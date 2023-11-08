Home » Investing » 3 Top Stocks Under $30 to Buy in November 2023

3 Top Stocks Under $30 to Buy in November 2023

These TSX stocks still trade below the $30 range, offering a chance for superior growth in the coming year and far beyond.

If you’re looking at the TSX today, you’re likely still pretty stressed out about where you can buy stocks worth your time and money. I get it. The TSX in November 2023 isn’t exactly doing the best. However, it will eventually recover. And that’s why it’s a great time to start planning now.

Today, we’re going to look at three TSX stocks under $30 that are worth your time. These stocks stand to continue gaining, especially after the market recovers.

Manulife Financial

First up, we have Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC), a well-diversified insurance financial asset manager with locations around the world. Of course, it doesn’t necessarily do well, however, when the market is down. Yet, the company has plenty of cash on hand to deal with losses. Furthermore, it continues to beat earnings estimates, showing signs of recovery.

As well, analysts peg it as a solid buy on the TSX today. It remains a low-risk option for those who want access to a global portfolio of investments, and a growing one at that. Asset management is a lucrative business, and MFC stock continues to find new opportunities to thrive.

Shares trade at just $25 as of writing and at just 3.76 times earnings. It offers a 5.75% dividend yield as well, which comes to $1.46 per share annually. Finally, it’s well managed, with just 48.76% equity needed to cover all its debts.

Brookfield Renewable

Speaking of diversified TSX stocks, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is another strong investment option for those seeking exposure to the growing renewable energy sector. BEP stock is a strong choice as the company is managed by a powerhouse asset manager. However, it’s come into its own with a diversified set of renewable energy assets.

Yet again, the company hasn’t done well, with higher interest rates and inflation hurting the company’s operating costs. However, this means it can start charging more, and so the company’s finances will eventually keep up. Meanwhile, it’s creating long-term contracts that will power the future — quite literally.

BEP stock trades at just $30 as of writing, with a 5.88% dividend yield. That comes to $1.86 per share annually. And even with less revenue coming in, it would take just 88% of its equity to cover all its debts as of writing.

Lightspeed Commerce

Finally, investors looking for perhaps some surging growth in the future but have time to wait should consider Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD). Lightspeed stock has had a turbulent past but is finally seeing a turnaround potentially. This comes after the company’s acquisitions are up and running, bringing in record revenue and back to a profit.

Yet shares are far behind where they were two years ago. The tech stock may have had a hugely successful earnings report, with shares surging afterwards. However, it’s still nowhere near the all-time highs of $160.

What’s more, more growth is likely on the way, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner. So, with shares at just $15, it could be a great idea to pick up shares if you’re looking for future growth from your TSX stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners and Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

