Home » Investing » 1 Overlooked Dividend Stock (Yielding 5.8%) to Buy in March 2023

1 Overlooked Dividend Stock (Yielding 5.8%) to Buy in March 2023

While building a portfolio, do not concentrate your investment in one sector. Diversify your portfolio with this overlooked dividend stock.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

Are you building a strong dividend portfolio? Let’s say your portfolio already has Dividend Aristocrats from the energy sector. But having too much exposure to one sector increases concentration risk. You should diversify investments across stocks of different sectors and asset classes that are uncorrelated to strengthen your portfolio. 

How to create an all-weather dividend portfolio 

For instance, energy and telecom stocks are not similar. While energy companies cannot determine the price of oil, telecom companies can determine their subscription price. And telecom companies can cross-sell different products to existing customers, which energy stocks can’t. Having significant investments in both sectors could mitigate your downside risk when oil prices fall. 

If you add alternative investments, like gold stocks, which tend to rise in an economic crisis, it could hedge the downside in the energy and telecom sectors. 

How to enhance the yield of your dividend portfolio 

You can improve your portfolio yield and reduce risk by diversifying across different high-dividend stocks. Such stocks carry a risk of dividend cuts when faced with a crisis, but they generate high yields in a growing economy. Here is a small-cap, high-dividend stock that is often overlooked.

Canada’s largest refined sugar supplier, Rogers Sugar (TSX:RSI), supplies sugar to Canada, the United States, and several European countries. This stock is overlooked, as it doesn’t show much volatility in the stock price, which hovers between $5 and $6.5. Since January 2011, the stock breached its range and fell below $4.5 twice: in the March 2020 pandemic dip and November 2015. 

Rogers Sugar stock is resilient, because it operates in the consumer staples sector, where demand is stable. The demand increases with the change in demographic. If demand is relatively stable, it means any stock price fluctuations come from the supply side. Sugar stocks could rise if there is a sudden sugar shortage due to poor crop yield, maintenance at a major sugar producer, or an international trade ban. 

The stable demand brings stable cash flows to Rogers, which it passes on to shareholders through dividends. Rogers Sugar has a high dividend yield of 5.8% at present. It could sweeten your passive income. 

How to invest in this high-dividend stock

I will reiterate that high-dividend stocks carry a risk of dividend cuts when things get tough in the macroeconomy. But such macro events happen less frequently. In its 18-year dividend history, Rogers Sugar changed its dividend frequency from monthly to quarterly in 2011. That reduced its annual dividend per share by 30%. 

But the company maintained its quarterly dividend amount for over 12 years and could continue doing so. Every crisis enhances the efficiency of a company, which helps it tackle the future crisis better. You could buy stocks like Rogers Sugar at a dip to lock in a higher yield. Until the next dividend cut, you can enjoy a higher yield and take advantage of the Rule of 72 (72 divided by the rate of return). This rule tells you how many years it could take for your money to double if your investment earns you X rate of return. 

Going by this formula, Rogers’s current annual dividend yield of 5.8%, if reinvested, can double your money in 12 years. If you purchase Rogers stock when it falls to $5, you can lock in a 7.2% annual yield. A 7% yield can double your money in over 10 years. This window of high passive income can help you double your money before the next crisis. 

Investing tip

You likely have large-cap Dividend Aristocrats giving you growing passive income. By adding a pinch of high-dividend stocks, you can enhance your portfolio’s overall yield while keeping the risk low. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Make $500/Month in Passive Income

| Kay Ng

Investors can make more passive income from high-yield dividend stocks than GICs. However, they're also taking on greater risk in…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

You could buy cheap real estate with $400 via CT REIT and earn more than a 5% yield, or buy…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Create a Perfect Investing Base

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you need TSX stocks to go back to again and again, these are three perfect options I would consider…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Canada Revenue Agency: 4 Common Tax Credits to Boost Your Wealth Building

| Aditya Raghunath

Lets look at some of the tax credits provided by the Canada Revenue Agency, which should help lower your tax…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be it

| Kay Ng

Here's an excellent core dividend stock to accumulate shares in, as the stock has pulled back to an attractive valuation.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks to Create Passive Income for Early Retirement

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal and another TSX dividend stock that can help fund a retirement income stream for life.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks in Canada

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three of the safest Canadian dividend stocks you can buy now to hold forever.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income in Canada: How to Easily Earn $10/Day

| Robin Brown

Earning $10/day in passive income might be easier than you think. Here's one way you could get there by buying…

Read more »