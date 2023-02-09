Home » Investing » Retirees: How to Earn Tax-Free Income to Supplement Your OAS and CPP Payouts

Retirees: How to Earn Tax-Free Income to Supplement Your OAS and CPP Payouts

Combining different income-oriented ETFs in a TFSA can be a good diversification strategy for retirees.

Canada’s publicly funded retirement system includes both the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS). Together, the two programs are meant to provide a basic level of financial security for retirees, but they won’t guarantee a luxurious quality of life.

Therefore, having a strong and substantial investment portfolio for retirement can greatly enhance your quality of life and freedom. One effective way to achieve this is by consistently contributing the maximum amount to a tax-free savings account (TFSA) from an early stage and growing it.

Any dividends, capital gains, or withdrawals from a TFSA are tax-free, enabling you to retain more money and potentially avoid the dreaded OAS clawback. In this article, I will demonstrate how using exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in a TFSA can help generate tax-free monthly income.

Income-generating assets

If your objective is to supplement your CPP and OAS payments via withdrawals from a TFSA, there are several assets you can invest in that offer higher-than-average income levels compared to investing in regular stocks. These include:

  • Canadian dividend stocks
  • Corporate bonds
  • Preferred stock
  • Real estate investment trusts (REITs)

Each of these assets has its own unique risk and return characteristics. Thus, diversifying among them to spread out your sources of risk is a wise choice. When one asset zigs, the other can zag, thus reducing the chances of a bad loss wiping out your portfolio.

Possible ETFs to use

A great way to instantly access a portfolio of the above-noted assets is via ETFs. ETFs trade on exchanges like stocks, but can offer greater diversification at a low cost. Some good ETF picks for income-generating assets include:

  • Canadian dividend stocks: Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY)
  • Corporate bonds: BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSX:ZCB)
  • Preferred stock: iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF (TSX:CPD)
  • REIT: Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (TSX:VRE)

The Foolish takeaway

A portfolio split evenly between these four ETFs would give investors a balanced exposure to 25% Canadian dividend stocks, 25% Canadian preferred shares, 25% REITs, and 25% corporate bonds.

This allocation is an example and not intended to be a one-size-fits-all recommendation. Be sure to tailor your portfolio to your risk tolerance and investment objectives.

Once you feel comfortable with your ETF portfolio, a great way to take it to the next level is with a few high-conviction Canadian stock picks (and the Fool has some recommendations for those down below!)

