Home » Investing » Telus’s 6.11% Yield Is a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity

Telus’s 6.11% Yield Is a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity

TELUS (TSX:T) stock is a hidden gem of a stock, even after lowering its guidance. The near term could be tough, but the long term could be a gold mine.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

A great dividend stock is hard to find. Sure, there are plenty of dividend stocks out there with high yields, but when it comes to great stocks with a dividend attached, the list gets shorter.

Such is the case with TELUS (TSX:T). The telecommunications company has seen shares plunge in recent months, providing investors with a 6.11% dividend yield at the time of writing — one that’s far above historical averages.

Yet there are even more reasons to consider this stock on the TSX today. Let’s get right to those reasons.

Still a major player

TELUS stock seems to have dropped mainly for two large reasons. The company saw an influx of new clients that has since fallen back after the surge during the pandemic for high-speed internet. But an even more relevant issue has also come to light: the merger of Shaw and Rogers.

While BCE stock is likely to still hold the largest market cap, Rogers stock will certainly be a close second. That puts TELUS stock in a distant third at this point. The $34.96 billion company certainly makes a lot of announcements about growth opportunities. But without the might of media behind it, it’s likely to continue falling behind.

In fact, TELUS stock recently updated guidance that saw its outlook shrink back. This came from lower tech spending, with the company looking to keep cash on hand. Honestly, this is a smart move to do in the near term, with the company usually waiting for the right moment in terms of expansion. And again, it’s still a top telecom company in a country with little competition. So, don’t go thinking TELUS stock is about to disappear overnight.

Future growth ahead?

The cut in forward guidance led to a cut by analysts, with the average price still around $30 per share. It was a larger cut than anticipated, which would be felt by the company given it continues to trade a multiple premium compared to peers.

Part of the lowered guidance, however, came from short-term issues. This included delays in some projects. However, these issues could spill over in 2024, affecting the return of normal share prices in the near term.

Despite this, analysts held a “buy” recommendation, as it continues to show attractive valuations and positive long-term growth.

Digging into the data

Let’s take a look at those metrics. TELUS stock currently has a number of positives that point to solid long-term performance. Shares are down 14% in the last year, dropping 8% after the new numbers came out. Since then, it’s recovered a bit but still remains quite down.

Basically, it looks like investors are too scared to invest in TELUS stock at this moment, as they’re unwilling to pay what it’s worth. This can be seen with its price-to-earnings, price-to-sales, and earnings enterprise compared to earnings before interest and taxes (EV/EBIT) ratios. The stock trades at 23.33 times earnings, 1.78 times sales, and 9.1 times EV/EBIT. These are all numbers lower than historical averages for the company.

With all that taken into consideration, TELUS stock looks like a strong choice for that 6.11% dividend yield. The stock is sure to come back once the market and economy recover. What’s more, that dividend is far above its 4.59% five-year average. So, lock it up before it shifts back down!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Rogers Communications and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

The Best Stocks to Buy for Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks are the perfect choice for retirees looking for stable income in retirement, as well as a solid…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Aristocrat I’d Buy Over Suncor Stock

| Puja Tayal

Are you considering adding to your Suncor Energy pool? Then check out this dividend aristocrat that gives higher passive income…

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

2 Remarkably Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These cheap stocks are strong options that check all the boxes of low metrics and insider trading. So what's stopping…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Buy 4,235 Shares in This TSX Dividend Stock for $438 Per Month in Passive Income 

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking for a passive-income source that gives a monthly paycheck? Then consider buying shares of this dividend stock.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Get it Done: Where to Invest Your $6,500 TFSA Contribution Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is meant to create wealth for Canadians, but only if you invest that $6,500 and don't let it…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Retire in Comfort With These Top Dividend Stocks in Your Portfolio

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have great track records of delivering solid total returns.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Your $6,500 Room Contribution

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Suncor Energy stock, a food stock, and a real estate play could boost your TFSA's income-generating power in 2023 and…

Read more »

Happy retirement
Dividend Stocks

Retirement on Your Mind? These Dividend Stocks Should Be, Too

| Puja Tayal

If retirement is on your mind, here is a guide to help you through the planning not only for income…

Read more »