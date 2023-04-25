Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks for a Legit Shot at $1 Million in 20 Years 

TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks for a Legit Shot at $1 Million in 20 Years 

Are you looking to build a $1 million TFSA portfolio? Here are two stocks that can boost your portfolio and get you closer to your goal.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dots over the earth connecting the world

Image source: Getty Images.

Building a $1 million Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolio is easy and achievable if you make your money work for you. Money takes time to gain momentum. But when it does, it can grow by leaps and bounds if put to the right use. The stock market gives individual investors an opportunity to use their money to grab a share in business and economic growth. 

Unleashing the power of stock returns for a legit shot at $1 million  

No doubt, you have read about Elon Musk being among the wealthiest individuals. But his wealth is the value of his stock portfolio and not the cash he has. While you may not become the wealthiest, you can become wealthy in 20 years. For a $1 million TFSA portfolio, you can adopt various investing strategies like investing a flat $12,000/year for 20 years or growing your investments alongside income. While investing is in your hands, controlling the investment returns is not completely in your hands. 

In some years, your investments might give 20% or even 50% returns, as they did in the 2021 tech bubble. While in other years, your investments might give negative returns or even halve as they did in the 2020 market crash. But returns normalize in the long term. All you need is a portfolio that can generate a 10% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in the next 20 years to get a legit shot at $1 million.   

YearInvestmentInvestment Return @ 10%Total Amount
2023$12,000 $12,000.0
2024$12,600$1,260.0$25,860.0
2025$13,230$2,586.0$41,676.0
2026$13,892$4,167.6$59,735.1
2027$14,586$5,973.5$80,294.7
2028$15,315$8,029.5$103,639.5
2029$16,081$10,363.95$130,084.6
2030$16,885$13,008.5$159,978.3
2031$17,729$15,997.8$193,705.6
2032$18,616$19,370.6$231,692.1
2033$19,547$23,169.2$274,408.0
2034$20,524$27,440.8$322,372.9
2035$21,550$32,237.3$376,160.5
2036$22,628$37,616.0$436,404.3
2037$23,759$43,640.4$503,803.9
2038$24,947$50,380.39$579,131.5
2039$26,194$57,913.15$663,239.1
2040$27,504$66,323.91$757,067.2
2041$28,879$75,706.72$861,653.4
2042$30,323$86,165.34$978,142.1
  $97,814.21$1,075,956.3
How to invest to build $1 million TFSA portfolio

If you start with a $12,000 investment and grow your investment by 5% annually, you could achieve a $1 million target at a 10% CAGR. 

Two TSX stocks that can help your TFSA achieve $1 million potential

You need a mix of high dividend and growth stocks to achieve a 10% CAGR for your $1 million portfolio. High dividend stocks will reduce your downside, and growth stocks will enhance your upside, preparing you for all market cycles. 

BCE stock

BCE (TSX:BCE) offers a 6% dividend yield and a 5% dividend CAGR. The telecom giant is ready to ride the 5G revolution that will set the stage for the Internet of Things (IoT) proliferation. Industrial robots, smart cameras, drones, and automated cars will all be connected to the internet through the 5G network. More devices mean the more subscriptions and more user services BCE can offer. The Telco can increase the average revenue per user and grow its dividends for another decade. 

You could invest $4,000 to buy 61–65 shares of BCE and lock in a $3.87 dividend/share. You can then reinvest this dividend to buy growth stocks with the potential to generate 20–50% returns. While BCE will secure a 6% return, the remaining returns might vary based on the growth stock’s performance.

BlackBerry stock 

The 5G ecosystem facilitated by telcos will enable IoT to perform mission-critical applications. Given the importance of these applications, the need for endpoint security will grow, leading the way for BlackBerry (TSX:BB) to offer its cybersecurity solutions for IoT and automotive. The recessionary environment has delayed BlackBerry’s growth momentum as supply constraints impacted car production and governments delayed contract renewals. But this is a short-term headwind. 

BlackBerry is using this time to secure design wins and lock in order backlog ($640 million) for its platform royalties. The impact of the recession on the automotive industry will determine how much of these backlogs Blackberry will realize when the economy starts recovering. 

BlackBerry stock is trading at a 30% discount from its average trading price of $8. You could invest $2,000 and buy over 350 shares of Blackberry. Keep a portion of these shares to book short-term profits at $8, $10, and $12 share prices, and some shares for long-term wealth generation. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

ChatGPT Takes the Tech World by Storm: 4 Stocks Poised to Benefit (Besides Microsoft)

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

If the AI wars start, semiconductor companies that make AI work like Nvidia should profit more than Microsoft or other…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Stock You’ll Be Glad You Bought When the Bull Market Starts

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This tech stock recently hit 52-week highs, yet I would still consider buying the stock before we enter a bull…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Tech Stocks

Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

With the market on the cusp of a rebound, you don’t want to be on the sidelines. Here are two…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Tech Stocks

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Spectacular Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Nicholas Dobroruka

With a potential bull market around the corner, now is the time to load up on top TSX stocks.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Tech Stocks

I’m Adding to This Stock I Bought in 2022

| Puja Tayal

A growth stock you bought in 2022 could be a buy even in 2023, as macroeconomic conditions have postponed the…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Tech Stocks

3 U.S. Stocks Every Canadian Investor Should Own

| Aditya Raghunath

Every Canadian investor should diversify their equity portfolios and consider buying U.S. stocks, such as Apple and Amazon, in 2023.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Tech Stocks

Got $2,500? 2 Top Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Through thick and thin, these are two TSX stocks you can count on.

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

| Puja Tayal

Are you prepared to buy growth stocks at heavy discounts? Here are two stocks to buy in a recession and…

Read more »