Home » Investing » Canadian Infrastructure Stocks: Building the Future and Your Wealth

Canadian Infrastructure Stocks: Building the Future and Your Wealth

These two Canadian infrastructure stocks are highly defensive and offer excellent long-term potential, making them ideal for this uncertain market.

Latest posts by Daniel Da Costa (see all)
Published
| More on:
Construction work on a site

Image source: Getty Images

With both the stock market and economic environments being so uncertain these days, many investors are finding it difficult to choose which stocks to add to their portfolio, especially with the strong likelihood of a recession on the horizon. Even with the uncertainty, though, there are high-quality and reliable stocks you can buy now and hold for years. Notable among them are Canadian infrastructure stocks.

Canadian infrastructure stocks are some of the few businesses you can buy with confidence today because infrastructure assets are crucial to our economy. Their necessity makes these stocks highly defensive.

The essential nature of infrastructure means that even if a severe recession were to hit, the majority of infrastructure stocks would see only minimal impacts on their businesses.

Furthermore, because these stocks are so reliable, they are some of the best to not only buy in this environment but also to hold in your portfolio for the long haul. For these reasons, they can be crucial to helping you build long-term wealth.

So if you’re looking for top stocks to buy in today’s environment, here are two top Canadian infrastructure stocks to consider.

A top Canadian infrastructure stock to buy and hold long term

One of the best and most defensive stocks that Canadian investors can buy, especially in today’s uncertain environment, is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN). This defensive growth stock has significant long-term potential.

Brookfield owns essential assets all over the globe giving it a diversified portfolio of businesses that are crucial to the global economy. In addition to highly defensive assets such as utilities and midstream energy operations, Brookfield also owns assets in the transportation and data industries.

These include important assets such as ports, railroads, telecom towers and data storage centres, just to name a few. Besides owning many of these highly defensive businesses, Brookfield’s also constantly recycling capital and investing in new opportunities. This well-executed investment strategy is why it has so much long-term potential to create wealth for investors.

And on top of both its defensive and growth qualities, Brookfield is also a solid option for passive income seekers. This is because the cash flow it earns is highly reliable and predictable, making the dividend safe. Better still, management aims to increase its distribution by 5% to 9% every single year.

So if you’re looking for Canadian infrastructure stocks that you can buy now and hold for years, Brookfield is one of the best choices there is. Plus, it offers a yield of more than 4.2% today.

A top telecom stock

Another top Canadian infrastructure stock with highly defensive operations is BCE (TSX:BCE), the massive telecom stock.

Telecommunications is one of the most important sectors of the economy. As technology continues to improve, such as 5G and fibre, the industry’s importance only continues to grow.

Therefore, not only does this high-quality stock have a ton of long-term growth potential, but it’s also highly defensive. In other words, it should see only minimal impacts on its business should a recession materialize in the near term.

Another benefit of a Canadian infrastructure stock like BCE is that many of the assets it owns are long-life assets. For example, when it builds a telephone tower or installs fibre-to-the-home, this infrastructure can earn BCE revenue for years, which is why it’s such a cash cow.

Therefore, much like Brookfield, BCE is another excellent investment for passive income seekers as its dividend is highly reliable and constantly being increased every year as the company continues to grow and expand its business. Plus, today, its dividend offers a yield of more than 6.3%.

So if you’re looking for high-quality stocks that you can buy in this environment and ones that can help you grow your wealth for years and even decades to come, a top Canadian infrastructure stock like BCE is one of the best to buy now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Bce and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Utility Stocks for June 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three top utility stocks could be excellent buys for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

A tractor harvests lentils.
Dividend Stocks

Why Nutrien Stock Is Still a Great Buy on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock has gone through major ups and downs thanks to outside influences, but its bottom line remains incredibly…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

Build Your Retirement Fortune With These Top TFSA Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two top Canadian dividend stocks you can add to your TFSA to build wealth for retirement.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Invest in These Stocks for a Worry-free Retirement Income Stream

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking for an income stream that can pay you throughout your retirement? Then invest a portion of your…

Read more »

TELECOM TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Stock Still a Top Telecom Investment in Canada?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada’s telecoms can provide growth and income in a defensive shell. Let’s see if BCE is still a top telecom…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’ll Be Buying Hand Over Fist in June 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

These two beaten-down Canadian dividend stocks could help you earn handsome returns on your investment in the long term if…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

If You’d Invested $10,000 in Loblaw Stock in 2012, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Loblaw stock had a crazy decade, with many huge moves. This could have created wealth from a $10,000 investment, but…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $90 Per Month Tax Free

| Jitendra Parashar

You can add this amazing Canadian monthly dividend stock to your TFSA now to generate $90 in tax-free monthly passive…

Read more »