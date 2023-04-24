Home » Investing » Seeking at Least 6% Yields to Meet Your Income Needs? 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Now

Seeking at Least 6% Yields to Meet Your Income Needs? 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Now

Here are three Canadian stocks offering lucrative yields.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

Dividends are a great source to boost income and meet expenses. Thankfully, the TSX has several top stocks that offer reliable dividends and high yields near the current levels, making them solid investments to meet your income needs. 

However, investors must know that dividends are not guaranteed. Moreover, a very high yield could indicate that the company’s payouts could be unsustainable. Thus, investors should take caution before investing in dividend-paying stocks.

Against this backdrop, I’ll discuss three Canadian stocks offering lucrative yields. Moreover, these companies have a solid track record of dividend payments. Let’s begin. 

Enbridge  

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a top dividend stock for meeting income needs, and there are good reasons behind that. The company that transports oil and gas has a stellar dividend payment history, offers high yield, and is well positioned to enhance its shareholders’ returns. For instance, Enbridge has been paying a dividend for 68 years. Impressively, it increased the dividend at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 10% in the past 28 years. 

Enbridge pays a quarterly dividend of $0.887, translating into a dividend yield of 6.69% (based on its closing price of $53.07 on April 20). 

The energy company is poised to deliver strong distributable cash flows in the coming years on the back of its highly diversified revenue sources. Meanwhile, its investment in conventional and renewable energy will likely help it to capitalize on the demand. Overall, its resilient business model, contractual arrangement, secured capital projects, and inflation-protected earnings are likely to drive its organic growth and dividend payouts. Enbridge’s payout ratio of 60-70% of its distributable cash flows is sustainable.

TC Energy 

Like Enbridge, energy infrastructure company TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is another outstanding stock to earn a reliable dividend yield. The company transports hydrocarbons and owns a high-quality portfolio of regulated and contracted assets. Thanks to this solid asset base, it benefits from a high utilization rate while its business remains relatively immune to economic conditions. 

TC Energy has increased its dividend at a CAGR of 7% since 2000. Meanwhile, it offers a compelling dividend yield of 6.64% (based on its closing price of $56.04 on April 20). 

Its utility-like business model, a growing base of regulated and contracted assets, and $34 billion secured growth projects are likely to drive its earnings and dividend payments. Thanks to its resilient business, TC Energy expects to grow its dividend by 3-5% per annum in the coming years. 

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT

NorthWest Healthcare (TSX:NWH.UN) operates as a real estate investment trust and offers a stellar dividend yield of 9.65% (based on its closing price of $8.29 on April 20). Its geographically diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate infrastructure provides stability and enables it to generate solid cash flows to enhance its shareholders’ returns. 

NorthWest Healthcare’s top-quality tenant base (backed by government funding), long weighted average lease expiry term of 14 years, and high occupancy rate (about 97%) provide a solid base for future growth. Meanwhile, most of its rents have protection against inflation, thus allowing it to grow organically. 

Overall, its defensive portfolio, high yield, and solid developmental pipeline make it an attractive investment to earn dividend income. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

| Kay Ng

Need more income due to high inflation? Consider placing your long-term capital in these smart dividend stocks for yields of…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Why I Continue Buying Shares of This Magnificent Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist

| Puja Tayal

Some dividend stocks give attractive passive income, encouraging you to keep buying more shares of those stocks. Here is one…

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Dividend Stocks

3 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Beat Market Volatility

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are three monthly paying dividend stocks trading on the TSX that can help you beat stock market volatility.

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Course-Correct in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bring in a stellar deal, long-term returns, and passive income with these two Canadian stocks that are bound to recover…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks I Can’t Wait to Buy in 2023

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top Canadian dividend stocks that are worth a buy for long-term investors seeking steady and consistent income…

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks Paying Big Income In A Bearish Market

| Puja Tayal

A bearish market is an opportunity to buy dividend stocks and lock in a higher yield generating big passive income…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Self-Directed TFSA Investors: 2 Discounted TSX Stocks With High Yields

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks offer high yields today.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Invest in a Sideways Economy

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two defensive TSX stocks are ideal prospects for risk-averse investors looking to invest, despite a sideways economy.

Read more »