Home » Investing » Passive Income Seekers: 2 Stocks With Safe Dividend Payouts

Passive Income Seekers: 2 Stocks With Safe Dividend Payouts

Dividend aristocrats with a strong market presence and safe business model can offer sustainable dividends.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Golden crown on a red velvet background

Image source: Getty Images

Different investors have different perspectives and need for passive income. For some investors, passive income is simply additional income that they can divert towards non-essential expenses and luxuries. They may be open to going for relatively riskier but better-paying options for their passive income.

While others are looking to dividend stocks for passive income that you can augment your primary income with, and stability is just as important as yield. Here are two such tried-and-tested dividend aristocrats that you may consider adding to your portfolio.

A telecom giant

BCE (TSX:BCE) is the largest telecom company in Canada by market cap, and among the best 5G stocks currently trading on the TSX, simply by virtue of its massive presence. The company has multiple business avenues, including wireline (including broadband), wireless, and media (in order of the revenue they generate).

BCE has over 23.5 million consumers across different business segments. Though mobile consumers are easily the largest pool, followed by internet consumers.

Like most other telecom companies, BCE has the potential to explode alongside technologies like 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT), when potentially millions of new “machine” consumers will come online (smart devices connected to the internet). When that happens, you may experience unprecedented capital appreciation. But till then, the company is a great dividend stock to buy and hold long term.

BCE is an established aristocrat that has grown its payouts for well over a decade. More recently, it’s been quite generous with its dividend increases. Between 2018 and 2022, the company has grown its payouts by over 21.8%. Right now, it’s offering a juicy yield of 5.8%. The payout ratio is a bit shaky, but the company is unlikely to suspend or slash its payouts in the near future.

A utility company

If you are looking for a safe and stable dividend stock, few companies come even close to Fortis (TSX:FTS). As a utility company with a massive regional and international presence and millions of electric and natural gas consumers, Fortis has deep roots in a virtually evergreen business. Since most of its operations are regulated, its revenues are relatively consistent.

This consistency is supported by the consumers’ attitude and relationship with the main “product” Fortis offers, i.e., utilities. They are always needed, and like food and housing, it’s one expense that is always prioritized over other avenues of spending.

As a dividend stock, Fortis has an exceptional history. It’s the second oldest aristocrat in Canada and on the verge of becoming a dividend king by growing its payouts for 50 consecutive years. But FTS stock offers more than the 4% dividend yield and a high probability that the payouts will only go up in the future. You also get decent capital appreciation potential if you invest in Fortis.

Foolish takeaway

Both large-cap and blue-chip stocks offer stable and safe dividends. Since both BCE and FTS are aristocrats, the passive income you generate with the two companies will be able to keep pace with or stay ahead of inflation. The capital appreciation can be considered an additional benefit.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How to Invest $6,500 for Reliable Passive Income in 2023

| Robin Brown

Are you looking to earn safe and reliable passive income from your $6,500 TFSA contribution? These three Canadian stocks are…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks: 3 Reasons to Buy This 8% Yielder

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Alaris Equity Partners Income Fund is a a dividend stock delivering impressive returns with an unconventional strategy.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Discounted REITs That Are Ready to Bounce Back

| Adam Othman

A great time to buy discounted REITs that offer both capital appreciation potential and good yield is when they are…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Want $100 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 1,500 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Kay Ng

This discounted Canadian REIT could be a great buy now to boost your passive monthly income with its 8% yield.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

Investors: Why Choose REITs Over Direct Ownership

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian REITs in distinct sub-sectors are the next-best alternatives to buying real estate for investment purposes.

Read more »

High pressure wire tower at sunset at dusk
Dividend Stocks

Fortis Stock Is a Great Buy in 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Defensives like Fortis will be in focus in 2023.

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks for a Robust Retirement

| Adam Othman

The right mix of growth and dividends can help you convert your savings into the necessary financial supplement for your…

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Dividend Stocks I’m Practically Addicted to Buying

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

I'm counting on these dividend stocks to continue to fuel my children and their eating habits for years and years…

Read more »