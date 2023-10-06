Home » Investing » How to Use a TFSA to Earn $3,394 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

How to Use a TFSA to Earn $3,394 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

The TFSA is a great tool for securing passive income for life! But even in just one year you can create major returns and dividends.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT

Image source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can be one of the best ways to create passive income. That’s mainly because of one major benefit: it’s tax-free! Whatever you make in returns or dividend income, that all comes into your account without the tax man coming by.

In fact, the TFSA could create passive income that could create a major amount of income each and every year! So, let’s look at how much investors could create today.

Why the TFSA

There are certainly many ways to create returns and passive income. You could use a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP). You could use an investment account. But the downfall here is that the returns on these accounts are taxed by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

This is not so in the case of the TFSA. This is where you can create major income but not worry about the taxes as long as you follow the rules. And this can be a large amount of passive income, enough to create funds to increase your TFSA every year!

A stock to consider

Of course, if you’re going to create passive income from your TFSA every year, you’ll need a solid stock to help you out. In this case, you’ll want a company that has a long history of dividends and looks to have a solid future ahead as well.

A great option to consider then is a Canadian bank. In this case, I would consider a company such as Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). TD stock has been around for generations, increasing enough to become the second-largest bank in Canada by market cap. It’s expanded into the United States, continues to add on credit card partnerships, and offers expansive loan options.

Because of these and more reasons, TD stock is a solid option. Shares are also a steal right now. TD stock is down 9% in the last year, as of writing, trading at 10.4 times earnings. You can also pick up a 4.69% dividend yield as well. Let’s see how much you could receive in the next year in passive income.

How much you could get

To consider how much passive income you could receive in the next year, there are two points to consider: passive income in terms of returns, and passive income in the form of dividends for your TFSA.

Below, we’ll look at how much an investment of $15,000 in your TFSA could bring in through passive income as well as returns in the next year should it return to 52-week highs.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
TD – today$80188$3.84$721.92quarterly$15,000
TD – highs$94188$3.84$721.92quarterly$17,672

Altogether, investors would have brought in passive income of $721.92 in dividends and $2,672 in returns. That would create total passive income of $3,393.92! That’s why it’s also important to consider both returns and dividends for passive income. And when it’s popped in a TFSA, you can look forward to that income coming in all tax-free!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Dividend Stocks

How to Save for a Downpayment in Just 5 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you really cut back and make automatic investments, you can certainly create enough cash to have a down payment…

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

My 2 Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks for October 2023

| Andrew Walker

These great Canadian dividend stocks look oversold.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Adam Othman

Thanks to a solid banking sector with an adequate digital banking user base, relatively few fintechs have gained ground in…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 35% from all-time highs, Enbridge stock offers you a tasty dividend yield of 8.2%. Is the TSX energy stock…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

My Top No-Brainer, High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some dividend stocks to buy in 2023? Here's a superb 8% yield that you can pick up at…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy for Dividends

| Adam Othman

The energy sector in Canada has an ample supply of decent dividend payers with stellar histories, but some stocks stand…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

Avoiding Dividend Traps: Tips for Canadian Investors

| Kay Ng

Dividend stocks with yields of greater than two times the stock market's yield require investors' extra caution.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Passive-Income Portfolio Starting With Just $6,500

| Nicholas Dobroruka

It’s never been easier to build a stream of passive income. Here’s how to get started.

Read more »