Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 10 Stocks Every Canadian Should Own in 2023 [PREMIUM PICKS]

TFSA Investors: 10 Stocks Every Canadian Should Own in 2023 [PREMIUM PICKS]

Motley Fool Stock Advisor’s yearly list of “Starter Stocks” is our attempt to answer a simple question: “Where do I go first?”

Latest posts by Iain Butler (see all)
Published
| More on:
runner ties shoe while stopped on grass outside

Source: Getty Images

Premium content from Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Hello!

To truly succeed in the stock market, my colleagues and I at Motley Fool Stock Advisor believe you should own at least 15 stocks.

So where should you start?

Our yearly list of “Starter Stocks” is our attempt to answer that.

If you’re new to investing and want to start building wealth in your TFSA, we suggest buying three Starter Stocks that interest you and then purchasing more companies when you’re ready.

You should feel comfortable owning any of our recommended Starter Stocks for the long haul; not only do they have the strength to ride out a wobbly economy, but they’re also built for growth!

Stock Advisor “Starter Stock” Pick #1:

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU)

When it comes to naming Canada’s most successful technology companies, the list tends to be pretty short. And safe to say, most would not place Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) on this list. After all, it’s hardly a household name.

However … the 2,000% return that this company has generated for its investors over the past decade (as of December 2022) is the stuff that investing dreams are made of.

And while we don’t expect that kind of return in the decade ahead because of the law of large numbers, the formula for success that’s driven Constellation’s growth remains in play. We expect it will prove every bit as effective as it has.

Constellation is a consolidator in the global technology industry. It buys underappreciated, niche software companies and provides them resources to improve operations and grow. Capital allocation is key to this formula, and we view Constellation’s founder, Mark Leonard, and the team around him as second to none on this front.

This is a prime example of a company that you can put a sizable portion of your investing funds into and then just leave alone. To the point that, the less you think about it, the better! Thus making Constellation Software a perfect fit for a Motley Fool Stock Advisor Starter Stock.

“Starter Stock” Pick #2

Redacted

Want all 10 Stock Advisor Starter Stocks? Enter your email address!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Stocks for Beginners

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

A volatile 2022 has discounted some stellar long-term picks. Here are some of the smartest stocks to buy now with…

Read more »

risk/reward
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: Why You Should Invest Your Room ASAP in These 2 Stocks

| Puja Tayal

Here’s what you can do with your additional $500 TFSA contribution room. Invest it in super cheap stocks with hyper-growth…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

3 “Keep it Simple” Stocks to Buy Today

| Puja Tayal

Investing in stocks is not rocket science. Don’t let jargon overwhelm you. Keep it simple and invest in companies whose…

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Dividend Stocks

Protect Your Wealth: 2 Defensive Gems to Buy in 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to pick up some defensive gems for your portfolio? Protect your wealth by buying one of these stellar stocks…

Read more »

Aircraft wing plane
Stocks for Beginners

Is Air Canada Stock a Buy in January 2023?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Air Canada stock could see things upturn in 2023.

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Stocks for Beginners

How TFSA and RRSP Investors Can Turn $20,000 Into $539,780 in 22 Years

| Tony Dong

Investing in a high-quality diversified portfolio of stocks and holding patiently over the long term is the key to success.

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 23

| Jitendra Parashar

Quarterly earnings and the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision could keep TSX stocks volatile this week.

Read more »

Plane on runway, aircraft
Stocks for Beginners

Bombardier Stock: Here’s What’s Coming in 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some key factors you must know before buying Bombardier stock in 2023.

Read more »