Home » Investing » I Was Wrong About Goodfood Stock

I Was Wrong About Goodfood Stock

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) stock looked like a winner back in 2020, with all of us needing food at home. But since then, it’s a shadow of its former self.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
sad concerned deep in thought

Image source: Getty Images

Remember Goodfood Market (TSX:FOOD) — that company pretty much every Canadian ordered during the beginning of the pandemic? Yeah, I was one of those people who also ended up purchasing shares of the stock again and again. In fact, I still have them. Why? Because after so much loss, I might as well continue to hold them in hopes some improvements happen.

But I have to admit when I was wrong, and I was wrong about Goodfood stock. So, let’s look at what happened and whether there is a shot that this company could climb back from the ashes.

First, a history lesson

Goodfood stock had been around for a while, but the pandemic certainly saw a major increase in the company’s use. It was and indeed remains the number one Canadian meal-kit provider. It continued to expand its options as well as locations across the country.

From there, Goodfood also expanded to other options. You could purchase grocery items, with some locations being able to receive those items the same day! It all seemed as if the company was setting itself up for greatness.

So, what happened?

Pandemic ends and costs rise

After the pandemic restrictions came to an end, inflation and interest rates started to rise. Canadians not only wanted to get back to the grocery store and cook for themselves, but they needed to save money. And all the free trials weren’t going to save the cost of what really does end up being more to purchase than making your own food.

Furthermore, there are now more options than there were before. So, all combined, Goodfood stock went from the highest demand it had ever seen to struggling to get by. But has it really been that bad as of late?

During its most recent earnings report, Goodfood stock reported net sales of $42 million, which was 37% lower than the year before. However, it reported a record quarterly unadjusted gross margin of 41%, which was a 14.8% improvement. This included a gross profit of $17.3 million, down from $17.6 million the year before. This added up to a net loss of $1 million, a $20 million improvement from the year before.

What now?

The big question is, however, does the current share price really reflect how Goodfood stock has been performing? Granted, I don’t believe we’re going to see it climb from $0.40 per share to $12 any time soon. However, it does indeed look oversold — especially considering its recent upgrades.

Goodfood stock now forecasts positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for 2023. This comes after creating a lean cost structure and expectations to continue building up in 2024.

So, now, Goodfood stock looks undervalued. Shares are in the trash, and it doesn’t look like it will climb by much as we continue in this bear market. However, there is still a major industry for meal-kit delivery. Goodfood stock was just one of those companies that grew too much, too soon, along with many others. So, it will certainly need to find more ways of improving its bottom line and getting customers to come back.

And should it do this, which is possible as inflation and interest rates flatten, then shares could climb once more. But in the meantime, it certainly hasn’t delivered as I thought it would back in 2020.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Goodfood Market. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Growing plant shoots on coins
Stocks for Beginners

Got $2,000? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian growth stocks you can buy with an investment as low as $2,000 before…

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 16

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite no corporate results, TSX stocks may remain volatile, as investors continue to react to recently released important U.S. inflation…

Read more »

stock analysis
Stocks for Beginners

Solopreneurs: Stop Fearing the Future. Prepare for it!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Solopreneurs have had a difficult last few years, but don't give up on your future! Simply prepare for it with…

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Stocks for Beginners

Up 27% in 2023, Is FirstService Stock Worth a Buy Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

FirstService (TSX:FSV) stock has risen dramatically this year, with analysts expecting even more growth. But can it keep up in…

Read more »

Top view of people having party, gathering, celebrating together
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Canadian Food Stocks in November 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These food stocks show signs of improvement, maybe not immediately but certainly in the future. So, get them while they're…

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Stocks for Beginners

2 Stocks That Could Beat a Bear Market

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of great stocks to consider right now to beat a bear market. Here are two must-haves for…

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Stocks for Beginners

Dollarama Stock Hits 52-Week Highs, But is it Due to Drop?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama stock (TSX:DOL) continues to trade near 52-week highs. So does that mean its due for a dip, or to…

Read more »

think thought consider
Stocks for Beginners

5 Tips for New Investors to Preserve Capital and Make Money

| Kay Ng

Are you lost in the market and don't know where to invest your money? Hopefully, these five tips will give…

Read more »