Home » Investing » The Best Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

The Best Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

These two companies are among the best stocks on the TSX today if you’re looking for strong returns, passive income, and a great deal.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

The TSX today continues to drop as companies post layoffs, report poor earnings, and prepare for a recession likely to hit any day now. But as Motley Fool investors should know by now, it’s the journey that will help you reach your goals. And that means finding the best stocks to buy for the long term.

Now let me be clear, a long-term investment doesn’t mean you have to invest for something like 10 or 20 years. No, a long-term investment could be around five years! But in the same token, short-term should be two-to-three years. So if you’re hoping for a company that’s going to suddenly soar in the next year, that’s active trading. And it’s a dangerous game.

That’s why today, investors looking for the best stocks to buy for the long run may only have $1,000 to spare. They may need the rest sooner than five years, so will have to put it somewhere else. But that $1,000 can do a lot for investors if you put it in the right place.

CAPREIT

A huge opportunity for investors in the next several years will be the rental sector. Rents are already skyrocketing, as the housing crisis continues in Canada. Now, Canadians are starting to demand more low-income housing, as well as options replacing high rises with other rental units such as townhomes.

Because of this, there is a large opportunity for companies like Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN). Shares are down 9% in the last year, yet still up 918% in the last two decades! That’s a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% as of writing, which could certainly continue in the near and distant future.

Investors can therefore bring in a 3% dividend yield while it trades at just 0.84 times book value. That dividend has risen at a CAGR of 2.7% in the last decade. Plus, it would take just 70.7% of its equity to cover all debts, even with shares currently down. So, here’s what a $1,000 investment could get you on the TSX today from one of the best stocks to buy now.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CAR.UN$48.0621$1.45$30.45monthly$1,000

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Another one of the best stocks to buy has to be Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSX:BEP.UN). It’s perfect for the investor wanting to get into clean energy, but not sure what’s going to become the go-to asset. Which is why Brookfield invests in pretty much everything!

Whether it’s nuclear, solar, wind, or hydro power, Brookfield has a foot in each of these avenues. And the company continues to sign on long-term contracts, comprising 94% of its revenue. Yet on the TSX today, it trades at just 1.8 times book value, with shares down about 23% since August 2022 highs.

Yet over time, Brookfield stock is up 1,443% in the last 20 years for a CAGR of 14.7% as of writing. Further, its dividend of 4.5% has risen by a CAGR of 9% in the last decade alone. So, if you were to pick it up today for $1,000, here’s what you could get.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BEP.UN$39.2225$1.74$43.50quarterly$1,000

Bottom line

If you only have $1,000, that doesn’t mean you should be looking for the cheapest stocks out there. Instead, you want long-lasting companies that will be here in the next few decades. And when it comes to these two, they’re the best stocks to buy on the TSX today for those seeking stellar returns, along with strong dividends.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

3 REITs With the Safest Yields for 2023

| Brian Paradza, CFA

H&R REIT and Artis REIT feature among Canadian REITs paying the safest distributions for 2023. The third name may surprise…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,000? 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite ongoing economic uncertainties, you can consider investing in these two safe TSX dividend stocks in 2023 to hold for…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Why You Should Buy This TSX Stock Deal (Before Everyone Else Does)

| Daniel Da Costa

This top-notch TSX stock is the perfect long-term investment. Right now, it offers Canadians a compelling deal, making it a…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How Canadians Can Earn $366 Per Month Tax Free

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale for investors seeking TFSA passive income.

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks: Is This 7.3% Yielding Stock a Buy?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Investors have enjoyed Extendicare's stable dividend since 2013. Steps are being taken to improve profitability and sustainability.

Read more »

man window buildings
Dividend Stocks

The Best Real Estate Dividend Stocks for Years of Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Are you looking to collect stable passive income for years? These two top TSX real estate stocks deliver value, growth,…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: NextEra Energy vs. Brookfield Renewable Partners

| Aditya Raghunath

Which renewable energy stock is a better buy between Brookfield Renewable and NextEra Energy right now?

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

Need Cash? 3 Monthly Passive-Income Stocks to Buy Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want passive-income stocks that'll set you up for life, these are the stocks to buy now.

Read more »