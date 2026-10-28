A Tailor-Made TFSA Stock for Retirees: A 6.8% Yield With Monthly Paycheques

The REIT’s occupancy reached 98.1% in the second quarter of 2026, while same-property NOI grew 2.6% YoY.

Every time you walk into a busy shopping centre, you probably don’t think much about the rent that stores pay to operate there. But for Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors, those rental payments could become a reliable source of regular passive income.

That’s what makes real estate investment trusts (REITs) interesting for retirees. These real estate businesses could allow you to benefit from income-generating properties without the hassle of owning or managing real estate yourself. In fact, holding the right REIT in a TFSA could help you enjoy monthly distributions without paying Canadian taxes on them.

In this article, I’ll highlight one such TSX stock offering a generous 6.8% annualized yield that could make retirement income planning easier.

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SmartCentres REIT stock

If you’re hoping to turn your TFSA into a source of monthly retirement paycheques, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: SRU.UN) could be worth a closer look. This Vaughan-based REIT owns and manages retail properties across Canada, along with residential, office, industrial, and self-storage assets.

SmartCentres stock currently trades at $27.14 per share with a market cap of $3.9 billion. Although its shares have gained 5% year-to-date, the stock has slipped 4% over the last six months. At its current market price, it offers an attractive 6.8% annualized distribution yield, with payments made every month instead of every quarter.

The underlying financial strength

For retirees, that monthly income is certainly appealing. But an attractive yield means much more when the underlying business also continues to perform well. And SmartCentres won’t disappoint you on that front.

In the second quarter, the REIT’s same-property net operating income (NOI) climbed 2.6% year-over-year (YoY), supported by stronger rental income from new leases and renewals. Excluding anchor tenants, the growth was even more impressive at 4.4%.

SmartCentres registered a 0.5 percentage point sequential improvement in its occupancy rate in the latest quarter to 98.1%. It also renewed 86% of its leases scheduled to expire in 2026, achieving an impressive 12% rent increase excluding anchor tenants. These trends suggest that demand for its retail properties remains healthy.

Meanwhile, SmartCentres reported funds from operations (FFO) of $0.58 per diluted unit, unchanged from a year ago. At the same time, its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), which accounts for certain property-related expenses, declined from $0.54 to $0.52 per diluted unit.

Nonetheless, the REIT’s AFFO payout ratio of 86.7% suggests that its distributions remained covered by this cash flow measure during the quarter. Its adjusted payout ratio of 94.9%, however, indicates a relatively limited cushion for unexpected challenges.

Focus on long-term growth

Beyond its existing properties, SmartCentres is also working on several projects that could support its rental income growth in the years to come. The REIT recently partially opened two self-storage facilities in Quebec, while additional locations are being developed in British Columbia and Alberta.

It’s also constructing a flagship Canadian Tire store in Toronto, with delivery expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. On top of that, its ongoing residential developments in Vaughan could help diversify its income sources over time.

SmartCentres’ high occupancy, improving rental rates, and expanding property portfolio make it an appealing TFSA stock for retirees seeking monthly passive income. While its debt levels and payout coverage deserve attention, its 6.8% yield could help investors generate regular retirement income without selling their units.