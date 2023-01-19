Home » Investing » 3 Cheap Canadian Stocks With P/E Ratios of Less Than 10X

3 Cheap Canadian Stocks With P/E Ratios of Less Than 10X

The P/E ratio is a solid way to identify valuable stocks. These three Canadian stocks trading below 10 offer insane value.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
A stock price graph showing growth over time

Image source: Getty Images.

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is a helpful valuation tool for investors to use. For the sake of this article, we’ll be looking at the trailing P/E ratio. This ratio looks at the valuation of the last 12 months to see how valuable these Canadian stocks are.

But what exactly is a P/E ratio? This metric looks at the current share price and divides it by the company’s total earnings per share over the last 12 months. Looking at actual performance can be more reliable than guidance from companies, and gives a far more accurate depiction of company performance.

So when a P/E ratio is under 10, that company is considered valuable. In fact, if it’s under 15 it’s valuable, with under 10 being far into value territory. Which is exactly where these three Canadian stocks land.

TD stock

If you’re looking for cheap Canadian stocks, look at the Big Six Banks. And to get even more specific, at Toronto Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). TD stock may be the second largest in terms of market cap, but it’s the largest in terms of growth.

TD stock continues to expand into more and more lucrative paths. It has the ability to create many options for clients to create loans, start investing, and even just start saving. Furthermore, it’s created credit card deals, wealth and commercial management connections, and more. So even with loans down, it has provisions to keep it on top.

Trading at just 9.5 times earnings, TD stock is a crazy deal. It also allows you to lock up a dividend yield at 4.31% as of writing while shares are down 13.7% in the last year.

Cargojet

Despite its connection to the e-commerce sector, Cargojet (TSX:CJT) continues to perform incredibly well. In fact, it recently extended its partnership with Canada Post to 2029. This marks yet another partnership with major package carriers that gives the company recurring revenue for years to come.

Yet, shares of Cargojet stock trade at just 7.3 times earnings! This is astoundingly low based on its performance, necessity, and future outlook. Cargojet stock is basically begging to be purchased, especially given that shares are down about 34% in the last year alone.

E-commerce will continue, demand will continue, and as the only Canadian overnight cargo airline, business will continue. That’s what makes Cargojet stock one of the cheapest Canadian stocks you can consider for future growth.

Teck stock

Finally, if you’re looking for something to get you through a recession, one of the cheapest Canadian stocks out there is Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B). Trading at just 6.5 times earnings, it’s also begging to be bought. But for entirely different reasons.

Shares of Teck stock fell, then climbed back up after the company sold assets to bring in half a billion from the sale. This strengthened its balance sheet, allowing it to get back to a position where it is ready to resume growth.

And given that the miner focuses on basic materials like copper, silver, coal, and even lithium, the company remains set up for future growth in all these areas. No matter what the market does.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Cargojet and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

TFSA and coins
Stocks for Beginners

How I’d Invest in a TFSA Today if I Were Starting Over

| Tony Dong

The VGRO ETF is a great one-ticker solution for a TFSA.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Stocks for Beginners

Is Nutrien Stock the Best Growth Stock to Buy in 2023?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien stock rose and fell for outside reasons. So now is the time to get back into this company before…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stocks for Beginners

3 Steps to Bring in $1,000/Month in Passive Income

| Tony Dong

Aspiring passive income investors can follow these three steps to start investing.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

3 Remarkably Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for a major deal, these are TSX stocks you don't have to hold forever to see them…

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 18

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors may want to watch the latest U.S. retail sales and producer price index data today.

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Stocks for Beginners

2 Stocks I’d Buy With a $6,500 TFSA Contribution

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A recession could mean bad news for the economy, but good news for investors seeking a deal for their TFSA.

Read more »

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Stocks for Beginners

Magnificent TSX Stocks Defying the Market Pullback

| Joey Frenette

CP Rail and Couche-Tard stocks are outperforming the averages for a good reason.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Stocks for Beginners

Should You Contribute to Your TFSA or RRSP in 2023?

| Tony Dong

Both the TFSA and RRSP are great tools for Canadian investors, but which one should you prioritize this year?

Read more »