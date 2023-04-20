Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » TFSA Investors: How to Earn $350/Month in Passive Income

TFSA Investors: How to Earn $350/Month in Passive Income

Are you looking to earn tax-free passive income? Here’s one simple way to earn $350/month with some top Canadian dividend stocks.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
Technology

Image source: Getty Images

Earning tax-free passive income is easier than many Canadians might think. When you utilize all your TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) contribution space, you can put up a total of $88,000 to work earning investment income.

Keep 10-25% more by using your TFSA

When you pay no tax on your passive income, you can keep upwards of 10-25% more income. Over a long investment horizon, the extra money you keep can really add up. That is why the TFSA is a crucial element in any Canadian’s wealth-building toolbox.

If you have $88,000 to put to work today, we recommend Foolish investors buy a diversified portfolio of at least eight to 20 stocks. If you are looking for some dividend stock ideas, here’s a three-stock mini portfolio that could earn an average of $375 per month inside a TFSA.

An infrastructure stock for high passive income

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) is a quality stock for passive income. It is a leading provider of energy infrastructure in Western Canada. It provides a one-stop egress and processing shop for Canadian oil and natural gas producers. The great thing is around 85% of its earnings comes from its contracted pipeline and midstream assets.

Its current 5.86% dividend is fully covered by these contracted earnings. The company has been very conservative, and it has a solid balance sheet. It is in a strong position to grow from rising LNG (liquified natural gas) investments in British Colombia.

If you put $29,333 (one-third of the $88,000 contribution limit) into Pembina stock, you’d earn $428.69 of quarterly passive income. That would equal $142.90 averaged monthly.

A telecom for solid dividend growth

Another TFSA dividend stock you could hold for years is TELUS (TSX:T). Internet and cellular/data services are as essential as heat and power in today’s modern world. That is why TELUS can provide investors a steady stream of growing passive income.

TELUS has been very strategic about its infrastructure investments. It has focused on building out fibre optic across its network. This has given it a unique competitive advantage.

Likewise, it has been investing excess cash into several digital service businesses. These provide a diverse array of essential services that are growing at an even faster rate than TELUS’s telecom business.

Today, you can buy TELUS stock with a 4.95% dividend yield. If you put one-third of your total TFSA contribution into TELUS, you would earn $360.15 of quarterly passive income. Averaged monthly, that would equal $120.05. TELUS has a great track record growing its dividend, so investors could get some nice income upside.

A real estate stock for monthly passive income

Another good passive-income stock is Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR.UN). With a market cap of $4.1 billion, it is one of the largest Canadian stocks focused on industrial (warehousing, logistics, distribution, and manufacturing) properties.

Dream has an extremely well-located portfolio across Canada and Europe. It also manages two joint-venture partnerships in Canada and the United States. The real estate investment trust has been enjoying extremely strong demand and elevated rental rate growth. That has translated into high single-digit cash flow per unit growth over the past few years.

This passive-income stock yields 4.7% now. A $29,333 investment would earn $114.43 of monthly income.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Pembina Pipeline$44.58657$0.6525$428.69Quarterly
TELUS$28.501,029$0.35$360.15Quarterly
Dream Industrial REIT14.881,971$0.05833$114.43Monthly
Prices as of April 19, 2023

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, Pembina Pipeline, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man with no money. Businessman holding empty wallet
Dividend Stocks

1 Huge Reason to Avoid Dividend Stocks

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Algonquin Power and Utilities often look appealing... until their dividends are cut.

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Dividend Stocks

Top TSX Stocks That Pack a Punch in Unsteady Markets

| Vineet Kulkarni

3 TSX stocks to tackle volatile markets

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors – 2 Dividend Stocks I’ll Buy Until I Die

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks were some of my first purchases, and they'll continue to be in my portfolio for as…

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Play the “Rate Pause”

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Apartment Properties REIT are great investments to consider as rates show signs of peaking…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 6 Percent in April 2023

| Puja Tayal

Have you made your April investments? Here are two Canadian dividend stocks that can give you 6% returns even in…

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 3 Stocks for Decades of Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can receive decades of passive income from three well-established, reliable dividend payers.

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy With a $6,500 Contribution

| Kay Ng

Strive for consistent tax-free returns in your TFSA by earning dividend income from making smart buys in solid dividend stocks.

Read more »

Happy retirement
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Help You Reach a New Retirement Goal of $1.7 Million

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If your retirement dreams are to hit $1.7 million, these three stocks can certainly help you to get started.

Read more »