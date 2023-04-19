Home » Investing » 3 Big TFSA Mistakes to Avoid in 2023

3 Big TFSA Mistakes to Avoid in 2023

Discover the top three TFSA mistakes Canadian investors make. Learn how to sidestep these pitfalls to maximize your TFSA gains.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Caution, careful

Image source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account, or TFSA, has gained popularity in Canada, since it was introduced in 2009. A tax-sheltered account, the TFSA is very flexible and allows you to generate wealth over time.

The TFSA can be used to hold several qualified investments such as bonds, guaranteed income certificates, stocks, exchange-traded funds, and mutual funds. Moreover, these instruments can be liquidated at any time, allowing you to withdraw funds without paying a single dollar in taxes.

So, the benefits of a TFSA can be leveraged to help Canadians achieve their financial goals, which might range from saving for a mortgage down payment to funding your child’s education.

But here are some big TFSA mistakes investors should avoid in 2023 that may result in lower returns or even fines from regulators.

TFSA mistake #1: Overcontributing to this account

The biggest mistake TFSA investors make is overcontributing to this account. Each year, the TFSA contribution limit is set, which is typically indexed to inflation. For 2023, the maximum TFSA contribution limit stands at $6,500.

So, if you would have invested $6,500 at the start of 2023 in high-growth stocks such as Tesla, you would have already returned 50% year to date. Let’s assume you withdraw these funds today and book a neat profit, while patiently waiting for the next pullback.

But if the stock market tanks again by the end of 2023, be sure to wait for the next year to make additional TFSA payments. Investors get a chance to replace TFSA withdrawal amounts but have to wait until the following year.

The Canada Revenue Agency levies a 1% tax each month on the excess TFSA amount. So, if you have overcontributed by $3,000, you will be charged a penalty of $30 each month by the Canada Revenue Agency.

TFSA mistake #2: Holding low-yield bonds

The tax benefits of a TFSA should be leveraged as much as possible, making it an ideal account to hold quality growth and dividend stocks, instead of low-yield bonds. While interest rates have risen considerably in the last year, equities have historically generated much larger returns over time.

The primary aim of investing is to beat inflation and lead a comfortable life in retirement, which might be difficult by investing in low-yield, fixed-income instruments.

TFSA mistake #3: Selling your winners too fast

Investors can potentially create game-changing wealth by purchasing shares of blue-chip TSX stocks such as Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR). While the TSX stock is up 2.6% in the last 12 months, it has returned 87% in the last five years, 300% in the last 10 years, and almost 2,000% over two decades.

Canadian National Railway is among the largest companies in the country with a market cap of $110 billion. It is engaged in the rail transportation business, which is fairly recession-resistant, allowing CNR to keep generating cash flows across market cycles.

A consistent expansion in earnings has allowed Canadian National Railway to increase its quarterly dividends from $0.03 per share in 2001 to $0.79 per share in 2023, indicating annual growth rates of 16%, which is exceptional.

So, if you have successfully identified a long-term winner avoid liquidating your position in these stocks to benefit from the power of compounding.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

green power renewable energy
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons Fortis Stock Is a Top Buy in April 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Though slow-moving and boring, Fortis stock has outperformed broader markets in the last decade.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $500 Per Month Tax Free in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Are you looking to earn $500 each month in passive income? Then include these two TSX stocks in your TFSA…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Canadian Stocks That Pay Out Monthly

| Jitendra Parashar

These two of the best Canadian dividend stocks can help you earn monthly passive income for decades.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 8.2% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Monthly dividend stocks with high yields such as Diversified Royalty can help you create a secondary stream of passive income.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Dividends: Enbridge Stock or BCE Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Between BCE (TSX:BCE) stock and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock, which will continue to provide strong yields?

Read more »

Lady holding mobile phone and shopping bags
Dividend Stocks

The Only Retail Stock I’d Consider Buying on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, you could buy a retail stock that will do well during a recession, but what about after? That's why…

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Dividend Stocks

For $1,000 in Monthly Passive Income, Buy 1,000 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You could make $1,000 right now every month, or have a bit of patience and have the same amount down…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Oversold Dividend Stocks to Own for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors have a chance to buy top TSX dividend stocks at discounted prices.

Read more »