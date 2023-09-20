Home » Investing » Nutrien Stock: Create Passive Income With No Start-Up Costs

Nutrien Stock: Create Passive Income With No Start-Up Costs

Creating passive income can be difficult if you don’t have cash on hand, so start making some immediately and then make more with Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
A tractor harvests lentils.

Source: Getty Images

In an era of economic uncertainty, establishing a reliable source of passive income can be a crucial step toward achieving financial stability. Passive income not only offers financial security but also serves as a hedge against market uncertainties and unexpected financial challenges. In this article, we will explore two distinct yet complementary strategies for generating passive income: peer-to-peer lending and investments in the promising world of agricultural stocks.

Consider peer-to-peer lending

Peer-to-peer lending has emerged as a viable and accessible method for individuals to generate passive income. Platforms like Prosper and LendingClub facilitate lending money to individuals or small businesses in exchange for interest payments. Let’s delve into the specifics of this income stream and how you can get started while ensuring your financial safety.

When considering peer-to-peer lending, it’s essential to choose reputable platforms with a track record of reliability and borrower scrutiny. Both Prosper and LendingClub have established themselves as leaders in the industry, connecting lenders with borrowers efficiently. To protect your investment, diversify your lending across multiple borrowers to spread risk. Many lending platforms offer automated investment tools that can help you achieve this diversification.

The potential returns from peer-to-peer lending can vary depending on factors such as the interest rate you set and the creditworthiness of your borrowers. On average, lenders can expect to earn annual returns ranging from 5% to 10%, making this a lucrative passive-income option.

Why agricultural stocks are an excellent option

As the world’s population continues to grow, the demand for food production and agricultural resources is on the rise. Investing in agricultural stocks, particularly those related to crop nutrients and arable land, presents an exciting opportunity for passive income.

With the global population projected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, the need for efficient and sustainable agriculture becomes paramount. Crop nutrients play a critical role in enhancing agricultural productivity.

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stands out as a notable player in the agricultural industry. This leading fertilizer producer and agricultural solutions provider has a rich history and a strong track record of success. Notably, Nutrien’s stock has shown resilience, even in challenging economic environments.

Nutrien stock’s strategic acquisitions and investments in technology have contributed to its success. Furthermore, the company has demonstrated its adaptability by thriving amid sanctions against Russia, showcasing its ability to navigate complex geopolitical challenges.

Nutrien stock offers an attractive dividend of $2.81 per share, providing investors with a steady stream of passive income. By investing in Nutrien stock through a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), you can maximize your income potential while enjoying tax benefits.

Bottom line: Maximize your passive income

Let’s consider how you can harness the power of peer-to-peer lending and Nutrien stock to create a substantial passive-income stream. Suppose you generate $5,000 annually from peer-to-peer lending. If you were to invest this income in Nutrien stock, priced at $88 per share, you could purchase approximately 56 shares. With each Nutrien share providing $2.81 in dividends, your 56 shares would yield approximately $157.36 in annual dividend income.

In summary, by coupling the passive income generated from peer-to-peer lending with investments in Nutrien stock, you can potentially create a robust and diversified income stream. Moreover, these strategies can be initiated with minimal upfront costs, making them accessible to a wide range of investors.

In these uncertain times, it’s crucial to explore diverse avenues for financial stability and passive-income generation. Peer-to-peer lending and investments in agricultural stocks like Nutrien stock offer promising opportunities to secure your financial future while navigating the ever-changing economic landscape.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

investment research
Dividend Stocks

Better Dividend Buy: Telus Stock or BCE?

| Andrew Walker

Telus and BCE look cheap and offer high yields. Is one stock now oversold?

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Enbridge Stock for its 7.5% Yield Today?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is starting to look oversold. Is it time to buy or is more downside on the way?

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Your $6,500 Room Contribution

| Kay Ng

These undervalued dividend stocks could deliver strong returns over the next few years for outsized wealth creation in your TFSA.

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a selection of great stocks you can confidently add to your portfolio? Here's a trio of stocks that…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks

| Adam Othman

These three TSX dividend stocks look oversold and offer high-yielding dividends that are too attractive to ignore.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: The Best TSX Energy Stocks for Fast-Growing Passive Income

| Robin Brown

If you want to earn elevated, tax-free income, these three TSX energy stocks could be a good bet for your…

Read more »

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

Is Now Actually the Right Time to Buy Brookfield Stock?

| Andrew Button

Brookfield (TSX:BN) stock appears cheap, but will rising interest rates spoil the thesis?

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: Should You Buy CNR Stock or Fortis?

| Andrew Walker

Fortis and CNR have generated great returns for long-term investors. Is one stock a better buy?

Read more »