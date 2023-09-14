Home » Investing » Defensive Stocks: A Safe Haven in Market Uncertainty

Defensive Stocks: A Safe Haven in Market Uncertainty

CAE (TSX:CAE) stock provides defensive protection for investors, and that’s all from investing in the defensive sector itself.

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.

Source: Getty Images

In times of market volatility and economic uncertainty, investors often seek refuge in safe havens to protect and grow their wealth. One such sanctuary is the realm of defensive stocks, renowned for their resilience during downturns. In this article, we will explore why defensive stocks are a wise investment choice, and we’ll shine a spotlight on CAE (TSX:CAE) as an exceptional candidate within this sector.

The strength of defensive stocks

Defensive stocks have a long-standing reputation for providing stability and reliable returns, even when turbulent market conditions prevail. These stocks belong to industries that are less sensitive to economic cycles, making them attractive choices for risk-averse investors.

Companies operating in defensive sectors typically offer products and services that remain in demand regardless of economic conditions. Many defensive stocks are known for their consistent dividend payments. These dividends can provide investors with a steady stream of income, offering financial security during market downturns.

Invest in CAE stock

CAE stock is a prime example of a defensive stock that aligns with these desirable traits. Headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Quebec, CAE stock is a global leader in providing simulation training and critical operations support solutions. The company operates in three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

CAE stock offers comprehensive training solutions for various aviation professionals, including flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel. They also provide aircraft flight operations solutions, ensuring the highest standards of safety and efficiency in the aviation industry.

Its defence and security division specializes in training and mission support solutions for defence forces, government agencies, and public safety organizations. This crucial sector underscores CAE’s commitment to national and global security. CAE’s healthcare division offers innovative education and training solutions, including medical simulations and curricula. These solutions enhance the skills of healthcare students and professionals, ultimately improving patient care.

Recent moves

CAE stock’s recent developments highlight its commitment to innovation and growth. The company secured a 10-year pilot training agreement with Batik Air, deploying an advanced B737 MAX full-flight simulator in Kuala Lumpur. This agreement not only strengthens CAE’s global presence but also underscores its dedication to enhancing the training experience for aviation professionals.

Furthermore, Batik Air will leverage CAE’s data-driven training system, CAE Rise, to deliver more effective training and enhance operational safety. This move showcases CAE’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the aviation industry.

Earnings prove ongoing strength

CAE stock’s recent earnings report for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 demonstrates the company’s ongoing strength. With revenue totalling $1,054.4 million, an increase from $933.3 million in the same period last year, CAE continues to grow.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter were $0.20 compared to $0.01 last year, while adjusted EPS stood at $0.24 compared to $0.06 last year. The company’s operating income also saw substantial growth, reaching $130.1 million compared to $39.4 million in the previous year.

Bottom line

In an unpredictable market environment, defensive stocks like CAE stock offer a reliable and potentially rewarding investment opportunity. Their resilience, steady dividends, and lower volatility make them an attractive choice for investors seeking stability and long-term growth.

CAE’s diverse portfolio, recent expansion efforts, and impressive financial performance further solidify its position as a standout defensive stock. As the world continues to navigate through economic uncertainties, consider CAE stock and similar stocks as a safe haven for your investment portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

