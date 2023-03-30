Home » Investing » Why I’ll Continue Drip-Feeding This Superb Dividend Stock, Recession or Not

Why I’ll Continue Drip-Feeding This Superb Dividend Stock, Recession or Not

There is a long history of this dividend stock bouncing back post recession, which is why I’ll continue to drip-feed into it, no matter what.

Despite the market performing quite poorly these days, it must be said that we have yet to actually enter a recession. Though the recession phrase is tossed around a lot these days, it has yet to arrive. That means there is still time to prepare. And that’s exactly what I’ve been doing with this dividend stock.

Finding the right one

I, of course, invest in a fair bit, ranging from conservative, long-term growth options to more riskier choices. This dividend stock falls right in the middle. While it’s down right now, I believe it’s a great option for long-term protection — especially when we enter a recession.

That’s because this dividend stock is a Dividend Aristocrat and trades at quite a valuable share price. Further, it offers a high dividend yield that I’ll continue to collect while I wait for shares to recover.

And they will recover. How do I know? Because this company has been through recessions and downturns for decades, and each time comes back swinging. That means I can continue to drip-feed into it, collect more passive income, and look forward to even more decades of growth.

So, which dividend stock is it?

If there’s one dividend stock I’m going to continue drip-feeding into these days, I’d say Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) is right up there. CIBC stock is a dividend stock in the banking industry. Granted, this is an industry that’s simply not doing well right now. However, that won’t be the case forever.

There is a huge difference between Canadian banks and American banks, for one. American banks survive through competition. There are so many out there, each competing and investing in businesses rather than putting money aside to help during a downturn. That’s where Canadian banks are different. With less competition, there is more stable income coming in.

CIBC stock, as with the other banks, can therefore afford to put aside provisions for times such as these — times when loans come in at a loss, and we see shares fall off the face of the earth. However, it can use these provisions to come back strong, which is what it’s done again and again.

Locking up a strong yield

This is why I continue to invest in this dividend stock time and again. Sure, CIBC stock is down 28% in the last year as of writing. But that has surged its dividend yield to 5.99%, which is pretty much unheard of these days among the banks.

To show you how big of a difference this can make, let’s look at how much passive income you would be making if you had purchased the same amount each month over the last six months.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CM-Oct$569$3.40$30.60Quarterly$500
CM-Nov$648$3.40$27.20Quarterly$500
CM-Dec$549$3.40$30.60Quarterly$500
CM-Jan$598$3.40$27.20Quarterly$500
CM-Feb$618$3.40$27.20Quarterly$500
CM-Mar$569$3.40$30.60Quarterly$500

Bottom line

By drip feeding, three of the months I invested in brought in far more than the other three months where shares were higher. I’ve now locked in more income with the knowledge that CIBC stock will eventually return to 52-week highs. Meanwhile, in the last six months alone, I’ve brought in passive income of $173.40 so far for the year from a $3,000 investment. And then, it’s up from there.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

