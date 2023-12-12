Home » Investing » Growth Stocks: A Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity to Get Rich

Growth Stocks: A Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity to Get Rich

These three stocks offer a massive opportunity for investors looking to get rich in the next decade. And what’s more, they’re all safe!

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
financial freedom sign

Image source: Getty Images

There are so many opportunities out there right now for investors. Stocks that have fallen dramatically only to climb right back up again. But if you’re looking for long-term opportunities, I wouldn’t wait much longer. Now could be a once-in-a-decade opportunity to get rich, and these stocks could be the top choices.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) was the stock to beat in the last few years but then came crashing down. This was part of that ongoing issue of growing too much, too soon. Since then, Shopify stock has learned its lesson and now offers a huge opportunity to get rich.

That’s because Shopify stock now focuses back on its e-commerce background. The goal is simple: create the best platform for selling your business. From there, the second goal is profit, and that’s to directly feed into the primary goal.

Sure, shares are at about $100 per share as of writing. But given that its all-time high was $228 (adjusted for a stock split), there is more room to climb. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised to see shares double in the fairly near future.

goeasy

Another top choice is goeasy (TSX:GSY). Shares have climbed and fallen only to climb once more. This is because lower interest rates have brought in more loans for the lender.

However, investors weren’t sure this could be kept up when interest rates started to rise. Add in a change by the federal government to bring down the annual percentage rate (APR) allowed by lenders to 35%, and there were certainly some issues for goeasy stock.

That is, it was thought there would be issues. Instead, the company has seen its shares rise higher and higher as it continues to push past record loan originations again and again. So, with decades of history behind it already, goeasy stock looks like it should have more strong decades to come.

Topicus.com

Now, for a real winner. A decade ago, if you had purchased shares of Constellation Software, you would be laughing today. That’s the exact situation that you have before you with Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI). How do I know? The latter company is a spinoff of the former.

Topicus stock does the exact thing that Constellation stock does, which is acquiring smaller software companies to rebrand them. Except this company will be doing so in Europe. With the guidance of Constellation management, there is practically a sure thing of success.

While nothing is guaranteed, it does look incredibly likely that Topicus stock could see the same amount of share growth in the future. So, while it’s only been on the market for a short time, it’s one I would certainly consider on the TSX today.

Bottom line

Some of the best opportunities are available right now for investors looking to get rich in the next decade and beyond. But what’s even better is that these three are all safe stocks. They offer strong management teams and growth opportunities galore. So, you can feel safe picking them up on the TSX today — even if the market becomes bumpy once again.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Goeasy, Shopify, and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Dollars
Stocks for Beginners

The Top Stocks to Buy With $2,500 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three top stocks provide growth, or income, or both! Along with value that can allow any investor to pick…

Read more »

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Stocks for Beginners

Up 8% in a Month, Is Air Canada Stock a Buy on the TSX Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Air Canada stock (TSX:AC) has seen its shares fall into the gutter, but not based on present performance. So what…

Read more »

Baubles On Snow With Snowy Christmas Tree
Dividend Stocks

Ready to Invest With $5,000? 3 Stocks for December 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks on the TSX today have been upgraded to outperformers by analysts, making them solid buys this December.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: How to Protect Your Investments in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking to protect your investments in 2024 (and you should be) these are the steps to take, along…

Read more »

Plane on runway, aircraft
Stocks for Beginners

Bombardier Stock: Here’s What to Expect in 2024

| Jitendra Parashar

A gradually improving macroeconomic scenario could help Bombardier stock regain investors’ confidence in 2024.

Read more »

Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks Every Canadian Should Own in December 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks offer huge wins heading into 2024 and beyond. How do I know? They've already done it for…

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in December 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These top stocks offer a huge opportunity in a recovering market, allowing investors to buy without hesitation as we head…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Stocks for Beginners

How a BIG New TFSA Change Could Affect You in 2024

| Robin Brown

Canadians are in for a BIG surprise for the TFSA in 2024. Here's how TFSA changes could help you keep…

Read more »