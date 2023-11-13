Home » Investing » Bears in the Market: Why it’s the Best Time for Canadians to Diversify

Bears in the Market: Why it’s the Best Time for Canadians to Diversify

Diversification is key if you want to create long-term income, but this bear market offers even more in the short term.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman sat at laptop by a window

Image source: Getty Images.

Diversification is one of the best ways to ensure the future of your investments. That’s because when one sector goes down, another can certainly go up. This is why a bear market is an excellent time to invest, as there are multiple sectors down due to rise again.

Therefore, today, we’re going to look at three sectors and stocks to invest in on the TSX today.

Infrastructure

Perhaps one of the best options for investors out there is infrastructure. These companies provide the essentials to our everyday life. Whether it’s driving to work on the highways, taking the train, or making a call from a cellphone, everything comes down to infrastructure.

There have been quite a few infrastructure companies that fell during the pandemic and now have guaranteed backlogs bound to produce. One such example is Aecon Group (TSX:ARE). The company continues to strengthen its bottom line and has been steadily rising in share price since its recent earnings report.

Shares of Aecon stock are now up just 5% in the last year but jumped 6% after earnings. So, if you’re looking for a quick turnaround in a bear market, this could be the one. Add on that it trades at just 4.91 times earnings and offers a 6.92% dividend yield and you’ve got yourself a deal.

Utilities

Another essential area of the market is utilities. These companies also provide strength because of their essential service to the community. Utilities power our homes, businesses, pretty much everything. They also provide a diverse set of energy production, which will help as we transition towards renewable energy.

What’s more, utility stocks tend to have long-term contracts. This is the case for Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU), a Dividend King that’s used its revenue to increase acquisitions and dividends. In fact, that Dividend King status means it’s increased its dividend for the last 50 years!

Yet after utility stocks climbed at the beginning of this bear market, shares are still down. You can pick up the stock trading at just 14.18 times earnings, with shares down 16% year to date. Yet again, there’s been some recovery, with shares up in just the last two weeks.

Banks

I get it, banks have been touted as risky by many. However, in Canada, it’s a very different situation. We have an oligopoly of banks that provide just a few options for Canadians to consider. This allows for more revenue to be collected, allowing for banks to pile on provisions for loan losses.

So, even though shares are down for most of the Big Six banks, you can bet they’ll climb back up quickly. In fact, they’ve all done so, hitting 52-week highs within a year of hitting 52-week lows. Yet, of all of them, I would consider Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) — mainly because it’s doing the worst.

CIBC stock is bound to return to normal out of a bear market and when the housing market returns to normal. For now, shares trade at just 10.64 times earnings, offering up a 6.72% dividend yield. Meanwhile, shares are still down 20% in the last year, so get in on this deal!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Can Investors Make Enough to Retire on Dividend Income Alone?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend income from investments could fund your retirement. However, it's far easier and safer to consider all types of passive…

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Dividend Stocks

Defensive Sectors: A Safe Haven for Canadian Investors in a Bear Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are defensive stocks, and then there are stocks that will help your portfolio soar out of this bear market.…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Passive Income Portfolio Starting With Just $6,500

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to build a passive income portfolio? There's no shortage of great options on the market, including these three stellar…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Tire Stock Raises Dividend Despite Quarterly Loss

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) stock hasn't exactly been doing great these days, laying off 3% of its workforce. So, why the…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Just $5,000 Can Create $1,567 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income in a TFSA is ideal, especially if you're looking for long-term income from all sources of passive income,…

Read more »

A doctor takes a patient's blood pressure in a clinical office.
Dividend Stocks

1 CRA Benefit Most Canadians Can Claim, but Haven’t!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This CRA benefit is one every single one of us should double check whether we can claim, because you could…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Investors: Don’t Put All Your Eggs in the SPY Basket

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in investing in the American stock market? Don’t put all your eggs in the SPY basket!

Read more »

grow dividends
Stocks for Beginners

goeasy Stock Jumps After Record Earnings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock is boring, and we like it -- especially with record results that should lead to more in…

Read more »