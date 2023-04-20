TFSA Investors: How to Earn $350/Month in Passive Income

Are you looking to earn tax-free passive income? Here’s one simple way to earn $350/month with some top Canadian dividend stocks.

Earning tax-free passive income is easier than many Canadians might think. When you utilize all your TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) contribution space, you can put up a total of $88,000 to work earning investment income.

Keep 10-25% more by using your TFSA

When you pay no tax on your passive income, you can keep upwards of 10-25% more income. Over a long investment horizon, the extra money you keep can really add up. That is why the TFSA is a crucial element in any Canadian’s wealth-building toolbox.

If you have $88,000 to put to work today, we recommend Foolish investors buy a diversified portfolio of at least eight to 20 stocks. If you are looking for some dividend stock ideas, here’s a three-stock mini portfolio that could earn an average of $375 per month inside a TFSA.

An infrastructure stock for high passive income

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) is a quality stock for passive income. It is a leading provider of energy infrastructure in Western Canada. It provides a one-stop egress and processing shop for Canadian oil and natural gas producers. The great thing is around 85% of its earnings comes from its contracted pipeline and midstream assets.

Its current 5.86% dividend is fully covered by these contracted earnings. The company has been very conservative, and it has a solid balance sheet. It is in a strong position to grow from rising LNG (liquified natural gas) investments in British Colombia.

If you put $29,333 (one-third of the $88,000 contribution limit) into Pembina stock, you’d earn $428.69 of quarterly passive income. That would equal $142.90 averaged monthly.

A telecom for solid dividend growth

Another TFSA dividend stock you could hold for years is TELUS (TSX:T). Internet and cellular/data services are as essential as heat and power in today’s modern world. That is why TELUS can provide investors a steady stream of growing passive income.

TELUS has been very strategic about its infrastructure investments. It has focused on building out fibre optic across its network. This has given it a unique competitive advantage.

Likewise, it has been investing excess cash into several digital service businesses. These provide a diverse array of essential services that are growing at an even faster rate than TELUS’s telecom business.

Today, you can buy TELUS stock with a 4.95% dividend yield. If you put one-third of your total TFSA contribution into TELUS, you would earn $360.15 of quarterly passive income. Averaged monthly, that would equal $120.05. TELUS has a great track record growing its dividend, so investors could get some nice income upside.

A real estate stock for monthly passive income

Another good passive-income stock is Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR.UN). With a market cap of $4.1 billion, it is one of the largest Canadian stocks focused on industrial (warehousing, logistics, distribution, and manufacturing) properties.

Dream has an extremely well-located portfolio across Canada and Europe. It also manages two joint-venture partnerships in Canada and the United States. The real estate investment trust has been enjoying extremely strong demand and elevated rental rate growth. That has translated into high single-digit cash flow per unit growth over the past few years.

This passive-income stock yields 4.7% now. A $29,333 investment would earn $114.43 of monthly income.