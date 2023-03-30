Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » My Top No-Brainer High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in 2023

My Top No-Brainer High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in 2023

Northwest Healthcare REIT is a dividend stock that’s returning a very generous 9.4% today. Can we rely on this extraordinary yield?

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Latest posts by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Woman has an idea

Image source: Getty Images

High-yield dividend stocks always deserve consideration. Sometimes, they’re high-yield because they’re about to blow up. But sometimes, there’s a mispricing at play. And this is when things get very enticing. Let’s look at 9.4% yielding Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) as an example.

Is this the opportunity of a lifetime?

A 9.4% yield is a big deal

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a lucrative portfolio of global healthcare real estate assets. In fact, its $10.6 billion , 233 property portfolio is complimented by a $12.5 billion funds management business.

All told, Northwest’s business is a well-diversified business that is relatively well sheltered from rising inflation and economic hardship. This plays out in two ways. Firstly, revenues are directly tied to inflation. Essentially, its assets (properties) are long-leased and inflation indexed. Also, the healthcare industry is immune to economic shocks, as healthcare spending must continue regardless of anything else.

In 2021, Northwest reported revenue of approximately $375 million, flat versus 2020 and up 19% compared to five years ago. In the latest quarter, Q3 2022, Northeast reported revenue of $115.8 million, 21% higher than the same quarter last year. Trends are strong, as the aging population is driving a booming healthcare sector. In fact, Northwest’s health care properties currently have an occupancy rate of 97%, reflecting this fact.

Northwest’s elevated dividend, which has proven to be stable over time, is also a reflection of these strong fundamentals. Since 2010, Northwest’s annual dividend has held steady at $0.80 per share. Furthermore, Northwest has a history of a high dividend yield. Today, it stands at a very generous 9.4%.

A defensive dividend stock that’s benefitting from major health care trends

By looking under the hood of this high-yielding dividend stock, we can easily get very excited about it. In fact, I can’t stress enough the defensive qualities of Northwest Healthcare Properties. We already went over the inflation-protected revenue stream, and the defensive nature of the healthcare sector.

But there’s one more very strong driver for Northwest – that is the aging population in the Western world. According to the Fraser Institute, 14% of Canada’s population was 65 or older in 2010. This number is currently at 19%. And in 2030, it is expected that 22.5% of the population will be 65 or older in Canada.

This is a very large and significant demographic shift that has and will continue to pose many problems for society. One of these problems relates to healthcare. Currently, healthcare systems are experiencing significant levels of demand. We can expect this to accelerate. One of the beneficiaries of this trend is, you guessed it, Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT.

Deleveraging the balance sheet

While the trends that are working in Northwest’s favour are powerful, we can’t escape the fact that the real estate business is very capital intensive. As such, Northwest has periods of high leverage, with uncomfortable levels of debt.

Today, the REIT has taken steps to improve this situation. For example, Northwest has completed a number of refinancings, which have reduced interest costs. Also, Northwest recapitalized its UK portfolio, and used the proceeds to repay higher cost debt. These moves have resulted in a lower debt-to-market capitalization ratio, which fell to 48% recently. Furthermore, its dividend payout ratio has been reduced to 67%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Teamwork and team spirit
Dividend Stocks

Is This Stock a Slam Dunk Buy for Dividend Investors?

| Daniel Da Costa

This impressive Canadian dividend stock continues to perform well in this economic environment, making it one of the best to…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

This top dividend stock has significantly outperformed the TSX over the last decade, making it one of the best to…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This TSX Stock for $1,100 in Annual Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

High-dividend TSX stocks such as Fiera Capital provide investors with an attractive yield in 2023. Let's see if the TSX…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks That Pay Investors Cash Every Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and high dividend yields, these three TSX stocks are an ideal buy for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

Skiier goes down the mountain on a sunny day
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Stocks Poised to Beat the TSX Index

| Vineet Kulkarni

Three TSX stocks that could outrace the market in 2023.

Read more »

Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall
Dividend Stocks

Gen Z Investors: 3 Safe Stocks to Buy and Hold for 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gen Z investors can hold these safe stocks for decades without a worry they'll be gone in that time, and…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

For $1,000 in Monthly Passive Income, Buy 3,872 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Adam Othman

Hypothetically, buying 3,872 shares of this monthly dividend-paying REIT can help you generate $1,000 per month in passive income.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Income (And Then Hold for Growth)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A recession may arrive, but these three dividend stocks offer stable income to see you through it, and growth beyond…

Read more »