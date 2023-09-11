Home » Investing » 1 Magnificent Stock That Turned $10,000 Into $153,867

1 Magnificent Stock That Turned $10,000 Into $153,867

This tech stock has turned just $10,000 into over $150K in a decade! But what’s even better is that it could do it again.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
grow money, wealth build

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in the stock market often feels like navigating treacherous waters. The volatility, unpredictability, and ever-evolving trends make it a challenging endeavour. While past performance doesn’t guarantee future results, it can provide valuable insights.

In the tech sector, where rapid changes are the norm, finding a stock with a proven track record can be particularly reassuring. In this article, we explore one such remarkable stock, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). This tech stock has turned a $10,000 investment into an astounding $153,867 in just a decade.

Finding a long-term tech stock

Tech stocks that have stood the test of time are rare. Constellation Software stock, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is one of those exceptions. Since its inception in 1995, the company has specialized in acquiring, building, and managing vertical market software businesses across North America and Europe. These businesses provide mission-critical software solutions, catering to both the public and private sectors. Their longevity and commitment to delivering specialized software solutions set them apart in the tech industry.

Consider earnings

Analyzing recent financial performance is crucial when considering an investment. Constellation Software stock has displayed impressive growth. For the recent quarter, the company reported total revenue of $2,039 million. This was a 26% increase compared to the same period in 2022. Over the first six months of 2023, total revenues reached $3,958 million, a 30% surge compared to the previous year. These impressive numbers were driven primarily by strategic acquisitions. This also coupled with organic growth of 4% and 3% for the three- and six-month periods, respectively.

While the growth story is compelling, it’s worth noting that net income came in at $103 million. This was a slight dip from $126 million during the same period in 2022. On a per-share basis, this translated to $4.88, compared to $5.94 in 2022. For the first half of 2023, net income attributable to common shareholders amounted to $198 million, down from $224 million in 2022. Despite these decreases, the company’s cash flow from operations (CFO) increased by 58%.

Continued momentum

Analyst recommendations also suggest a bright future for Constellation Software stock. One analyst, for instance, raised the stock’s target price to $3,300, citing an “outperform” rating. Other analysts also adjusted their targets upwards, reinforcing the positive sentiment surrounding the stock. The average target among these analysts stands at a robust $3,164.96.

One analyst emphasized the company’s solid merger and acquisition and organic growth. They noted that despite its increasing size, Constellation Software stock continues to achieve impressive year-over-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) growth. This strength in EBITDA growth, along with attractive valuations relative to growth forecasts, makes the stock an appealing choice for investors.

Bottom line

Constellation Software stock has not only survived but thrived over the past decade. Its shares have soared an astonishing 1,439% in the last 10 years. To put this into perspective, this translates to an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 47%.

Consider an investor who purchased shares of Constellation Software stock in 2013 at a price of $181 with an initial investment of $10,000. Fast forward to 2023, and those shares have appreciated to an astounding value of $153,867. This remarkable growth underscores the potential for long-term wealth creation in the stock market, especially when investing in established tech companies with a history of success.

In conclusion, Constellation Software stock stands as a shining example of a tech stock that has weathered the storm and consistently delivered value to its shareholders. While past performance is no guarantee of future results, the company’s robust financials, positive analyst recommendations, and astounding growth over the past decade make it a compelling option for investors seeking stability. It’s a testament to the power of patient investing and the potential for substantial wealth creation in the stock market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, September 11

| Jitendra Parashar

An early morning rally in metals prices could lift TSX mining stocks at the open today.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Tech Stocks

Open Text Stock Could Double Your Money

| Kay Ng

While paying you an increasing dividend, Open Text stock can potentially double your money in three years, according to management…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

2 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two top Canadian growth stocks you can buy on the TSX today to expect some eye-popping returns in…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Growth stocks are on the rise. Here are three top companies to load up on before they return to all-time…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Tech Stocks

TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Shot at $1 Million

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that could get you $1 million? Here are two top picks!

Read more »

Credit card, online shopping, retail
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: Canadian Bank Stocks or Fintech Stocks?

| Andrew Button

Banks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) have been performing well, but could fintech stocks be even better?

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, September 8

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index seems on track to end the week in the red, as it currently trades with about…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Stock That Turned $10,000 Into $250,000

| Andrew Button

If you'd bought $10,000 worth of Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) stock at its IPO date and held to today, you'd have…

Read more »