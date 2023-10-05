Home » Investing » 3 Dividend Stocks Worth the Long-Term Investment

3 Dividend Stocks Worth the Long-Term Investment

Dividend stocks can be great for short-term income, but these offer long-term results for today’s investor.


More on:
investment research

Image source: Getty Images

In the world of investing, few strategies have proven as reliable as dividend stocks. These income-generating equities not only provide investors with regular cash flow but can also offer the potential for long-term capital appreciation.

Today, we’ll take a closer look at three dividend stocks listed on the TSX today that have exhibited remarkable performance over the past decade. This makes them strong contenders for investors seeking stable returns over the long haul.

TD stock

A Financial Powerhouse, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), often referred to as TD stock, is one of Canada’s largest and most renowned financial institutions. Operating for over 160 years, TD stock has established itself as a global leader in banking and financial services. With a wide range of offerings, including retail banking, wealth management, and capital markets, TD stock has a diverse revenue stream that has contributed to its impressive stability.

Over the past decade, TD stock has consistently delivered impressive returns to its investors. Its stock price has grown steadily, with dividends playing a pivotal role in its overall return. Between 2011 and 2021, TD stock’s share price increased by approximately 150%, and it maintained a solid dividend yield, making it a favourite among income-oriented investors.

TD stock’s success can be attributed to several key factors. First, its strong focus on customer service and innovation has allowed it to maintain a loyal customer base. Second, its diversified business segments provide stability, even during economic downturns. Finally, TD’s commitment to returning value to shareholders through consistent dividend payments underscores its reliability as a long-term investment choice.

Investors can pick up TD stock with a 4.69% dividend yield trading at 10.23 times earnings on the TSX today.

Hydro One stock

Hydro One (TSX:H) is a dominant player in the Canadian utilities sector. The company primarily operates as an electricity transmission and distribution utility, serving millions of customers across Ontario. As a regulated utility, Hydro One stock enjoys a stable revenue stream and a virtual monopoly in its service areas.

Hydro One stock has been a standout performer in the Canadian stock market over the last decade. Its stock price appreciated significantly, reflecting its consistent and growing dividends. From 2011 to 2021, Hydro One’s share price nearly doubled, while its dividend payments continued to rise, making it an attractive choice for income-focused investors.

One of the key drivers behind Hydro One stock’s success is its essential role in providing electricity services to a vast customer base. As urbanization and energy demand continue to grow, Hydro One’s infrastructure and revenue generation capabilities remain strong, setting the stage for future dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Investors can pick up Hydro One stock with a 3.43% dividend yield trading at 19.72 times earnings on the TSX today.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), often simply known as Couche-Tard, is a global leader in the convenience store and fuel retail industry. The company operates a vast network of stores under various brand names, including Circle K. Its ability to adapt and innovate in the rapidly changing retail landscape has been a key driver of its success.

Over the past decade, ATD stock price experienced substantial growth, and the company consistently delivered strong returns to shareholders. Between 2011 and 2021, its share price more than tripled. While not traditionally considered a dividend stock, ATD began paying dividends in recent years, signalling its commitment to shareholder value.

ATD stock’s aggressive expansion strategy, coupled with its ability to adapt to changing consumer preferences, positions it well for long-term success. As it continues to consolidate its presence in the convenience retail sector, the company has the potential to generate substantial cash flows, which could lead to further dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Investors can pick up ATD stock with a 0.81% dividend yield trading at 17.34 times earnings on the TSX today.

Bottom line

In conclusion, dividend stocks like TD stock, Hydro One stock, and ATD stock have demonstrated their strength as long-term investment options. Their consistent returns over the last decade, diverse business models, and commitment to returning value to shareholders make them compelling choices for investors seeking both income and growth.

While past performance is no guarantee of future results, these companies’ strong foundations and ability to adapt to changing market conditions bode well for their potential to deliver robust long-term returns. As always, investors should conduct thorough research and consider their individual financial goals and risk tolerance before making investment decisions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

