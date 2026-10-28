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Delaying CPP to 70: Is the Bigger Payout Worth the Wait?

Understand CPP and how the timing of your payout affects your retirement income. Explore the best age to start collecting.

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Puja Tayal

Author Bio

Puja Tayal grew up in a small-business family where dinner conversations often centred on working capital and savings. Her early experiences with investing, particularly during the 2008 financial crisis, shaped her approach to understanding markets and evaluating investment opportunities. She began her career at a mutual fund company before moving into investor education and financial writing for asset and wealth management firms. Before joining The Motley Fool, Puja wrote for Market Realist, where she extensively covered the semiconductor industry. Her published work has also appeared in The Indian Express. Puja believes every stock has a story that can help investors understand its potential returns. She combines business analysis with different investing approaches to help investors make informed decisions and align their portfolios with their long-term financial goals. Outside of finance, Puja enjoys long drives, catching up with friends, watching superhero and science-fiction movies, and managing her family portfolio. She also has a keen interest in artificial intelligence and its potential to reshape the world.

Education

  • Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance, University of Mumbai (2007)
  • CFA Level I

Areas of Expertise

Qualitative company analysis, management strategy, risk assessment, long-term investing, portfolio diversification and rebalancing, dividend reinvestment, cyclical growth opportunities, compounding strategies, growth stocks, and dividend stocks.

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Favorite Investment Quote

"Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing." — Warren Buffett
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Key Points
  • Delaying CPP payout to age 70 increases benefits by 42%, but it takes until age 81 to surpass the cumulative payout of starting at 65, making the decision dependent on life expectancy and tax considerations.
  • Investing in dividend growth stocks like Royal Bank of Canada can help bridge the income gap during a delay period, leveraging their strong history of dividend growth to supplement retirement income.

The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) is the lifeline for Canadians with no significant retirement portfolio. While you do not have a say in how much payout you will get, you can decide when to collect the payout after age 60. Delaying your CPP payout to 70 to permanently add 42% to your payout may not always be beneficial. It depends on your situation.

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.

Source: Getty Images

Is the bigger CPP payout worth the wait?

To answer this question, you will need to look at the cumulative payout and the age at which the bigger payout crosses over.

For ease of calculation, I used the average CPP payout in January 2026: $858.34 per month, or $10,300 per year. In real life, CPP payout increases annually, and your payout may be higher than the average if you maxed out CPP contributions for 40 years.

For instance, Joan starts collecting CPP payout at age 65. She will collect $51,500 by age 70. Jacob waits till his 70th birthday and begins collecting a higher payout of $14,626.11.

AgeAnnual CPP amountJoan’s Cumulative CPP PayoutAnnual CPP amountJacob’s Cumulative CPP Payout
65$10,300.08
66$10,300.08$20,600.16
67$10,300.08$30,900.24
68$10,300.08$41,200.32
69$10,300.08$51,500.40
70$10,300.08$61,800.48$14,626.11
71$10,300.08$72,100.56$14,626.11$29,252.22
72$10,300.08$82,400.64$14,626.11$43,878.33
73$10,300.08$92,700.72$14,626.11$58,504.44
74$10,300.08$103,000.80$14,626.11$73,130.55
75$10,300.08$113,300.88$14,626.11$87,756.66
76$10,300.08$123,600.96$14,626.11$102,382.77
77$10,300.08$133,901.04$14,626.11$117,008.88
78$10,300.08$144,201.12$14,626.11$131,634.99
79$10,300.08$154,501.20$14,626.11$146,261.10
80$10,300.08$164,801.28$14,626.11$160,887.21
81$10,300.08$175,101.36$14,626.11$175,513.32

While Joan has a lower payout, she has a five-year lead over Jacob. It will take Jacob 11 years to break even. Jacob’s cumulative CPP payout will surpass Joan’s after their 81st birthday.

This math shows delaying CPP may not be worth the wait if you do not expect to live past 80. However, there is no one-size-fits-all solution in finance. Each individual has a different financial situation and, in some cases, delaying CPP payout to 70 makes sense.

When does it make financial sense to delay CPP to 70?

Tax can change the equation drastically. If you work past 65 and are in a higher income tax bracket, you might want to delay CPP  payouts until your tax bracket reduces. You may have a higher salary, significant taxable investment income, or, like Batman,  your superpower is – you are rich. The CPP payout is taxable income, and someone with a 30–40% tax rate might be feeding their retirement pool to the CRA by collecting CPP early.

Long life expectancy can also make CPP delay sensible. If you are worried that you may outlive your retirement savings, one strategy is to use your personal retirement investments and then begin the government benefits. A 42% increase in CPP payouts in just five years is a pretty lucrative return.

While the inflated CPP payout may not meet all your retirement income needs, it will provide safety from default. CPP will continue to pay even in an economic crisis.

A stock to overcome the five-year gap

You can reduce the CPP payout gap between age 65 and 70 by investing in dividend growth stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) through a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). RBC has a 26-year history of growing dividends at an average annual rate of 10%. As one of Canada’s top six banks, and with over 100 years of banking, RBC offers a reliable dividend payout.

If you earned a $100 dividend in 2010 from your RBC stocks, your 2014 dividend payout would be $142. Just go up the five-step ladder to see how much a $100 dividend invested five years ago has grown. A $100 payout in 2022 is $132 in 2026. Unlike CPP payout, this dividend could be tax-free through a TFSA and maintain your Old Age Security payout.    

YearRBC dividend per share5-Year increase
2026$6.5632%
2025$6.0440%
2024$5.631%
2023$5.3431%
2022$4.9632%
2021$4.3224%
2020$4.2932%
2019$4.0732%
2018$3.7733%
2017$3.4838%
2016$3.2442%
2015$3.0848%
2014$2.8442%
2013$2.53
2012$2.28
2011$2.08
2010$2.00

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Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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