Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Canadian Data Centre Stocks I’d Buy Now, Ranked
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

3 Canadian Data Centre Stocks I’d Buy Now, Ranked

Canadian data centre stocks offer different ways to invest in AI infrastructure. Here’s how Celestica, Hammond Power and Brookfield compare.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou

Author Bio

Demetris has a professional background in business and technology and has been writing about Canadian markets and personal finance for The Motley Fool Canada for more than a decade. His investing journey has evolved from mutual funds and precious metals to individual stocks, cryptocurrency, and long-term wealth-building strategies. Over the years, his interest in the market led him to discover what he calls “everyday stocks”: quality businesses that people interact with regularly but may not realize they can invest in and potentially earn income from. Demetris focuses on helping investors understand the businesses behind the stocks they own and build practical portfolios aligned with their financial goals. His approach to investing centres on making thoughtful choices today to create greater financial freedom in the future.

Areas of Expertise

Canadian stocks, dividend investing, TFSAs, RRSPs, real estate investment trusts (REITs), personal finance, cryptocurrency, and long-term wealth building.
Published
Key Points
  • Diverse Investment Opportunities: Explore Canadian data centre stocks like Brookfield Infrastructure, Hammond Power, and Celestica, which offer varied avenues of investment in the evolving tech infrastructure sector.
  • Brookfield Infrastructure's Balanced Portfolio: While Brookfield offers exposure to data centres, it remains diverse with global investments in utilities and transportation, despite data centres being a smaller part of their portfolio.
  • Celestica's Strong Growth Potential: Leading the pack, Celestica drives growth with significant contributions to AI and cloud computing infrastructure, expecting 90% revenue growth by 2027.

Lately it seems like data centre stocks have become one of the most popular options for investors to consider. Fortunately for Canadian investors, there are a few ways to buy into that growing sector through several different businesses.

Some of those companies supply the hardware within the buildings, whereas others provide the infrastructure and electrical equipment.

Here’s a look at the top three data centre stocks that I would consider buying right now.

Data center woman holding laptop

Source: Getty Images

No. 3: Brookfield Infrastructure

The first of three data centre stocks to consider is Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (TSX: BIPC). Brookfield is a unique pick that adds data centre exposure within a larger infrastructure portfolio.

Brookfield Infrastructure owns a global portfolio of businesses that includes utilities, transportation, midstream, and data. That diversification provides some defensive appeal when investing in a high-growth, volatile sector such as data centres.

Brookfield ranks third here because data centres represent only part of what shareholders own.

The company’s data centre businesses include facilities that are built for large cloud providers and colocation sites. These sites often house computing equipment for multiple customers.

In short, the facilities provide the physical space, power and cooling needed to keep that equipment operating. This gives Brookfield exposure to both developing new facilities and operating existing ones.

In the most recent quarterly update, the data segment generated US$154 million in funds from operations (FFO) during the second quarter of 2026. That represents a 36% uptick over the same period last year.

That growth included contributions from fibre infrastructure and semiconductor foundries, alongside data centre developers.

Prospective investors should also note that Brookfield pays a quarterly dividend, with a yield of 5 as of the time of writing.

No. 2: Hammond Power

Next on the list is Hammond Power Solutions (TSX: HPS.A). Hammond provides a more indirect way of investing in data centres through the electrical equipment required to support data centre construction.

Hammond manufactures dry-type transformers and power-quality products. The company noted that data centre investment is one of the key drivers of U.S. demand in the most recent quarterly report, alongside power infrastructure spending.

Specifically, Hammond’s equipment supports the path from the incoming power supply to the systems serving computing equipment. It puts the company in an advantageous position as developers continue to build additional facilities.

In the most recent quarter, sales increased 44.7% to $325 million, while the backlog finished 96.9% above where it was in the same period last year. Gross margin also improved to 31.5%.

Like Brookfield, Hammond offers investors a dividend, but the company’s 0.49% yield makes it less appealing as an income stock.

No. 1: Celestica

Taking the top spot among data centre stocks is Celestica (TSX: CLS). For those unfamiliar with the stock, Celestica supplies critical hardware infrastructure for AI and cloud computing.

Celestica’s products include servers, storage systems and networking switches that direct traffic between connected devices. The company’s customers include large cloud providers and other businesses building infrastructure for AI and cloud services.

The company’s latest earnings update provides the strongest reason to buy right now.

In the most recent quarter, Celestica reported revenue of US$5.8 billion, and adjusted earnings of US$3.30 per share. Both numbers came in above the high end of guidance.

Turning to 2027, Celestica is forecasting strong growth. Management is calling for US$40 billion in revenue, which represents 90% revenue growth. The company is also calling for adjusted earnings of US$21.50 per share in 2027, an 86% increase over its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings forecast.

Celestica expects capital expenditures of US$1.5 billion to US$2 billion in 2027.

Are you buying these data centre stocks?

No stock is without risk, and that includes the trio of data centre stocks mentioned above. Fortunately, each of the stocks offers some diversification outside of data centre investments.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Tractor spraying a field of wheat with fertilizer
Dividend Stocks

B.C.’s Premier-Elect Wants to Double Gas Output: This Vancouver Stock Sells the Equipment

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Finning could benefit from more energy investment, with equipment servicing giving shareholders a business beyond the next big order.

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

Delaying CPP to 70: Is the Bigger Payout Worth the Wait?

| Puja Tayal

Understand CPP and how the timing of your payout affects your retirement income. Explore the best age to start collecting.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Dividends in a TFSA vs. a Non-Registered Account: What’s the Difference?

| Puja Tayal

Explore the advantages of TFSA and understand how to invest wisely to minimize your dividend tax load in Canada.

Read more »

arrows hit bullseye on target
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Target Up From $1.54 Million to $1.7 Million: What’s Behind the Jump?

| Puja Tayal

Is $1.7 million your Retirement Target? Learn how inflation is driving changes in retirement planning for Canadians.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

A Tailor-Made TFSA Stock for Retirees: A 6.8% Yield With Monthly Paycheques

| Jitendra Parashar

A generous 6.8% yield, monthly distributions, and strong rental demand make this Canadian REIT an attractive TFSA income stock for…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan
Dividend Stocks

What’s the Best Order to Withdraw Cash From Your TFSA and RRSP?

| Andrew Walker

It makes sense to consider tax implications when planning income streams in retirement.

Read more »

groceries get more expensive as inflation rises
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Help Beat Inflation

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer yields that are well above the current rate of inflation.

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

Down 25%, Rogers Pays 4.7%: What I’d Need to See Before Buying

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rogers’ price decline has lifted its yield, while cash-flow coverage and debt reduction determine whether the lower price is worth…

Read more »