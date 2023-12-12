Growth Stocks: A Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity to Get Rich

These three stocks offer a massive opportunity for investors looking to get rich in the next decade. And what’s more, they’re all safe!

There are so many opportunities out there right now for investors. Stocks that have fallen dramatically only to climb right back up again. But if you’re looking for long-term opportunities, I wouldn’t wait much longer. Now could be a once-in-a-decade opportunity to get rich, and these stocks could be the top choices.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) was the stock to beat in the last few years but then came crashing down. This was part of that ongoing issue of growing too much, too soon. Since then, Shopify stock has learned its lesson and now offers a huge opportunity to get rich.

That’s because Shopify stock now focuses back on its e-commerce background. The goal is simple: create the best platform for selling your business. From there, the second goal is profit, and that’s to directly feed into the primary goal.

Sure, shares are at about $100 per share as of writing. But given that its all-time high was $228 (adjusted for a stock split), there is more room to climb. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised to see shares double in the fairly near future.

goeasy

Another top choice is goeasy (TSX:GSY). Shares have climbed and fallen only to climb once more. This is because lower interest rates have brought in more loans for the lender.

However, investors weren’t sure this could be kept up when interest rates started to rise. Add in a change by the federal government to bring down the annual percentage rate (APR) allowed by lenders to 35%, and there were certainly some issues for goeasy stock.

That is, it was thought there would be issues. Instead, the company has seen its shares rise higher and higher as it continues to push past record loan originations again and again. So, with decades of history behind it already, goeasy stock looks like it should have more strong decades to come.

Topicus.com

Now, for a real winner. A decade ago, if you had purchased shares of Constellation Software, you would be laughing today. That’s the exact situation that you have before you with Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI). How do I know? The latter company is a spinoff of the former.

Topicus stock does the exact thing that Constellation stock does, which is acquiring smaller software companies to rebrand them. Except this company will be doing so in Europe. With the guidance of Constellation management, there is practically a sure thing of success.

While nothing is guaranteed, it does look incredibly likely that Topicus stock could see the same amount of share growth in the future. So, while it’s only been on the market for a short time, it’s one I would certainly consider on the TSX today.

Bottom line

Some of the best opportunities are available right now for investors looking to get rich in the next decade and beyond. But what’s even better is that these three are all safe stocks. They offer strong management teams and growth opportunities galore. So, you can feel safe picking them up on the TSX today — even if the market becomes bumpy once again.