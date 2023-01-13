Home » Investing » For $555 in Passive Income, Buy 645 Shares of This Dividend Stock

For $555 in Passive Income, Buy 645 Shares of This Dividend Stock

This dividend stock has a solid history of dividend growth, while retaining a 9.91% yield right now!

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

There are so many stocks out there offering dividends. But not so many of them offering dividends nearing the double-digit range. Yet it seems like once those a dividend stock hits that point, it suddenly becomes volatile.

Such is the case for Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ), a dividend stock that doesn’t deserve such scrutiny, to be honest. Today, let’s look at why and how much passive income that investors could create by investing Fiera stock now.

First, why Fiera stock?

Let’s state the obvious, first and foremost. Fiera stock currently has a dividend yield of 9.91%. That’s an almost double-digit dividend yield that investors can lock up! And if you think this is just a fluke, let me assure you, it is not.

Fiera stock has a long history of dividend growth. In fact, it currently holds Dividend Aristocrat status. That’s given out to companies that have increased their dividend each year for 25 years or more! Right now, Fiera stock currently boasts a 9.1% dividend compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the last 10 years alone.

As for its shares, during that time Fiera stock has increased by 121%. That’s come to a CAGR of 8.22%. Yet as of writing, the company is down by about 16.5% in the last year and trading at 15.96 times earnings. So, let’s look at why you want to consider this Dividend Aristocrat today.

A strong team

Fiera stock focuses on investing in growth and value companies. Clearly, management has figured out exactly where its money should go. Because of its incredible growth, it’s managed to continue increasing this dividend again and again.

In fact, during its last earnings report the company continued to see major growth. Assets under management increased 1% to $158.3 billion during the third quarter, with net earnings increasing almost four times from $2.3 million to $8.7 million. Despite a rough quarter in terms of revenue, the company’s organic growth moved them forward.

If Fiera stock can continue through the hard times, investors should be even happier during the good times. So, now, let’s look at how much investors could create in passive income each year and even each month.

A monthly payer

I’m going to show you how much investors would need to put aside if they hope to achieve $555 a month. Given that Fiera stock is a monthly passive-income stock, both options below are certainly something I would consider at these low rates.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTPAYOUT FREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
FSZ$8.947,744$0.86$6,660Monthly$69,231.36
FSZ$8.94645$0.86$555Monthly$5,766.30

As you can see, one investment is far more than the other. But now, let’s see what could happen if Fiera’s stock price should rebound to former 52-week highs of $10.77.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTPAYOUT FREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
FSZ$10.777,744$0.86$6,660Monthly$83,402.88
FSZ$10.77645$0.86$555Monthly$6,946.65

Now, you’ve created either $6,660 a year, or $555 a month, in passive income, but also returns of $14,171.52 for the larger investment, or $1,180.35 with the smaller option. All while still receiving significant income each month!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fiera Capital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

A TFSA Investor’s Dream: This REIT Is a Must Buy for 2023

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why Dream Industrial REIT could generate good returns in your TFSA this year and beyond.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Small-Cap Gems You’ll Want to Buy Before Everyone Else Does

| Adam Othman

Add these two small-cap Canadian TSX stocks to your self-directed portfolio while they continue trading for discounted valuations right now.

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Dividend Stocks for Your TFSA

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in buying stocks in your TFSA? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Robin Brown

Looking for passive income that could last a lifetime? These two top TSX dividend stocks could provide substantial income given…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

Yes, The TFSA Limit Is Rising, But Don’t Go Spending It All at Once

| Puja Tayal

The CRA increased the 2023 TFSA limit by $6,500 to encourage more investment. Make the most of this limit by…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This 6.3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Artis REIT’s 6.3% distribution is among the safest high-yield monthly dividend for Canadian investors. Units could even double.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest $500/Month Now and Get it Back as Passive Income in 2033

| Puja Tayal

You can control how much to invest in stocks. What if you could control how much to earn from stocks?…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Invest $20K Today and Receive $134.80 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFSA investors should absolutely consider some valuable monthly passive-income stocks, but this one takes the cake.

Read more »