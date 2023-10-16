4 Top Energy Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

Energy stocks can be a great long-term investment, but these are the best performers on the TSX today.

The Canadian energy landscape has been undergoing a significant transformation in recent years. As the world shifts towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy sources, traditional oil and gas stocks are no longer the go-to option for investors seeking robust returns.

Instead, energy investors are looking towards companies that align with the global push for clean and renewable energy. In this article, we will explore four energy stocks that have performed exceptionally well on the Canadian stock market in the last year and why they are gaining favour among investors. These stocks include Cameco (TSX:CCO), GFL Environmental (TSX:GFL), Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW), and Hydro One (TSX:H).

Cameco stock

Cameco, a uranium mining company, has seen a remarkable surge in its stock price, soaring by an impressive 60% in the last year. The company’s fortunes are closely tied to the growing interest in nuclear energy as a clean and reliable power source. Canada is one of the world’s largest producers of uranium, and Cameco is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for nuclear energy in both domestic and international markets.

With a strong commitment to sustainability, Cameco is a shining example of a company that has successfully embraced the changing energy landscape. Investors are drawn to Cameco’s positive environmental impact and ability to offer long-term, stable returns.

As governments continue to put money towards the stock, and it continues to expand, it could be a great decade for Cameco stock on the TSX today.

GFL Environmental stock

GFL Environmental, a leading provider of waste management and environmental services, has seen its stock price rise by 20% in the past year. As the world confronts escalating environmental challenges, GFL Environmental’s services are in high demand. Their focus on waste disposal, recycling, and sustainable environmental solutions has made them an attractive choice for environmentally conscious investors.

With a diversified range of services and a presence across Canada and the United States, GFL Environmental is poised for further growth. Investors are showing confidence in the company’s commitment to making a positive impact on the environment while delivering strong financial performance.

What’s more, GFL stock offers some value trading at 2 times book value at the time of writing.

Power stock

Power stock has shown steady growth with its price increasing by 9% in the last year. As a holding company with diverse investments across various industries, including financial services, asset management, and renewable energy, Power stock offers investors a well-rounded and stable portfolio.

The company’s foray into renewable energy underscores its adaptability to the evolving energy landscape. With a commitment to sustainable investments and financial prudence, Power Corporation has positioned itself as a prudent choice for investors looking for stable returns in an ever-changing market.

Power stock trades at a valuable 17.5 times earnings, and offers a substantial 6.05% dividend yield.

Hydro One stock

Hydro One, a major electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario, has experienced a stock price increase of 12% in the last year. As the demand for clean and reliable energy continues to grow, Hydro One stock has become a favoured investment option in the Canadian energy sector. The company’s focus on efficient energy delivery and commitment to renewable energy sources align with the global push for sustainability.

Hydro One has also gained recognition for its resilience, making it an attractive choice for investors seeking steady returns in uncertain times. As electricity demand continues to rise, the company is well-positioned to benefit from this upward trend.

What’s more, Hydro One stock offers a 3.33% dividend yield for investors as well!

Conclusion

The Canadian energy sector is evolving, with a shift away from traditional oil and gas stocks to more sustainable and environmentally friendly options. Cameco, GFL Environmental, Power Corporation, and Hydro One have all demonstrated strong performance in the past year, making them appealing choices for investors.

With a growing emphasis on sustainability and clean energy, these companies are likely to remain key players in Canada’s changing energy landscape. As the world embraces a greener future, these four energy stocks serve as prime examples of the promising opportunities available to investors seeking both ethical and financial returns.