online offerings. This proved important, as Nutrien stock became a provider of nutrients to farmers during droughts, floods, and more horrible weather. And at a time when it was already incredibly difficult to find these products.

That being said, what investors shouldn’t focus on is the past that’s out of the company’s control. In this sense, no one could have predicted the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. That means you can’t count on some geopolitical chaos to bring shares up again. You simply have to rely on the company itself.

This is a strong company

Here’s the thing: even when shares climbed to all-time highs, I still didn’t think Nutrien stock was all that expensive, given its performance. As mentioned, it continues to expand. And it’s in an industry that needs to expand.

Crop nutrients will continue to be sorely needed the world over, and Nutrien stock has partnerships around the world to make that happen. The world recently surpassed eight billion people in population. That’s eight billion mouths to feed, and counting, with even less arable land than ever.

Potash and other nutrients are therefore the solution to keeping the world fed, and Nutrien stock is one of the biggest providers. So, despite being relatively new to the scene, it has a solid growth strategy that’s already been proven before. And it will be again.

Is it a buy?

In short, yes. If you look at past performance, the company’s most recent earnings report net earnings reached $1.6 billion, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization reaching $2.5 billion. These were record earnings once again, with more purchases and demand moving it along.

Yet it remains well into value territory. Nutrien stock currently trades at just 5.49 times earnings as of writing, with a dividend yield you can lock up at 2.58%. And with shares down 29% from 52-week highs, you’re getting a steal, in my opinion.

So, is Nutrien stock a buy? Definitely, especially if you’re seeking a long-term stock that will continue climbing for as long as there are people to feed.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Striking match creates fire and light.
Stocks for Beginners

Just Released: 10 Stocks Every Canadian Should Own in 2023 [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Iain Butler (TMFOHCanada)

Our yearly list of "Starter Stocks" is our attempt to answer a simple question: “Where do I go first?”

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Stocks for Beginners

Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway Stock or Brookfield?

| Kay Ng

Both Berkshire and Brookfield stocks are wonderful businesses, but Brookfield is likely to make you wealthier over the next 20…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Utility Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

With a likely cooling in interest rate hikes, here's why it makes sense to buy TSX utility stocks.

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph
Stocks for Beginners

Why Cineplex Stock Fell 41% in 2022

| Jitendra Parashar

CGX stock dived 41% in 2022. But here’s why it still could be worth considering in 2023.

Read more »

stock data
Stocks for Beginners

Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio

| Jed Lloren

Do you have $1,500 that you’re hoping to invest? Here are three stocks to add to your portfolio!

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 6

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks may remain volatile today, as investors await key economic data from Canada and the United States.

Read more »

thinking
Stocks for Beginners

Is Aritzia Stock a Buy Before its Earnings Next Week?

| Jitendra Parashar

Aritzia stock could be worth buying in 2023, as it looks undervalued before its third-quarter earnings event due next week.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

My Top 3 TSX Portfolio Holdings Going Into 2023

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to add to your portfolio this year? These three are my largest TSX holdings!

Read more »