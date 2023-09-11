1 Magnificent Stock That Turned $10,000 Into $153,867

This tech stock has turned just $10,000 into over $150K in a decade! But what’s even better is that it could do it again.

Investing in the stock market often feels like navigating treacherous waters. The volatility, unpredictability, and ever-evolving trends make it a challenging endeavour. While past performance doesn’t guarantee future results, it can provide valuable insights.

In the tech sector, where rapid changes are the norm, finding a stock with a proven track record can be particularly reassuring. In this article, we explore one such remarkable stock, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). This tech stock has turned a $10,000 investment into an astounding $153,867 in just a decade.

Finding a long-term tech stock

Tech stocks that have stood the test of time are rare. Constellation Software stock, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is one of those exceptions. Since its inception in 1995, the company has specialized in acquiring, building, and managing vertical market software businesses across North America and Europe. These businesses provide mission-critical software solutions, catering to both the public and private sectors. Their longevity and commitment to delivering specialized software solutions set them apart in the tech industry.

Consider earnings

Analyzing recent financial performance is crucial when considering an investment. Constellation Software stock has displayed impressive growth. For the recent quarter, the company reported total revenue of $2,039 million. This was a 26% increase compared to the same period in 2022. Over the first six months of 2023, total revenues reached $3,958 million, a 30% surge compared to the previous year. These impressive numbers were driven primarily by strategic acquisitions. This also coupled with organic growth of 4% and 3% for the three- and six-month periods, respectively.

While the growth story is compelling, it’s worth noting that net income came in at $103 million. This was a slight dip from $126 million during the same period in 2022. On a per-share basis, this translated to $4.88, compared to $5.94 in 2022. For the first half of 2023, net income attributable to common shareholders amounted to $198 million, down from $224 million in 2022. Despite these decreases, the company’s cash flow from operations (CFO) increased by 58%.

Continued momentum

Analyst recommendations also suggest a bright future for Constellation Software stock. One analyst, for instance, raised the stock’s target price to $3,300, citing an “outperform” rating. Other analysts also adjusted their targets upwards, reinforcing the positive sentiment surrounding the stock. The average target among these analysts stands at a robust $3,164.96.

One analyst emphasized the company’s solid merger and acquisition and organic growth. They noted that despite its increasing size, Constellation Software stock continues to achieve impressive year-over-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) growth. This strength in EBITDA growth, along with attractive valuations relative to growth forecasts, makes the stock an appealing choice for investors.

Bottom line

Constellation Software stock has not only survived but thrived over the past decade. Its shares have soared an astonishing 1,439% in the last 10 years. To put this into perspective, this translates to an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 47%.

Consider an investor who purchased shares of Constellation Software stock in 2013 at a price of $181 with an initial investment of $10,000. Fast forward to 2023, and those shares have appreciated to an astounding value of $153,867. This remarkable growth underscores the potential for long-term wealth creation in the stock market, especially when investing in established tech companies with a history of success.

In conclusion, Constellation Software stock stands as a shining example of a tech stock that has weathered the storm and consistently delivered value to its shareholders. While past performance is no guarantee of future results, the company’s robust financials, positive analyst recommendations, and astounding growth over the past decade make it a compelling option for investors seeking stability. It’s a testament to the power of patient investing and the potential for substantial wealth creation in the stock market.