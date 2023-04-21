Home » Investing » Want $1,000 Per Quarter in Passive Income? 2 TSX Stocks That Do the Job

Want $1,000 Per Quarter in Passive Income? 2 TSX Stocks That Do the Job

Determine how much passive income you want to earn before investing. These two TSX stocks can do the job of earning $1,000/quarter.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
top TSX stocks to buy

Source: Getty Images

When investing, you diversify your money across different stocks. You can apply the same for household income. While your job is the biggest source of income, you can diversify and develop two or three passive-income streams through stocks or real estate. This passive-income stream may take time to build. But if you compare your daily time and effort to generate income, the waiting pays off. The power of compounding makes your money work for you if you give it time.    

The math behind the $1,000 quarterly passive income 

To build a passive-income stream through dividend stocks, you need three numbers:   

  • The amount you can invest annually 
  • The amount of passive income you want annually  
  • The number of years you need to achieve that passive income

In order to achieve a passive income of $1,000/quarter, or $4,000 annually from stocks that generate a 6% yield, you need to invest the following amount:

Annual InvestmentNo. of YearsTotal Investment
$12,0005$60,000
$6,0009$54,000
$4,00012$48,000
Years needed to earn $1,000 in quarterly passive income.

This calculation assumes you reinvest the dividend in a stock offering a 6% yield. 

The table shows that the more time you give to the market, the less investment you need to get the same outcome of $1,000/quarter in passive income. The time in the market allows your money to compound and increase your returns.   

Many individuals delay their investments for years, as they don’t have the money to invest. The above table shows that you are losing money by delaying investment. 

A $4,000 annual investment needs $333/month, or just $11/day. You can start planning your passive income at the cost of two burgers and let compounding do the rest. The math does make you hungry. 

How many stocks does it take to earn $1,000 in quarterly passive income? 

How many stocks do you need to make the math work? Consider your risk appetite. There is no ideal number, but it is recommended that you invest in at least two stocks across different verticals to diversify your risk and get the best shot at a $1,000 quarterly passive income. You can start by investing in these two TSX stocks, giving a combined yield of 6%.   

Enbridge stock

With $4,000 investment bandwidth, you can lock in growing dividends of North America’s largest pipeline operator Enbridge (TSX:ENB). The stock has an average dividend yield of 6% as the company’s stock price grows in sync with dividend growth. The company is aggressively investing in gas pipelines to tap the future growth potential of North America’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Europe and Asia. 

Enbridge’s dividends are secure, as they are funded from existing operational projects. When the new gas pipelines come online, they will add to Enbridge’s income stream and help it fund future dividends. As its stock price is range bound ($48-$60), you can target an average cost of $55. 

CT REIT stock

Enbridge is a good stock, but you need to diversify across sectors and asset classes. So, when energy stocks enter bear momentum, like in 2020, the other stock can mitigate the downside. CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) fits the bill. It gives you exposure to retail giant Canadian Tire and real estate asset class. The backing of the strong parent allows the real estate investment trust (REIT) to maintain high occupancy and regular rental income and even grow it, as the retailer opens new stores. 

Investing for $1,000 quarterly passive income 

StockAverage Stock PriceAnnual Dividend/ShareNo. of SharesTotal Annual InvestmentTotal Annual Dividend
ENB$55.00$3.5554$2,970.00$191.70
CRT$16.50$0.8760$990.00$52.2
Two TSX stocks to earn passive income

From the $4,000, you can allocate $3,000 towards Enbridge and $1,000 towards CT REIT. Once you accumulate $4,000, buy the two stocks at or below their average price of $55 and $16.5, respectively. This way, you can buy 54 shares of Enbridge for $3,000 and secure an annual passive income of $191.7. Combining that with CRT’s $52.2 passive income from 60 shares, you will have over $243.9 (6% yield) passive income in 2024 on a $3,960 investment in 2023.   

You can repeat this investment for 11 years and lock in $1,000 every quarter.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best TSX Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors who don't want to sink a lot into the market could still consider these two stable TSX stocks, offering…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks: Here’s a Diamond in the Rough Yielding Over 5.5 Percent 

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking for a dividend stock that's different from energy, banking, and utility stocks? Check out this diamond in…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Need $100? One of the Best Dividend Stock for Monthly Income

| Jitendra Parashar

You can buy this beaten-down, monthly dividend stock in Canada now to earn $100 in passive income every month.

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Dividend Stocks Paying Up to 11% in April 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Discover three affordable dividend stocks for April 2023, offering Canadian investors attractive yields up to 11%.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks Paying Big Income in a Bearish Market

| Kay Ng

All kinds of investors can have a better peace of mind by holding dividend stocks that can pay out big…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Yielding Up to 4.7% I’m Buying as Interest Rates Remain High

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

High interest rates should drive investors to consider strong industrials TSX stocks like Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX:TIH).

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

| Andrew Button

Stocks like Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) can provide steady passive income, but there are serious risks to consider as well.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

This 4.6 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) offers substantial dividends over time, even from a small investment, and continues to climb even in this…

Read more »