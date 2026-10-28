Retirement Target Up From $1.54 Million to $1.7 Million: What’s Behind the Jump?

Is $1.7 million your Retirement Target? Learn how inflation is driving changes in retirement planning for Canadians.

To mitigate inflation-induced financial pressures, retirees can utilize Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA) for passive income through investments like CT REIT, which offers a 5.63% yield and opportunities for dividend reinvestment.

The Annual Retirement Survey from BMO indicates a significant rise in the average retirement target to $1.7 million, largely driven by inflation, highlighting the need for a tailored approach to retirement planning.

The internet is going crazy over one number: $1.7 million. This is the amount average Canadians need to retire comfortably, according to BMO’s Annual Retirement Survey. Can one number resemble every Canadian’s retirement target? Not exactly. This $160,000 surge in retirement target from $1.54 million in 2024 to $1.7 million in 2025 stems from the growing inflation Canadians are witnessing.

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Why did the retirement target jump from $1.54 million to $1.7 million?

Because the tariff war increased oil prices, inflation in food rose to 4.2% year-over-year, health and personal care to 3%, and household operations to 3.3%. These are the three biggest expenses for a retiree. As per the latest inflation data for September 2026, the 12-month price increase was nominal for these three items. Even though inflation surged 3.1%, it was driven by transportation and recreation.

Inflation items November 2025 September 2026 All-items Consumer Price Index 2.2 3.1 Food 4.2 2.2 Shelter 2.3 1.8 Household operations, furnishings and equipment 3.3 0.4 Clothing and footwear 0.8 1.7 Transportation 0.7 8.4 Health and personal care 3 1.7 Recreation, education and reading 0.4 4.6 Alcoholic beverages, tobacco products and recreational cannabis 1.4 1.6

Inflation plays a major role in determining the retirement target. A quick check to see whether your retirement pool is in line with your expenses is to compare 4% of your pool with your annual expenses.

Now, for the $1.7 million target, the BMO survey did not specify if it was for an individual or family, or whether it included Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS). Losing sleep over that number is pointless.

The survey shows the retirement target reduced in 2023 and 2024 after surging to $1.74 million in 2022 when inflation peaked at 6.8%.

Year BMO survey retirement target Annual Inflation Annual 4% withdrawal 2025 $1,706,000 2.07% $68,240.00 2024 $1,541,000 2.38% $61,640.00 2023 $1,671,000 3.90% $66,840.00 2022 $1,743,000 6.80% $69,720.00 2021 $1,638,000 3.40% $65,520.00 2020 $1,437,000 0.70% $57,480.00 2019 $1,349,000 1.90% $53,960.00

How to adjust your retirement plan to these target jumps

While the retirement target jump to $1.7 million is temporary for Canadians 20 years away from retirement, it is real for retirees and those nearing retirement. Inflation will force you to withdraw more than the standard 4%. Accelerated withdrawals in early retirement could significantly reduce your retirement pool.

So if you are a retiree, you might want to build a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) passive income for such inflation-induced bumps. TFSA withdrawals are tax-free and do not impact your OAS payout or tax bill. It could be an emergency portfolio separate from your retirement portfolio and be used for personal (medical, house repair) and economic (inflation and crisis) emergencies.

TFSA passive income to the rescue

Retirees can consider investing in CT REIT (TSX: CRT.UN) for inflation-adjusted passive income. CT REIT is among the few that have a 5.6% yield, grow dividends annually by an average of 3%, and offer a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) with a 3% bonus on DRIP shares. Its balance sheet is healthy with limited bank debt. Most of the debt is provided by parent Canadian Tire. Its dividend payout ratio is 72.5%, giving it ample flexibility to absorb marginal interest rate hikes.

Consider investing $2,500 annually in a CT REIT DRIP for five years. Assuming a 3% dividend increase and a $1 increase in unit price every year, a five-year DRIP can pay $800 in annual passive income. Here’s how.

Stock Price Year New CT REIT Shares at $2,500 per Year CT REIT DRIP Shares Total Share Count CT REIT Annual Dividend Per Share CT REIT Annual Dividend Income Dividend Amount After Adding 3% Bonus $17.35 2026 144 144 $0.00 $0.00 $18.00 2027 139 0 283 $0.982 $277.79 $286.12 $19.00 2028 131 15 429 $1.011 $433.74 $446.75 $20.00 2029 125 22 576 $1.041 $599.83 $617.82 $21.00 2030 119 29 724 $1.073 $776.57 $799.87

A $2,500 investment could buy 144 units at $17.35 and provide $278 in annual dividends. After adding a 3% bonus, you will get DRIP shares worth $286. Here, I used annual compounding, whereas the REIT will do monthly compounding. This means the dividend amount is likely to be higher than $800 after five years. Make the most of your TFSA.