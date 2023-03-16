Home » Investing » Treasure Hunting South of the Border: The 2 U.S. Stocks I’d Buy Today

Treasure Hunting South of the Border: The 2 U.S. Stocks I’d Buy Today

Expand the horizon of your TFSA portfolio south of the border. Here are two stocks that have the potential for exponential growth.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.

Image source: Getty Images

Investor optimism is returning, and the stock market is seeing the return of growth stocks. While the Toronto Stock Exchange enjoyed its fame with energy stocks, it is time to broaden your investment and go beyond Canada to the south of the border. Thankfully, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) allows you to invest in U.S. stocks without hampering your tax benefit. Now is a good time to take advantage of this benefit and tap the strength of the U.S. stock market, which is advanced technology. 

The U.S. stocks to buy in your TFSA

One key reason the U.S. stock market is the world’s biggest is because of the tech-heavy NASDAQ. And in the NASDAQ, one hardware and one software stock are a treasure trove today, as they shape the future artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. 

AMD

A hardware stock fuelling the data centre and telecom network of the future is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). This company designs high-performance computing chips for PCs, data centres, game consoles, and embedded devices. Last year, AMD acquired Xilinx and expanded its addressable market to include network connectivity and automotive chips. The stock halved in 2022, while the company’s revenue surged 44% thanks to the Xilinx acquisition. 

AMD’s share price dipped, as global PC shipments fell 16.2% in 2022, because inflation and interest rate spikes reduced discretionary spending. Its revenue from client business that provides chips for PCs and laptops halved. The stock was also affected by crypto, and the tech bubble burst. However, the market failed to recognize the data centre opportunity. The increase in the data centre mix enhanced AMD’s operating margin to 27% from 25% in 2021.

The market has not yet priced in AMD’s data centre opportunity, as the stock trades at the 2020 pandemic level. The stock has the potential to surge double digits in the next five years, as it grows in the data centre, automotive, and network connectivity market. 

Microsoft 

Another tech stock that took a hit from the tech selloff and declining PC shipments is Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). The stock fell 32% in 2022 and is still trading at a 25% discount from its 2021 high. Microsoft is a leader in the software space, with its Office 365 suite powering most PCs and laptops and its Azure cloud platform serving enterprises’ data centre computing needs. Microsoft’s second-quarter revenue surged 2%, as a 19% decline in Personal Computing was more than offset by 18% and 7% growth in cloud and business processes.

Microsoft’s chief executive officer Satya Nadella has been focusing on growing the cloud business for the last decade. Azure will see growth as 5G leads the way to artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge through autonomous cars and smart cities. The fifth-generation technology will connect everything to the cloud, and Azure is one of the leading players in AI cloud computing. 

The latest buzz is its ChatGPT AI platform, which has attracted mainstream interest, taking AI assistants to the next level. The AI chat feature has also pulled traffic to its Bing search engine. Microsoft is continuously improving its platform. If successful, ChatGPT could redefine the experience of Azure cloud hosting products. 

With tech, it is difficult to forecast growth possibilities. Now is a good time to buy Microsoft stock while it trades at the 2021 level. The proliferation of AI-enabled edge devices could open a new opportunity for Microsoft. 

The hidden treasure of the two U.S. stocks 

Tech stocks scale very fast in growth momentum. Future tech could be disruptive and can make or break market leaders. So far, AMD and Microsoft are leading in the AI game. Their growth could be a treasure, as the potential is difficult to quantify. Buy and hold these stocks in the TFSA and enjoy future growth.

But make sure to diversify your portfolio across growth and dividend stocks across different sectors. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Woman has an idea
Tech Stocks

The 3 TSX Stocks That Can Bring Home the Bacon Over the Next 10 Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given the favourable market conditions and their growth initiatives, I expect these three TSX stocks to deliver multi-fold returns over…

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three tech stocks are safer investment options and have more potential than Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Here’s Why I Think Shopify Stock Could Have a Far Better 2023

| Joey Frenette

Shopify stock is going to be a painful ride in 2023, but one worth enduring.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks With a Legit Chance of Making You a Millionaire

| Kay Ng

Growth stocks, including battered but quality tech stocks, could help you on your path to becoming a millionaire.

Read more »

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

ChatGPT Isn’t Going Away: 2 Stocks to Get In Early

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The rise of ChatGPT has investors excited about AI stocks like CGI Inc. (TSX:GIB.A) and others in the beginning of…

Read more »

Technology, internet and networking, security concept
Tech Stocks

Top Cybersecurity Stocks for March 2023

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) are three top cybersecurity stocks to buy this month.

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

What’s Next for BlackBerry Stock After Weak Preliminary Results?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

After timid fiscal 2023 preliminary results, BlackBerry has lost over 9% of its stock value. So, let’s assess the buying…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Bay Street Bets Will Double in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Analysts expect shares of Ballard Power Systems to more than double in the next 12 months. But is BLDP stock…

Read more »