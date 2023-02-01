Home » Investing » 1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 8% Yield) I’m Buying Right Now

1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 8% Yield) I’m Buying Right Now

Real estate investment trusts Northwest Healthcare offers investors a tasty dividend yield of almost 8%.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

The market carnage witnessed in 2022 has resulted in elevated dividend yields for several TSX companies. Investing in dividend stocks provides investors an opportunity to benefit from a steady stream of recurring income. As dividend yields and share prices have an inverse relationship, the recent selloff across the equity market has provided income-seeking investors an opportunity to buy stocks at a discount and enjoy a high payout.

As dividend payments are not a guarantee and can be revoked anytime, it’s essential to identify companies with strong balance sheets and sustainable payout ratios. Here, I analyze one such real estate investment trust (REIT) that trades on the TSX: Northwest Healthcare REIT (TSX:NWH.UN).

A REIT operating in the healthcare space, Northwest currently offers shareholders a dividend yield of 7.9%. It pays investors a monthly dividend of $0.067 per share. So, an investment of $10,000 in the REIT will allow you to earn $790 in annual dividends.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Northwest Healthcare REIT$10.07993$0.067$66.53Monthly

Northwest is a recession-resistant REIT

The healthcare sector is fairly recession proof, making Northwest REIT a top TSX stock you can buy right now. In addition to its tasty dividend payout, you will also gain exposure to sectors such as real estate and healthcare, allowing investors to diversify their portfolios.

This REIT owns, acquires, and manages properties across eight countries. Its tenants include companies involved in healthcare, life sciences, and research verticals. Northwest Healthcare has successfully delivered value for institutional and retail investors through a focus on inorganic growth and rising tenant demand.

The REIT explains it aims to build a portfolio in the cure segment of healthcare real estate. So, its properties mainly include clinics, hospitals, and medical office buildings. These properties are leased under long-term contracts, which are indexed to inflation.

Northwest Healthcare stated, “Targeting core and scaled higher acuity healthcare investments in major urban centres allows us to provide stable and growing returns for our investors.”

It has invested in regions with robust healthcare infrastructure, such as Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Europe.

A look at Northwest’s investment funds

Northwest Healthcare REIT owns a sizeable stake in each of its investment funds. These include the following:

  • Galaxy Australia: This fund was established in 2018 with a sovereign capital partner to invest in Australian-based healthcare assets. Northwest has committed to invest $5.4 billion in the fund, of which $3.1 billion has already been deployed. It has a 30% stake in this fund.
  • Galaxy Europe: Established in 2020, Northwest’s Galaxy Europe fund is also in collaboration with a sovereign wealth partner. Northwest has allocated $600 million towards this fund with a total commitment of $2.7 billion and a stake of 30%.
  • Vital Healthcare Property Trust: Northwest owns a 28% interest in this fund and has partnered with Vital — a company listed on the New Zealand stock exchange. With an investment value of $2.8 billion, the fund manages 47 properties with an occupancy rate of 99%.

As of September 2022, Northwest has allocated an additional $2 billion toward development projects.

The Foolish takeaway

While Northwest offers a high dividend yield to shareholders, its stock is down 30% from all-time highs. In the last decade, the stock has fallen 25% but has returned 56% to investors after adjusting for dividends.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks I’ll Be Buying Hand Over Fist in February 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Top TSX stocks such as Brookfield Asset Management have the potential to deliver outsized gains to shareholders this year.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

How to Generate $500 in Tax-Free Passive Income Per Month

| Puja Tayal

While the stock market is unpredictable, you can make a calculated investment and get a fixed passive income under a…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With 25 Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth

| Vishesh Raisinghani

TSX stocks like Enbridge (TSX:ENB) should be on your Dividend Aristocrats watchlist.

Read more »

Business people standing near houses models
Dividend Stocks

Why Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Notched a 15% Gain in January 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CAPREIT may not look like a deal at the outset, but long-term growth projections would disagree – especially when considering…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

2 Recession-Resistant Stocks to Buy for Steady Gains in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors worried about a recession can look to buy utility stocks such as Hydro One and Waste Connections right now.

Read more »

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

Down by 15%: Is BCE Stock a Good Investment in January 2023?

| Adam Othman

Few companies are truly “too big to fail,” but most market leaders are far more resilient against market headwinds or…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Looking for $200/Month in Alternative Income? Buy 530 Shares of This Stock

| Puja Tayal

Do you want to earn $200 monthly alternative income for the next few years? Then accelerate your investments in this…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Deadline Coming: 3 TFSA Stocks to Buy Now Before Dividend Payouts

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Invest in RNW stock and 2 other TFSA friendly names before this fast-approaching deadline to get the full 2023 dividend.

Read more »