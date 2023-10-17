Home » Investing » Buy 278 Shares of This Superior Dividend Stock for $2,236/Year in Passive Income

Buy 278 Shares of This Superior Dividend Stock for $2,236/Year in Passive Income

This dividend stock is a strong choice if you’re looking for not only dividends, but dividend growth for the next years to come.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
crypto, chart, stocks

Image source: Getty Images

Fortis (TSX:FTS), a Canadian utility company, has emerged as a standout choice for income-seeking investors looking to build a sustainable source of passive income. The stock offers a stellar track record, strong financial performance, and a commitment to shareholder value. The dividend stock offers a compelling investment opportunity for Canadian investors. But let’s see how much investors could make per year in passive income, and is it enough?

Solid earnings, and a growing dividend

One of the key reasons why Fortis stock stands out as a superior dividend stock is its solid financial performance. Trading at approximately 18.5 times earnings, the company is valued favourably in the market. Investors seeking income appreciate Fortis stock’s robust 4.34% dividend yield. This offers an attractive income stream compared to traditional savings accounts or bonds.

Fortis has consistently demonstrated its commitment to rewarding its shareholders, with a history of increasing dividends. The most recent dividend increase, a 4.4% bump in the fourth-quarter common share dividend, marks an impressive milestone. The company has achieved 50 years of consecutive dividend increases. This achievement places Fortis in a prestigious club of companies on the TSX. This highlights the company’s unwavering dedication to creating value for its shareholders.

Steady stock performance

In addition to its solid financials and dividend growth, Fortis stock has also shown robust capital appreciation. Over the last year, shares have risen by 6.3%, providing investors with not only income but also capital gains. This combination of income and capital growth makes Fortis a compelling investment proposition, as it offers a well-rounded approach to building wealth.

The dividend stock is not resting on its laurels. The company’s future looks promising, driven by a substantial capital plan of $25 billion for 2024-2028. This represents a 6.3% rate base growth, offering a clear path for sustainable expansion. The increase in the capital plan reflects the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, and a substantial portion of the investments are earmarked for transmission projects in the United States Midwest and a resource transition plan in Arizona. This growth is in line with Fortis’ overarching strategy to deliver cleaner energy while keeping it affordable and reliable for customers.

Furthermore, the company is making substantial investments in renewable energy sources, including connecting renewables to the grid, and storage investments in Arizona and the Caribbean. This forward-thinking approach aligns with the global shift towards cleaner energy, positioning Fortis as a leader in the industry.

Looking ahead

Approximately 27% of the five-year capital plan is dedicated to cleaner energy investments, reflecting Fortis stock’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. As these projects come to fruition, they are expected to contribute to the company’s growth while supporting a cleaner, greener energy future.

The dividend stock’s extended annual dividend growth guidance of 4-6% through 2028 provides investors with a clear roadmap for income growth. This predictability is a crucial aspect of why Fortis stock stands out as a superior dividend stock. It allows investors to plan for long-term passive income. The company’s capital plan is expected to be funded primarily by cash from operations and regulated debt, indicating a strong financial foundation.

Moreover, Fortis has identified additional opportunities for growth. This includes further expansion of the electric transmission grid in the U.S., climate adaptation and grid resiliency investments, and renewable energy solutions. This diversified approach underscores the company’s commitment to embracing new technologies and evolving with the changing energy landscape.

Bottom line

So how much can investors gain in passive income today? Should Fortis stock reach 52-week highs, here’s how much a $15,000 investment could bring in this year.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
FTS – now$54278$2.36$656.08quarterly$15,000
FTS – highs$62278$2.36$656.08quarterly$17,236

Together, Fortis stock could bring in $2,236 in returns and $656.08 in dividend income. The dividend stock would therefore bring in passive income of $2892.08.

Fortis stock offers Canadian investors a compelling opportunity to build a long-term, reliable source of passive income. The dividend stock offers a strong track record, solid financial performance, consistent dividend growth, and a commitment to sustainability. FTS stock is therefore a standout choice for those seeking a balanced and sustainable investment in the ever-evolving energy sector.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Energy Stocks

Why Dividend-Paying Energy Stocks Are Gaining Traction in Canada

| Robin Brown

Canadian energy stocks have outperformed traditional dividend stocks. Here's why these stocks could be great bets for value and income…

Read more »

grow dividends
Energy Stocks

Better Dividend Buy: BCE or Enbridge Stock?

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and BCE (TSX:BCE) shares have massive dividend yields, making them great dip-buys for Canadian contrarians.

Read more »

analyze data
Energy Stocks

What Exactly Is Wrong With Enbridge Stock?

| Puja Tayal

Enbridge stock has dipped 16.5% so far this year. What is causing this fall? Should you chase the inflated dividend…

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Stock: Keep Your Eye on the Prize

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want a stellar long-term investment you can buy and hold for a decade? Keep your eye on the prize as…

Read more »

Solar panels and windmills
Energy Stocks

4 Top Energy Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy stocks can be a great long-term investment, but these are the best performers on the TSX today.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Energy Stocks

Can You Make $1,000 Every Month From a TFSA? (Yes, but There’s a Catch.)

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A huge upfront investment in a TFSA isn’t allowed but users can make $1,000 every month over time by maximizing…

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, October 16

| Jitendra Parashar

The escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are likely to keep commodity prices and the main TSX index volatile…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Energy Stocks

Energy Vs. Tech Stocks: Where to Invest Today?

| Adam Othman

Considering the current environment, these two TSX stocks are worth taking a closer look at to decide where to invest…

Read more »