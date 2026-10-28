Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Dividends in a TFSA vs. a Non-Registered Account: What’s the Difference?
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Dividends in a TFSA vs. a Non-Registered Account: What’s the Difference?

Explore the advantages of TFSA and understand how to invest wisely to minimize your dividend tax load in Canada.

Posted by
Puja Tayal

Author Bio

Puja Tayal grew up in a small-business family where dinner conversations often centred on working capital and savings. Her early experiences with investing, particularly during the 2008 financial crisis, shaped her approach to understanding markets and evaluating investment opportunities. She began her career at a mutual fund company before moving into investor education and financial writing for asset and wealth management firms. Before joining The Motley Fool, Puja wrote for Market Realist, where she extensively covered the semiconductor industry. Her published work has also appeared in The Indian Express. Puja believes every stock has a story that can help investors understand its potential returns. She combines business analysis with different investing approaches to help investors make informed decisions and align their portfolios with their long-term financial goals. Outside of finance, Puja enjoys long drives, catching up with friends, watching superhero and science-fiction movies, and managing her family portfolio. She also has a keen interest in artificial intelligence and its potential to reshape the world.

Education

  • Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance, University of Mumbai (2007)
  • CFA Level I

Areas of Expertise

Qualitative company analysis, management strategy, risk assessment, long-term investing, portfolio diversification and rebalancing, dividend reinvestment, cyclical growth opportunities, compounding strategies, growth stocks, and dividend stocks.

Social Media Profiles

Favorite Investment Quote

"Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing." — Warren Buffett
Published
Key Points
  • Many Canadians underutilize their Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA) due to a lack of understanding, missing opportunities to save on dividend taxes by investing in Canadian stocks within a TFSA.
  • Investing in eligible Canadian dividend stocks and utilizing strategies like Dividend Reinvestment Plans (DRIP) through a TFSA can maximize tax-free income and compounding growth, unlike foreign stock investments which face withholding taxes.

Many Canadians don’t use their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to its full potential because they don’t understand its benefits. A simple test for this is whether you have invested in dividend stocks in a normal brokerage account even when you have TFSA contribution room. Dividends are added to your taxable income, although the dividend tax credit reduces the tax amount. You can save on dividend tax by investing in Canadian dividend stocks through the TFSA.

In the dividend investing strategy, you have to consider four things:

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

1. Is the dividend eligible or ineligible?

Eligible dividends are dividends paid from after-tax income. Since that amount is already taxed at the corporate level at 38%, they are eligible for a dividend tax credit (DTC) of 15% at the federal level plus a provincial credit. The status of a dividend being eligible can be found on the company’s dividend page or the tax slip the company will provide. Canadian Natural Resources pays eligible dividends.

Suppose you earn a $100 dividend. You add back the 38% corporate tax by multiplying the amount by 1.38 to arrive at a taxable dividend amount of $138. On this, you calculate federal DTC of $20.7 0

(15% of $138). If your marginal tax rate is 30%, your tax bill is $41.4 on $138 dividend income. You can deduct $20.7 DTC from $41.4 and pay a reduced tax bill of $20.7.

Eligible dividend amount$100
Corporate tax rate markup of 38%1.38
Taxable dividend income$138
Marginal tax assumed at 30%$41.40
Federal dividend tax credit at 15%($20.70)
Final Taxable Amount$20.70

Note: We have not included the provincial tax credit in this calculation.

This is how your dividends are taxed in a non-registered account. But you can pay $0 tax on dividends by investing through a TFSA.

2. Is the dividend paid by a Canadian company or a US company?

The only exception to the TFSA tax benefit is foreign stocks. While you can invest in US stocks through a TFSA, dividends paid by them are subject to a 15% withholding tax. However, any capital gain on US stocks is tax-free. So while a TFSA is a good account to earn tax-free dividends, it should be from Canadian companies. This earns Canadian Natural Resources two points for TFSA investment.

3. Will the dividend amount grow?

In dividend investing, you have high-yield dividend stocks like Freehold Royalties that give a 6.11% yield. You also have dividend growth stocks like Canadian Natural Resources that grow dividends at an average annual rate of 20% in the long term. TFSA is particularly beneficial for long-term investment in dividend growth stocks, as the dividend amount will grow along with your working income. If you invest through a non-registered account, it will add to your taxable income even when your marginal tax rate is high. TFSA will allow you to withdraw those higher payouts tax-free irrespective of your tax bracket.

4. Are you opting for a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP)?

Another popular dividend investing strategy is DRIP. In this, you reinvest the dividend amount to buy more shares of the same company. Even though you reinvest the dividend amount, you have to report it as taxable income and pay relevant tax.

Many companies like CT REIT and Manulife Financial offer DRIPs that help you save on brokerage costs. DRIP is an effective tool for compounding. However, dividend tax could dilute the effect as a lower amount is reinvested. TFSA rule states that investments can grow tax-free inside the TFSA. It means that when you invest through a TFSA, no tax is applicable, even if you opt for the DRIP option offered by companies or manually reinvest your dividends.

Ideal dividend stocks for a TFSA

Neither a Registered Retirement Savings Plan nor a non-registered account can give you the tax-free passive income a TFSA can. Canadian Natural Resources is an ideal TFSA stock as it has a 26-year history of growing dividends. However, it is trading near its all-time high as escalating tensions in the Middle East increase oil prices. You could consider buying this stock when oil prices cool.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Tractor spraying a field of wheat with fertilizer
Dividend Stocks

B.C.’s Premier-Elect Wants to Double Gas Output: This Vancouver Stock Sells the Equipment

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Finning could benefit from more energy investment, with equipment servicing giving shareholders a business beyond the next big order.

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

Delaying CPP to 70: Is the Bigger Payout Worth the Wait?

| Puja Tayal

Understand CPP and how the timing of your payout affects your retirement income. Explore the best age to start collecting.

Read more »

arrows hit bullseye on target
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Target Up From $1.54 Million to $1.7 Million: What’s Behind the Jump?

| Puja Tayal

Is $1.7 million your Retirement Target? Learn how inflation is driving changes in retirement planning for Canadians.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

A Tailor-Made TFSA Stock for Retirees: A 6.8% Yield With Monthly Paycheques

| Jitendra Parashar

A generous 6.8% yield, monthly distributions, and strong rental demand make this Canadian REIT an attractive TFSA income stock for…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan
Dividend Stocks

What’s the Best Order to Withdraw Cash From Your TFSA and RRSP?

| Andrew Walker

It makes sense to consider tax implications when planning income streams in retirement.

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Data Centre Stocks I’d Buy Now, Ranked

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canadian data centre stocks offer different ways to invest in AI infrastructure. Here’s how Celestica, Hammond Power and Brookfield compare.

Read more »

groceries get more expensive as inflation rises
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Help Beat Inflation

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer yields that are well above the current rate of inflation.

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

Down 25%, Rogers Pays 4.7%: What I’d Need to See Before Buying

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rogers’ price decline has lifted its yield, while cash-flow coverage and debt reduction determine whether the lower price is worth…

Read more »