Home » Investing » Get More Bang for Your Buck With These Canadian Dividend Stocks

Get More Bang for Your Buck With These Canadian Dividend Stocks

Investing in undervalued TSX dividend stocks such as Goeasy can help you generate outsized returns in 2023 and beyond.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Value for money

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend-paying companies with robust balance sheets and strong fundamentals offer you an opportunity to get more bang for your buck. Typically, quality dividend stocks have sustainable payout ratios allowing them to reinvest in organic growth, lower their debt profile and pursue accretive acquisitions, all of which should drive future cash flows higher and result in consistent dividend raises.

Here are three such undervalued Canadian dividend stocks you can consider buying right now.

Softchoice stock

TSX tech stock Softchoice (TSX:SFTC) pays investors an annual dividend of $0.44 per share, translating to a dividend yield of 2.6%. Since December 2021, its quarterly dividends have increased by 57%, despite a sluggish macro environment.

Priced at 16.4 times forward earnings, SFTC stock is expected to widen its profit margins by 20% annually in the next five years. Though its revenue is forecast to rise by less than 3% to $1.3 billion, analysts expect it to expand by almost 9% to $1.4 billion in 2024.

A software-focused IT solutions provider, Softchoice aims to accelerate the digital transformation efforts of enterprises. With an addressable market of $300 billion, the Canadian tech stock has enough room to expand its top line in the upcoming decade.

Softchoice ended 2022 with a revenue retention rate of 106%, which meant existing customers increased spending on its platform by 6% in the last 12 months. The TSX stock is currently priced at a discount of 16.5% to consensus price target estimates.

Goeasy stock

Goeasy (TSX:GSY) operates in the financial lending space and currently offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield of 3.4%. GSY stock has created massive wealth for investors, returning a whopping 1,400% in the last decade after adjusting for dividends. Despite its outsized gains, the TSX stock is priced at 8 times forward earnings, which is very cheap.

While the lending environment remains sluggish, Goeasy increased loan originations by 29% year over year to $616 million in Q1 of 2023. This increase was driven by solid demand across the company’s business lines. They include unsecured lending, point-of-sale lending, home equity loans, and auto financing.

The prime lender’s gross consumer loan receivable portfolio stood at $3 billion at the end of Q1, an increase of 39% year over year. This enabled Goeasy to increase sales by a healthy 24% to $287 million in the March quarter.

Due to stellar growth metrics and a compelling valuation, GSY stock is priced at a discount of almost 50% to consensus price target estimates.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock

The final TSX stock on my list is Brookfield Infrastructure (TSX:BIP.UN), which currently yields 4.2%. Equipped with a diversified portfolio of cash-generating assets, Brookfield Infrastructure has returned around 1,300% to investors since its IPO (initial public offering) in 2008.

The diversified TSX company increased funds from operations or FFO by 12% to US$554 million in Q1 of 2023, showcasing the resiliency of its cash flows. It remains on track to earn US$2 billion via capital recycling initiatives, which in turn can be deployed in other growth verticals.

BIP has increased dividends for 14 consecutive years and expects to increase these distributions between 5% and 9% each year going forward.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

Income Stocks: A Once-in-a-Decade Chance to Get Rich

| Kay Ng

Every Canadian should explore the idea of putting long-term savings in dividend stocks to get rich from big dividends.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Are Undervalued and Ready to Soar

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors on the hunt for discounts should look to snatch up undervalued dividend stocks like Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU) and…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Workhorse TSX Stocks to Add to Your TFSA

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these three TSX stocks are an excellent addition to your TFSA.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Better Dividend Buy: BCE (TSX:BCE) or Enbridge (TSX:ENB)

| Andrew Walker

BCE and Enbridge pay attractive dividends with high yields.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Keep Raising Their Dividend Payouts

| Adam Othman

Dividend appreciation is reason enough to buy certain Dividend Aristocrats, but they might be no-brainer buys if they also help…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $100/Month in Passive Income?

| Kay Ng

All Canadians can benefit from building a passive income from dividend stocks immediately. Now CIBC appears to be a good…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Solid TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Got $3,000? 2 Places to Invest for May 2023

| Adam Othman

Even though May is proving to be a month of decline for the TSX, a few market segments are experiencing…

Read more »